Lynchburg, VA

WSET

Roanoke Fire-EMS responded to fire in Market Square area

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke FireEMS responded to a fire incident in the Market Square area of downtown. This fire happened on Saturday morning. The fire was reported in the 100 block of Campbell Ave. SE. Crews identified a fire that the building's fire sprinkler system had put out.
ROANOKE, VA
WHSV

New roadway construction underway in Staunton

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The latest construction project is underway at Staunton Crossing. The project will extend Crossing Way from Richmond Avenue to Valley Center Drive off of North Frontier Drive. The roadway will be three lanes wide, and it’s set to include a multi-use lane for pedestrians or bikers, a Park and Drive and a transit stop.
STAUNTON, VA
wfxrtv.com

Roanoke companies reopens 115-year-old Fire Station One

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Txtur & Old School Parners has announced that it will be opening Fire Station One on Sept. 23. Organizing officials say, the 115-year-old renovated fire station will reopen as a flagship retail gallery for Txtur, a furniture manufacturer. The event will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony,...
ROANOKE, VA
cardinalnews.org

How newcomers are reshaping Smith Mountain Lake

MONETA – Should one of the first Smith Mountain Lake lot owners who sold out early then returned today, more than a half-century after that initial wave of rather crude development, they might have to take a long pause to gather in the scene. A good guess is anyone...
MONETA, VA
WDBJ7.com

Emergency crews investigate fire at restaurant in downtown Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Fire- EMS crews are investigating a fire that happened at a restaurant downtown Saturday morning. According to Roanoke Fire-EMS, they received a call for a fire at Cedars Lebanese Restaurant around 10:00 a.m. Officials say the sprinkler system went off due to a small fire...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Parks Automotive Group grows, introduces 'world-class' Parks Luxury of Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Parks Automotive Group announced the Grand Opening of Parks Luxury of Roanoke including Parks Acura Roanoke, BMW of Roanoke, and Audi Roanoke on Thursday. Previously owned by Duncan Automotive Group, the group said these three dealerships will provide a premium, upscale buying experience to match...
ROANOKE, VA
NBC 29 News

Delayed traffic shift at Rt. 151 and Rt. 250

AFTON, Va. (WVIR) - A traffic shift at the intersection of Route 151 and Route 250 in Afton is being delayed. A detour that was supposed to start this weekend has now been pushed to September 25 by the Virginia Department of Transportation. This rescheduled detour is expected to be...
AFTON, VA
WSET

WATCH: Crews work on water main break shooting in the air

ALTAVISTA, Va. (WSET) — A water main break in Altavista sent streams of water into the air as crews worked to fix it on Tuesday. In this video crews are standing in mud while the jets of water shoot overhead, but the Town of Altavista took to Facebook to thank them for helping.
ALTAVISTA, VA
WSET

Amherst County Public Schools debuts new electric school buses, gets grant for a third

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Amherst County Public Schools began running two electric buses earlier this September and another new electric bus is already in the works. The district said they would like to thank the Amherst County School Board, the Amherst County Board of Supervisors, and the staff at American Electric Power for the funding to make this possible.
AMHERST COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Staunton Crossing road construction begins on Thursday

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Construction of a new roadway through the Staunton Crossing development site is scheduled to begin Thursday. The 0.85-mile project extends Crossing Way from Richmond Avenue (Route 250) north to Valley Center Drive in the city of Staunton....
WSET

Be a Part of Lynchburg History with the Virginia 10 Miler!

Thousands of people will soon be taking to the streets of the Hill City as part of the Virginia 10 Miler. Emily chats with the race director about the long history of this race, this year's plan for the 10 Miler, the 4 Miler run and walk, and the plans for the Amazing Mile Children's Run!
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

20-year-old Callaway man dead, in Franklin Co. crash :VSP

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash that resulted in a fatality. The crash happened on Friday, September 16 at 6:15 p.m. This incident occurred on Route 615 in Franklin County. Police said that the Toyota pickup was traveling on east Route 619...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
caswellmessenger.com

100 mile yard sale on US 29 to be held September 29-October 2

Yard sale lovers in search of great items at thrifty prices are gearing up for the fall version of the 100-mile yard sale held in Virginia twice a year in the spring and fall. This year’s event starts on Thursday, September 29 and runs through Sunday, October 2. The...
LYNCHBURG, VA

