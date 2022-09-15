Read full article on original website
2023 Honda CR-V Hybrid Models Are More Powerful Than Their Gas-Powered Counterparts
The 2023 Honda CR-V redesign puts more focus on its available hybrid models, which will be more efficient and powerful than its gas-powered trim levels. The post 2023 Honda CR-V Hybrid Models Are More Powerful Than Their Gas-Powered Counterparts appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
New EV Crate Motor Will Give An Easy 590 HP To Any Classic Car
Custom applications for EV motors are no new idea. The instant a Tesla Model S leaves the assembly line, someone is going to gut it, drop the motor in a BMW, and send it 'round the Nurburgring. Ford will even sell you an electric crate motor, just like it would a V8.
The 2014 Honda CR-V Is One of the Best Used Compact SUVs for 2022
There are several reasons why the 2014 Honda CR-V is considered one of the best used compact SUVs; and we have also listed some of its problems. The post The 2014 Honda CR-V Is One of the Best Used Compact SUVs for 2022 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2023 Honda Pilot TrailSport Shows Its Chunky New Looks
Honda has released far more revealing teaser images showing more of the 2023 Honda Pilot's new design. There will be a TrailSport trim level with off-road-oriented tweaks. Honda says the Pilot will be revealed in the fall, meaning it should go on sale late this year or early next year.
2023 Toyota GR Corolla First Drive Review: Impressively Balanced
Third time's the charm. The first "sporty" 12th-generation Toyota Corolla put a six-speed manual transmission in an otherwise pedestrian hatchback. The next one, the Corolla Apex, was basically a standard Corolla sedan that was stiffened to the point of annoyance. But now, we have a truly sporty Corolla that's primed to do battle with the likes of the Honda Civic Type R and the Volkswagen Golf R. The 2023 GR Corolla is the hot hatch we've been waiting for.
GTO: What Does It Stand For?
The Pontiac GTO has been called many things like "the Goat." Still, its a special chapter in the American muscle car and its epic moniker deserves explanation. The post GTO: What Does It Stand For? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Chevrolet Corvette Production Is Being Shut Down
GM recently announced that production at two plants would be halted this week. Production will be suspended today and will only resume on Monday, 5 September. The main Mexican plant (Silao) and the Bowling Green plant - which is responsible for building the Chevrolet Corvette - will run idle for the next seven days as GM is hit by yet another round of parts and supply chain issues. While truck assembly is running idle in Mexico, the three truck plants in the USA will run as per usual, even going as far as adding extra shifts this coming weekend.
Why Do Semi-Truck Drivers Leave Their Engines Running?
Is there a solution that could stop semi-trucks from having their engines running at truck stops? The post Why Do Semi-Truck Drivers Leave Their Engines Running? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Best Classic Muscle Car Engines
Most automotive enthusiasts and historians typically place the classic age of the American muscle car between 1964 and 1972. During this period, the major American automotive manufacturers engaged in a war for customers thirsty for stoplight-to-stoplight performance. The manufacturers responded by placing ever more powerful engines in small to midsize vehicles to grab more of the market. Unfortunately, fate conspired against the muscle car and V8 performance. Various headwinds such as stricter emissions, oil embargoes, and skyrocketing insurance premiums put an end to the golden age of American performance. Here are ten of the best engines of those heydays of American muscle.
The Best and Worst Car Brands
There’s obviously no shortage of cars and trucks to choose from — and there’s no shortage of car ratings to help a prospective buyer. The choice of which one to buy often boils down to price and quality. After handing over their hard-earned dollars, buyers want a reliable car that does not break down or […]
Ford Dealt a Huge Blow
The announcement no doubt resonated strongly on all floors at Ford's (F) headquarters in Dearborn, Mich. This unexpected news has certainly taken CEO Jim Farley and his team by surprise as they work to close the gap created by Tesla (TSLA) in the highly competitive and lucrative electric vehicle market.
‘The time for hybrids, has finished’ – will Toyota, Honda, and Nissan wake up?
Japanese automakers Toyota, Honda, and Nissan, are being called out again for their lack of progress with battery electric vehicles and decarbonization efforts. Greenpeace, a nonprofit organization promoting a sustainable future, released a new study finding that Japanese automakers lag behind their peers. Japanese automakers have been notoriously slow in...
Hundreds Of Unfinished Ford Trucks Are Being Stashed At Kentucky Speedway
The supply chains continue to be crippled by the ongoing chip shortage. We reported on nearly 100,000 unfinished GM products sitting in a field, and rival Ford has been hit hard on the Bronco delays along with various trucks and SUVs. Last year a stockpile of Ford trucks filled lots at the Kentucky Speedway, but now the backlog is forming again. The latest Ford bottleneck of trucks like the Ford F-350 Super Duty is rapidly growing in the hundreds.
Ford Recalls Nearly 500,000 Vehicles in Two Actions
Ford Motor (F) on Sept. 1 was contending with a pair of recalls relating to fire risks and rear-view camera troubles. The vehicle maker is recalling 198,000 model year 2015-2017 Expeditions and Navigators due to a risk of interior fire originating at the blower motor located behind the glove box.
23 Things Car Dealerships Don’t Want You To Know
Purchasing a new or used vehicle usually involves a lot of time, stress and money. Although people have to face this task an average of about every 11 1/2 years when buying a new car, there are...
Total Recall: The Ford F-150 Is Seeing a Huge Number of Recalls
The current generation of Ford F-150 is seeing a high number of recalls. But, are those just teething issues for the new-for-2021 truck? The post Total Recall: The Ford F-150 Is Seeing a Huge Number of Recalls appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Weekly Recalls: Audi, Chevrolet, Ford, Ford/Lincoln, Kia, Jeep/Ram, Ram Trucks
Manufacturer Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. (Volkswagen) is recalling certain 2022 Audi S3, A3, and RS3 vehicles. The front passenger air bag may have been folded incorrectly. Remedy. Dealers will replace the front passenger air bag module, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected...
The Gas Monkey Garage Guy Is Offloading His Car Collection
Gas Monkey Garage & Richard RawlingsThe sale includes everything from old hotrods to barn find trucks and even one obscure Fiero-based luxury car.
Tesla Crashes At 100 MPH At Salt Flats: Family Of Five Survives
Several media outlets are reporting about a recent Tesla crash that occurred at the Bonneville Salt Flats, an area in Utah that's popular for putting cars through the paces in what seems like a relatively safe environment. Think again. Sadly, the family hit a berm while traveling at speeds in excess of 100 mph. However, fortunately, they all came out of the wreck without any life-threatening injuries.
