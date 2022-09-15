Read full article on original website
Man Utd verdict: Erik ten Hag now knows his best XI and it’s bad news for Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of Manchester derby
ERIK TEN HAG now has 17 days to pick his team for the Manchester derby. The Red Devils breezed past Sheriff Tiraspol 2-0 in the Europa League on Thursday night. With their Premier League clash against Leeds postponed, this was United's final match before the international break. And Ten Hag...
Kylian Mbappe Becomes PSG's Joint-Leading Scorer In Champions League History
PSG's highest-paid player of all time is now also the club's joint-top scorer in the UCL.
Erik Ten Hag On Sheriff 0-2 Manchester United & Cristiano Ronaldo Goal
Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag has spoken about his team's victory over FC Sheriff in the Europa League and the goals from Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho.
Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho on target as Man United win at Sheriff Tiraspol
Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo both made points as Manchester United eased to a 2-0 victory over Sheriff Tiraspol in the Europa League.Sancho was on target hours after being left out of the England squad and Ronaldo scored his first of the season as United brushed off the Moldovans in Chisinau to register their first points of the group stage.Both goals came in the first half with Ronaldo’s, a penalty in the 39th minute, being the 699th of his glittering club career.After a summer of speculation over his future, it underlined a strong performance from the Portuguese on just his...
Lionel Messi makes more Champions League history with goal against Maccabi Haifa
Lionel Messi created Champions League history by scoring for the 18th consecutive season in the competition.Messi was on target as Paris Saint-Germain came from behind to win 3-1 at Maccabi Haifa to make it two victories from two games.Tjaronn Chery hinted at an upset by giving the hosts the lead after 24 minutes.But Messi equalised before the break, scoring against a 39th different opponent in the competition – another record.Kylian Mbappe and Neymar scored second-half goals as PSG punished their Israeli hosts with some clinical finishing.Benfica also have two wins in Group H following a 2-1 victory at Juventus.Arkadiusz...
Premier League vs La Liga | Raphael Varane Explains The Differences Between Them
The French International expressed what he thinks about each league and highlighted the main differences between them.
Only Messi Ranks Above Neymar on This Impressive Champions League Goals List
Neymar made a bit of history during Paris Saint-Germain’s 3-1 UEFA Champions League away group stage win over Maccabi Haifa. Neymar shined in the contest, and his work ended up paying off with a late goal to seal the victory for PSG, which kept the Ligue 1 powerhouse in first place in Champions League Group H.
FIFA 23 Player Ratings: Top 25 Ligue 1 players revealed
The top 25 Ligue 1 players on FIFA 23 have been unveiled.
Manchester United To Battle Real Madrid & Liverpool For €100million Star
Manchester United are looking to have a much improved season this campaign and return to the UEFA Champions League. Not only does it allow them to compete against the best teams in Europe but by playing in the UCL, you can attract more talent to your club. A new report...
Dutch Manager Breaks The Silence On Erik Ten Hag's Success At Manchester United
Foppe De Haan explained how Erik Ten Hag is proceeding at Old Trafford and how this will be huge for bringing the Red Devils back to the top like old times.
Inter Milan looking to make January move for Manchester United star
Inter Milan are looking to make a January move for Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek. Since joining Manchester United, Van de Beek has struggled to cement a regular place in the side. When Erik ten Hag arrived at the club, many expected Van de Beek to be given more of a chance, due to their history together with Ajax.
Report: PSG’s Projected Starting 11 for the Ligue 1 Road Showdown vs. Lyon
Paris Saint-Germain is set for its final fixture before the September international break, as it will meet Olympique Lyonnais on Ligue 1 matchday eight. PSG heads into this match on the heels of its 3-1 win over Maccabi Haifa in UEFA Champions League group stage play. Now, PSG will have yet another crucial test at this point in the season, and as noted by TyC Sports, manager Christophe Galtier could decide against resting any of the team’s attacking stars against Lyon.
Two Juventus youngsters called up to the latest Italy Under18 squad
The Italian national team has called up two players from the Juventus Primavera side for their upcoming international engagements. The Bianconeri has some of the finest young talents in Italy in their youth teams and they are all dreaming about playing for the senior team soon. For now, they need...
Manchester United’s Fred Highlights Sheriff Quality Ahead Of UEFA Europa League Clash
Manchester United midfielder Fred has been speaking ahead of his sides trip to Sheriff in the UEFA Europa League.
Jose Mourinho equals legendary Man Utd boss Sir Alex Ferguson’s record with most wins in Europe in Champions League era
JOSE MOURINHO has equalled Sir Alex Ferguson's record of 106 European wins in the Champions League era. Dating back to 1992, Fergie won 106 matches in the Champions League and Europa League, with just one of those victories coming in the latter. Mourinho has now equalled the United legend after...
Champions League final could be played in USA in shock move with Uefa looking at proposal ‘favourably’
THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE final may be played in the US in the near future amid a shocking revamp. That is according to AS, who report that UEFA and various other governing bodies are looking at this proposal "favourably". American promoters are determined to bring 'Old Big Ears' across the pond...
Juventus youngsters nominated for the Golden Boy awards
Juventus has some of the finest youngsters in world football in their female and male youth teams, and two of them have been nominated for the European Golden Boy and Golden Girl awards. The Bianconeri reports through their main Twitter account that Fabio Miretti is on the shortlist of players...
Johnston scores, CF Montreal gets past Revolution 1-0
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Alistair Johnston scored in the 72nd minute and Sebastian Breza stopped three shots as CF Montreal earned a 1-0 victory over the New England Revolution on Saturday night. Both teams play next on Oct. 1. Montreal (18-9-5) hosts D.C. United and the Revolution (9-12-11) play Atlanta United. ___ The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Argentina calls up Juventus stars for international games
Lionel Scaloni has named Angel di Maria and Leandro Paredes in the Argentina squad for their latest matches. The pair moved to Juventus in the last transfer window, and they have been important members of the Bianconeri squad. Paredes has been an ever-present since he joined, however, Di Maria has...
Canelo vs GGG LIVE: Stream, latest updates and how to watch fight tonight
Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin will square off for the third and presumably final time tonight as the pair seek a clear conclusion to what has been a controversial rivalry.Canelo (57-2-2, 39 knockouts) and “GGG” (42-1-1, 37 KOs) first clashed at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas in September 2017, fighting to a controversial split draw when most observers believed that then-unified middleweight champion Golovkin had done enough to claim the victory. Twelve months later in the same venue, the rivals clashed again and produced an instant classic. Again, many felt that GGG had deserved the win, but...
