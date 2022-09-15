ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roger Federer Says He Is Retiring From Professional Tennis

By Associated Press
 2 days ago
Roger Federer announced Thursday that he is retiring from professional tennis at age 41 after winning 20 Grand Slam titles.

Federer has not competed since Wimbledon in July 2021. He has had a series of knee operations.

Federer posted his news on Twitter, saying his farewell event will be the Laver Cup in London next week. That is a team event run by his management company.

This news comes just days after the end of the U.S. Open, which was expected to be the last tournament of 23-time major champion Serena Williams’ career.

The Spun

Serena Williams Has Retirement Message For Roger Federer

The tennis world will lose two of its biggest stars this year. After Serena Williams' farewell tour at the 2022 US Open came to a close, Roger Federer also announced his retirement from the sport. These two are widely considered two of the greatest athletes in the history of the...
The Independent

Roger Federer’s Wimbledon career in pictures

Roger Federer has announced he will retire at the age of 41.The Swiss great secured eight of his 20 grand slam titles at Wimbledon.Federer suffered first-round defeats in 1999 and 2000 at SW19 before reaching the quarter-finals in 2001, losing to former British number one Tim Henman.Here, the PA news agency tracks Federer’s remarkable Wimbledon journey in pictures.20012002200320042005200620072008200920102011201220132014201520162017201820192021 Read More Mourners warned of overnight queues to view Queen’s coffin - liveRoger Federer announces retirement from tennis with emotional statementIvan Toney handed first England call-up for Nations League double headerRoger Federer: A teenage hothead who found inner calm and became a unique talent
BBC

Roger Federer to retire after Laver Cup in September

Roger Federer, one of the greatest players of all time, will retire from top-level tennis after the Laver Cup in London this month. The 20-time Grand Slam champion has not played since Wimbledon 2021, after which he had a third knee operation. "My body's message to me lately has been...
AFP

Roger Federer, from enfant terrible to saintly global icon

From racquet-smashing enfant terrible with a bad attitude and ill-advised ponytail to universally respected role model and modern icon, Roger Federer has attained almost saintly status. "I have always had the utmost respect for my friend Rafa as a person and as a champion," he wrote when the Spaniard won a 13th Roland Garros in 2020, equalling his record of 20 majors.
Twitter
The Independent

Roger Federer retirement ‘a sad, sad day’ for tennis, Andy Murray says

Andy Murray has paid tribute to Roger Federer, calling his retirement a “sad, sad day” for tennis.The 20-time grand slam champion announced he was stepping away from the sport on Thursday (15 September).“Obviously he was an amazing player, I was lucky to get to compete against him in some of the biggest matches, in the biggest tournaments on the biggest stages of our sport,” Murray said.“It’s incredible what he achieved... it’s a sad, sad day for the sport.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
MarketRealist

Roger Federer Earned Over $1B During His Tennis Career

Professional tennis player Roger Federer may be bringing his sports career to a close, but he isn’t leaving the industry empty-handed. Throughout his career, Federer managed to secure 20 Grand Slam titles and ranked No.1 at the conclusion of five seasons, according to ESPN. Article continues below advertisement. Aside...
Reuters

Tennis-Federer, Williams departures bring sport into twilight of golden era

Sept 16 (Reuters) - As Roger Federer joined Serena Williams in bringing down the curtain on an illustrious career, tennis moved ever closer to the end of a golden era. Williams' emotional goodbye at the U.S. Open earlier this month was followed by Federer's announcement on Thursday that next week's Laver Cup in London would be his last professional outing.
