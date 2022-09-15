AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Amherst County Public Schools began running two electric buses earlier this September and another new electric bus is already in the works. The district said they would like to thank the Amherst County School Board, the Amherst County Board of Supervisors, and the staff at American Electric Power for the funding to make this possible.

