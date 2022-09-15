ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

Proposed 'Jeopardy' Rule Change Has Fans Furious

By Dave Basner
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26aUhG_0hwYGS4S00
Photo : Getty Images

Change doesn't come easily for Jeopardy. The iconic game show has remained relatively untouched since it debuted in 1964. There was a big change in 2020 though, when, after 37 years of hosting, Alex Trebek passed away and a number of guest hosts stood behind the podium. Executive Producer Mike Richards eventually replaced Trebek as host, but after a week on the job, controversy caused him to step down not only as host, but as EP as well. Since then, Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings have hosted, with their roles becoming official a few weeks ago, and Who Wants To Be A Millionaire producer Michael Davies took over as EP. All the changes led to a lot of headlines for the show and a lot of opinions about it on social media.

Now, Davies has rocked the boat again by suggesting a surprising rule change. On his podcast, Inside Jeopardy!, Davies pointed out how exciting it is when a contestant gets all the questions correct in one category, and he thinks they should be rewarded for it.

Davies said, "There's a real moment in the studio when a contestant runs a category... There's an applause in the studio, but there's no sound effect, no money that changes hands, nothing happens. I don't know if I want to change the scoring, but I think it would be worth trying out - maybe a cash bonus for running a category."

Davies did make sure to note that he is "very aware that Jeopardy! is an institution," adding, "It's like a sport - you don't make changes willy-nilly. [But we] can judiciously try out a few things." He pointed out how in 2003, Harry Friedman, the executive producer before Mike Richards, lifted the five-game cap put on champions, which led to the likes of Ken Jennings going on long winning streaks. Davies said, "That in itself is the most significant change in Jeopardy! ever, if not in any sport in the world."

As of now, nothing has changed, and many fans want to keep it that way. On Reddit, people wrote things like, "Please, no bonuses for sweeping categories. We don't need to be making changes to the basic gameplay," and, "Leave the structure of the game alone. It's worked for 38, now 39, seasons, and it's the number one syndicated show. There's no need to tweak the formula." Others were a bit more opinionated, saying, "Why don’t they change the rules of Jeopardy! so you can just yell out the answer whenever you think of it? That maybe would add an exciting element to the show," and, "Instead of a clicker they can give you eggs to throw at the big board!"

You can keep up to date with Davies by listening to his Inside Jeopardy! podcast.

Comments / 5

Arlene J Siegel
2d ago

If you’re going to change this game, might as well cancel it. Don’t change a thing. 😢

Reply
4
Related
tvinsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant Makes Disastrous Final Wager (VIDEO)

Jeopardy! is back and already delivering buzzworthy moments, as a contestant on Tuesday’s (September 13) episode made a final wager blunder so shocking that it lost her the entire game. The show’s 39th season kicked off on Monday with now permanent co-host Ken Jennings at the helm and reigning...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Jennings
Person
Harry Friedman
Person
Alex Trebek
Person
Mayim Bialik
Person
Mike Richards
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’: Mayim Bialik Makes Big Confession About Ken Jennings

Jeopardy! co-host Mayim Bialik shared some inside info about the show. She appeared on the “Inside Jeopardy!” podcast alongside co-host Ken Jennings. Both of the co-hosts have been officially and permanently named as the co-hosts of the beloved game show. They are the replacements for the late Alex Trebek, leaving some huge shoes to fill. The two had never done an interview together until the podcast, and they shared a lot with fans about the show.
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Can’t Get Enough of This Hilarious Error

As one of America’s favorite game shows, Jeopardy! has been known for decades to feature some of the most intelligent contestants in the country. That said, even the smartest contestants have made some pretty epic blunders in their responses. And while most websites’ error pages pop up with a “404” or “Page Not Found” message, Jeopardy! put a hilarious new spin on theirs and it has fans in absolute stitches.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Jeopardy!
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
The List

Here's How Days Of Our Lives Will Change After Its Move To Peacock

"Days of Our Lives" is one of the longest-running soap operas of all time, per Showbiz CheatSheet. The NBC sudser has been a staple on daytime television for nearly six decades, and fans are still obsessing about the dramatic lives of the residents of the fictional Midwestern town, Salem. Viewers of the show span generations within many families, but things are about to change.
TV SERIES
The List

Oprah Winfrey's 2022 Emmys Fashion Risk Has Fans Divided

There are few more legendary television figures than Oprah Winfrey. Her long-running daytime talk show, "The Oprah Winfrey Show," ran for 25 years, but she chose to walk away to focus on other creative endeavors. During that time, she took home two Primetime Emmy Awards (via IMDb). It wasn't surprising to see Oprah present the award for Outstanding Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie at this year's Emmys, which Michael Keaton won. Of course, fans couldn't get enough of her outfit, whether their opinions were positive or negative.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Aniston, 53, Wears Nothing But Her LolaVie Shampoo As She Poses In The Shower

It’s easy for Jennifer Aniston to get our attention, especially when she’s sharing a revealing snap of herself! The Friends alum, 53, proved such is the case when she took to her Instagram on Sunday (September 4) to tease a new product from her hair care brand LolaVie. Posting a sassy snap of herself showering (in the nude, of course), Jennifer captioned it, “something’s coming 9.8.22”
BEAUTY & FASHION
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

9K+
Followers
499
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We're your morning show family! Love all, serve all.

 https://elvisduran.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy