ashlandsource.com
Gallery: Mt. Vernon Vs Ashland
Ashland defeated Mt. Vernon, 53-7, Friday night at Community Stadium in Ashland. (photos by Daniel Melograna)
Galion Inquirer
Galion-Crestline Chamber to Hold Final Third Friday of 2022
GALION- The Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to announce that the final Third Friday in Galion of 2022 will be held around the newly renovated Park Square Gazebo. Third Fridays in Galion, or TFIG, began in 2017 and is an opportunity for the Galion community to gather Uptowne and support local Galion merchants.
Galion Inquirer
Concerts at The Galion Community Theatre featuring ‘Tom’s Kitchen Table’
GALION- Galion Community Theatre continues its 2022 Concert Series on Saturday, September 17th at 8:00 PM. Tom’s Kitchen Table, plays a variety of musical stylings that will keep your toes tapping. “There’s nothing quite like sitting around the table making music with friends just for the sake of making music. Tom’s Kitchen Table brings that experience to your event.”
Galion Inquirer
World’s Fair, Music Fest, Arts Fest and Oktoberfest ignites Mansfield’s Fab Four & More Weekend
MANSFIELD– A festival-filled weekend where family fun, fine craft beer, a juried arts festival and rock music combine to offer Mansfield Visitors a rockin’ time this September. The action starts off on Wednesday with the oldest street fair in Bellville, Ohio and rounds out with Mansfield Arts Festival, Phoenix Oktoberfest and Snow Trails Music Festival.
Radio Ink
DaveMan Back In Columbus
David “DaveMan” Bjorklund is returning to WLVQ-FM in Columbus, OH. He hosted middays at the Columbus Radio Group station from 1994-2006. “Many, many years ago, Qfm96 let a good one get away. I’m thrilled that we had the opportunity to bring DaveMan back home! Not only will Qfm96 listeners get to enjoy that iconic voice again on-air, but we gain an extremely talented veteran broadcaster who truly understands the power of local radio,” said Erik Schmidt, VP/GM.
Galion Inquirer
After spring fire, donations arrive at Mill Creek
GALION- The Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce delivered a large donation to Mill Creek Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on Sept. 7. After the spring fire at its Galion location, Retired Senior Volunteer Program for Crawford, Marion & Morrow Counties Erin Miller and the Chamber coordinated to collect donations of playing cards, board games, crossword puzzles and more. An estimated 300 total items were donated.
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in Ohio
If you're in the state of Ohio, you should check out these restaurants. Located in the northeastern part of the state, this restaurant is known for their famous Uncle Nick's Greek fried chicken. The restaurant claims that if Colonel Sanders had their secret recipe, then he would be a general, and when you try their perfectly crispy yet juicy fried chicken, you'll be inclined to agree.
thestreamable.com
How to Watch Toledo vs. Ohio State Live Online on September 17, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming
On Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the #3 Ohio State Buckeyes face the Toledo Rockets from Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH. The game is airing exclusively on Fox, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service. Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Toledo Rockets. When: Saturday, September...
These 6 Ohio Haunted Houses Rank Best in the Country
As summer comes to an end and pumpkins, hoodies and Timberlands take center stage, there’s one fall activity that millions of people around the world look forward to…. Hate em or love em, haunted houses are a fall season staple, especially across the midwest. Everyone can remember their first time going, and they’re often flooded with teens who are too cool to be scared or kids who think they can handle whatever fake horrors are presented.
crawfordcountynow.com
Freese Center up in air but $15 million dollar Sports Complex underway in Mansfield
MANSFIELD—As Galion struggles to make an event center a reality, the Mansfield YMCA announced today that they are building their own sports complex. Cristen Gilbert, CEO of the YMCA of North Central Ohio, thinks it’s important for all children to get the opportunity to play sports. Gilbert and...
3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love to go out with your friends and family members then you are in the right spot because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses that you should visit if you haven't already. All of these great restaurants are great options for both a casual meal with your loved ones as well as for celebrating a special occasion. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Keep on reading to find out.
denisonian.com
Local restauranteur brings flair to Granville with new cafe: Station
At 425 S Main St, sitting to the right of the old bones of the Ohio Central Railroad lies Station; a somewhat quiet, unsuspecting space and home to the latest project of Granville resident and restauranter; Chris Crader. Station is just one of a number of new and forthcoming businesses that have emerged in the little town of Granville, Ohio in recent months, a development that Clerk of Council Autumn Klein credit’s to the close-knit community that supports and uplifts its local businesses.
ashlandsource.com
Bellville woman adds Raising Roots Coffee roastery to home decor business
BELLVILLE -- It’s rare to walk into a locally owned building that carries hardware, home decor and freshly roasted coffee beans. But on Bellville’s Main Street, that’s exactly what customers find. Raising Roots Coffee Roastery. Raising Roots coffee is sold inside Rustik Market, attached to Smith True...
unioncountydailydigital.com
Kroger Marysville Grand Re-Opening Today
MARYSVILLE – Kroger is set to celebrate a newly remodeled Marysville store next week after more than 5 months of renovations and improvement. Located at 1501 West 5th Street, the store will officially unveil its $2 million renovation on Friday, September 16. Shoppers may explore the store’s updates, register to win one of eight $100 Kroger gift cards, sample food and take advantage of Grand Re-Opening specials.
crawfordcountynow.com
OVI Checkpoint on Mount Vernon Ave. tonight
MARION—The Ohio State Highway Patrol, in conjunction with The Marion Police Department and The Marion County Sheriff’s Office, announced today that an OVI checkpoint will be held from 9:00 P.M. to 11:00 P.M. tonight on Mount Vernon Ave east of Forest Lawn Dr. in the City of Marion.
crawfordcountynow.com
Family farm introduces mums to its “ever-growing” fall lineup
MARION – “Mum’s” the word at High Tunnel Poultry & Farm. The family operation, halfway between Bucyrus and Marion, is brimming with fall’s favorite flower. Thousands of nine-inch pots and more than 60 varieties, all grown and potted this year in three “high tunnel” greenhouses starting back in June.
Two dead in east Columbus crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Two people are dead after a crash in east Columbus Wednesday night. According to Columbus police, the crash happened on East Broad Street in the area of Lancaster Avenue/Reynoldsburg-New Albany Road at approximately 9:10 p.m. The two victims were taken to Mount Carmel East, where they were pronounced dead. Police have […]
wktn.com
ODOT Hiring for District 1 Positions
The Ohio Department of Transportation is hiring for several positions in District 1. ODOT is hiring for winter seasonal highway technicians, survey interns, auto mechanic interns and more. District 1 serves Hardin, Allen, Hancock and Wyandot Counties in our region as well as Defiance, Paulding and Van Wert Counties. To...
ohiodnr.gov
Killbuck-Walhonding River Access in Coshocton County to Close for Improvements
ATHENS, Ohio – The Killbuck-Walhonding River access in Coshocton County will close in September for a boat ramp improvement project, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. The Killbuck-Walhonding access is located east of Warsaw and northwest of Coshocton along County Road 28. Planned...
cleveland19.com
Ashland County Bomb Squad determines item found at Mansfield home not dangerous, officials say
MANSFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ashland County Bomb Squad investigated a suspicious item found at a Mansfield home. Some residents were evacuated from their neighborhood as the investigation continued. According to Mansfield police dispatch, a demolition team found a mortar shell around 1:30 p.m. Saturday as they were clearing belongings...
