ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Comments / 0

Related
Kickin Country 100.5

Haunted Locations and Scary Legends Around Sioux Falls

Halloween is steeped in scary traditions. Trick-or-Treating, frightening costumes, local actors in "haunted" houses, and the pitch-black darkness of area corn mazes. However, if we set out to find the real haunted areas what would we find? Over the last 30 years that I have lived in Sioux Falls, a few locations still gain attention as being haunted.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Kickin Country 100.5

Kickin’ Country Secret Sound #13

It's hard to believe, but we're already up to Secret Sound #13 here at Kickin' Country. Will 13 be a lucky winner for you? It could be!. Listen to The Kickin' Country Secret Sound Three Times a day. We play on weekdays at 8:40 AM, 12:40 PM, and again at 4:40 PM.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sioux Falls, SD
Government
City
Canton, SD
City
Sioux Falls, SD
State
South Dakota State
Sioux Falls, SD
Entertainment
Kickin Country 100.5

South Dakota’s Most Searched Conspiracy Theory is BONKERS

Who doesn't love a good conspiracy theory? And while some hold more truth than others, The Mount Rushmore State's most searched conspiracy theory is pretty wacky. U.S. Direct recently unveiled its list of the most searched conspiracy in every state. Lizard People, Black Helicopters, and the New World Order were among the favorites in most states, but the people of South Dakota took a different route.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitchell Tenpenny
Person
Austin Williams
Person
Sam Hunt
Person
Travis Denning
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Signage#The Opening Act#Murals#Inclement Weather#The Sanford International#Happsnow#General Admission
Kickin Country 100.5

New Iowa Facility Is An Amazon For Farmers

A national company is creating an even bigger local footprint with its latest grand opening. Farmers Business Network has opened a new Amazon-style warehouse right here in Iowa, but instead of being able to buy clothes or electronics- people can get their ag-related goods. This new distribution center is located...
IOWA STATE
Kickin Country 100.5

One Dead After Shooting in Sioux Falls

One woman is dead following a shooting at an apartment complex in Sioux Falls, Wednesday (September 14) morning. Dakota News Now is reporting that Sioux Falls Police received a call at about 7:30 AM in regards to a family dispute in an apartment in the 3600 block of South Willow Avenue in the area of 45th Street.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
Kickin Country 100.5

The A’s, B’s, H’s And M’s Of Farming

I haven't lived on a farm for, oh, getting on close to a half-century now. I was raised on a farm, or maybe I should call it a farmstead. It was 80 acres of rented land a mile south of Leota, Minnesota, over in Nobles County. My dad loved the place. While he did other things to help make a living, he loved working in the field, out there in the corn and beans.
LEOTA, MN
Kickin Country 100.5

Kickin Country 100.5

Sioux Falls, SD
11K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Kickin Country 100.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://kikn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy