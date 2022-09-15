Read full article on original website
WSET
Roanoke Fire-EMS responded to fire in Market Square area
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke FireEMS responded to a fire incident in the Market Square area of downtown. This fire happened on Saturday morning. The fire was reported in the 100 block of Campbell Ave. SE. Crews identified a fire that the building's fire sprinkler system had put out.
WHSV
New roadway construction underway in Staunton
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The latest construction project is underway at Staunton Crossing. The project will extend Crossing Way from Richmond Avenue to Valley Center Drive off of North Frontier Drive. The roadway will be three lanes wide, and it’s set to include a multi-use lane for pedestrians or bikers, a Park and Drive and a transit stop.
WSET
'EV Rodeo:' City of Lynchburg unveils electric vehicles for new eco-friendly pilot program
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The City of Lynchburg unveiled seven new electric vehicles as a part of the pilot program for their eco-friendly initiative. The city hosted what they called an “EV Rodeo” on Thursday at Fleet Services on Memorial Avenue in Lynchburg, where the seven new Chevy Bolt Electric Utility Vehicles (EUVs) were on display.
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke companies reopens 115-year-old Fire Station One
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Txtur & Old School Parners has announced that it will be opening Fire Station One on Sept. 23. Organizing officials say, the 115-year-old renovated fire station will reopen as a flagship retail gallery for Txtur, a furniture manufacturer. The event will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony,...
cardinalnews.org
How newcomers are reshaping Smith Mountain Lake
MONETA – Should one of the first Smith Mountain Lake lot owners who sold out early then returned today, more than a half-century after that initial wave of rather crude development, they might have to take a long pause to gather in the scene. A good guess is anyone...
WDBJ7.com
Emergency crews investigate fire at restaurant in downtown Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Fire- EMS crews are investigating a fire that happened at a restaurant downtown Saturday morning. According to Roanoke Fire-EMS, they received a call for a fire at Cedars Lebanese Restaurant around 10:00 a.m. Officials say the sprinkler system went off due to a small fire...
WSET
Parks Automotive Group grows, introduces 'world-class' Parks Luxury of Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Parks Automotive Group announced the Grand Opening of Parks Luxury of Roanoke including Parks Acura Roanoke, BMW of Roanoke, and Audi Roanoke on Thursday. Previously owned by Duncan Automotive Group, the group said these three dealerships will provide a premium, upscale buying experience to match...
NBC 29 News
Delayed traffic shift at Rt. 151 and Rt. 250
AFTON, Va. (WVIR) - A traffic shift at the intersection of Route 151 and Route 250 in Afton is being delayed. A detour that was supposed to start this weekend has now been pushed to September 25 by the Virginia Department of Transportation. This rescheduled detour is expected to be...
WSET
Danville-Pittsylvania Co. Fair adds additional security, safety measures for attendees
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Danville-Pittsylvania County Fair announced additional security measures for the festivities this year. The fair announced the new measures on Facebook. Here are the changes being made:. Extra security personnel. Additional HD security cameras. Bag checks. Metal detector screenings before entering the gate. "Our...
WSET
WATCH: Crews work on water main break shooting in the air
ALTAVISTA, Va. (WSET) — A water main break in Altavista sent streams of water into the air as crews worked to fix it on Tuesday. In this video crews are standing in mud while the jets of water shoot overhead, but the Town of Altavista took to Facebook to thank them for helping.
WSET
Amherst County Public Schools debuts new electric school buses, gets grant for a third
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Amherst County Public Schools began running two electric buses earlier this September and another new electric bus is already in the works. The district said they would like to thank the Amherst County School Board, the Amherst County Board of Supervisors, and the staff at American Electric Power for the funding to make this possible.
WSET
Part of John Lynch Memorial Bridge to close through January 2023 for repairs
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Beginning Monday, September 19, and continuing through Friday, January 6, 2023, part of the John Lynch Memorial Bridge in Lynchburg will be closing. The city said a portion of the southbound lane on the bridge will be closed in order to accommodate crews performing bridge deck repairs.
Augusta Free Press
Staunton Crossing road construction begins on Thursday
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Construction of a new roadway through the Staunton Crossing development site is scheduled to begin Thursday. The 0.85-mile project extends Crossing Way from Richmond Avenue (Route 250) north to Valley Center Drive in the city of Staunton....
wfxrtv.com
Franklin County native is on a mission to bring diversity through food to Southwest Virginia
ROANOKE, Va (WFXR) — It may sound a little corny, but they say inspiration can come in many forms, for one Franklin County native, Julia Rigney, it’s the comfort of home that’s bringing her success. There’s an old saying when one door closes, another will open.
WSET
Be a Part of Lynchburg History with the Virginia 10 Miler!
Thousands of people will soon be taking to the streets of the Hill City as part of the Virginia 10 Miler. Emily chats with the race director about the long history of this race, this year's plan for the 10 Miler, the 4 Miler run and walk, and the plans for the Amazing Mile Children's Run!
WSLS
Tractor-trailer crash on Route 29 in Pittsylvania County cleared
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. The tractor-trailer crash on Route 29 in Pittsylvania County has been cleared. If you’re headed toward US-29 in Pittsylvania County, you might want to find another route. According to VDOT, a tractor-trailer crash near the ramp at Business 29N/S has closed all northbound...
WSET
Roanoke Police write multiple tickets, reminds drivers of school bus safety law
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke Police is reminding the community of some important rules when it comes to driving near a school bus on the road. They said an officer wrote "not one, not two, but three tickets for cars failing to stop for school buses today." Police said...
WSET
20-year-old Callaway man dead, in Franklin Co. crash :VSP
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash that resulted in a fatality. The crash happened on Friday, September 16 at 6:15 p.m. This incident occurred on Route 615 in Franklin County. Police said that the Toyota pickup was traveling on east Route 619...
WSET
Lynchburg City Council votes to name Lakeside Drive bridge after Rosel and Elliot Schewel
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg City Council voted to name the Lakeside Drive Bridge over the Blackwater creek in honor of Lynchburg philanthropists, Rosel and Elliot Schewel. The resolution read in part, "Rosel and Elliot Schewel dedicated their lives to the betterment of the City of Lynchburg and...
caswellmessenger.com
100 mile yard sale on US 29 to be held September 29-October 2
Yard sale lovers in search of great items at thrifty prices are gearing up for the fall version of the 100-mile yard sale held in Virginia twice a year in the spring and fall. This year’s event starts on Thursday, September 29 and runs through Sunday, October 2. The...
