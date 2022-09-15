Read full article on original website
Nashville Education Foundation Announces New Members of Hall of FameAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Opryland brings back ICE! attractionJake WellsTennessee State
Free Things to do in Nashville, Tennessee Labor Day Weekend 2022Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
A Tennessee Mother Disappeared In 2016 Still Searching For Her Missing Daughter Who Vanished In 1999The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNashville, TN
Nashville Scene Best of Nashville 2022 Voting is Open Through September 6thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
WSMV
Fight at Nashville high school forces lockdown
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - McGavock High School was placed on a temporary lockdown Friday morning after a fight broke out between students. Metro Nashville Public Schools spokesman Sean Braisted said one of the students involved in the fight used pepper spray, forcing the school to be placed on lockdown. The...
fox17.com
MNPS Director warns 'serious consequences' after multiple threats on schools
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Director of Metro Schools, Dr. Adrienne Battle spoke out Friday after multiple schools were put on lockout this week and four Metro Schools students taken into police custody for making threats. The rash of threats over the past week have affected Thurgood Marshall Middle School,...
fox17.com
Shayne Elementary and Oliver Middle placed on lockout Friday in Nashville after threat
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — May Werthan Shayne Elementary and Henry Oliver Middle were placed on lockout Friday morning due to a possible social media threat. According to Metro Nashville Public Schools the threat was investigated by Metro Nashville Police and parents were notified of the situation. The lockout has...
Nashville Scene
Lacking Infrastructure and Transit Push Retail Off Nashville’s Thoroughfares
Many locals believe Gallatin Avenue, designated an “Immediate Need Multi-Modal Corridor” by the NashvilleNext plan, needs some serious improvements when it comes to walkability and transit. And a major new redevelopment plan for the Lincoln Tech campus in East Nashville has put a spotlight on the question of the busy corridor’s viability for new businesses and retail storefronts.
fox17.com
Jere Baxter Middle School in Nashville lockout lifted, no potential threat
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — UPDATE:. The lockout was lifted Thursday for Jere Baxter Middle School. Metro Nashville Public Schools (MNPS) said someone overheard another person talking about a threat at Maplewood High School Wednesday. The person who overheard thought the discussion was about Jere Baxter, per an MNPS spokesperson.
fox17.com
TSU officially welcomes largest class ever of first-year students
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tennessee State University (TSU) welcomed its largest class ever of first-year students during the Fall 2022 Freshmen Convocation held earlier Friday. The event took place in the Gentry Center complex where more than 3,400 students in all-white clothing were formally introduced by TSU faculty and...
fox17.com
Metro's Homeless Impact Division hosts cleanup at Brookmeade Park homeless camp
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — On Friday, Metro’s Homeless Impact Division (MHID) hosted a volunteer cleanup at Brookmeade Park. Community members came together to help pick up what’s in there, as many have been continuing to voice frustrations over the conditions. “Well, first of all, it breaks your...
fox17.com
City leaders, community members push for $50 million approval for Nashville homelessness
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Community members continue to sound the alarm on what they call “deplorable” conditions inside homeless encampments across Nashville. Meanwhile, there are $50 million on the table to address homelessness, but Metro Council deferred the vote until October. “You’ve seen the conditions inside encampments....
Nashville apartments to become housing for homeless veterans
Community Solutions purchased the building at 644 Glastonbury Road in Nashville, which has 144 units total. Eventually, 72 of the apartments will house veterans and the other half will be home to middle-income individuals.
fox17.com
Metro launching website to comply with state open meetings law
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Council is launching a new internet forum to allow members to talk shop outside meetings without being in violation of the state open meetings law. The law declares that all public policy and public business decisions must be made in meetings that are open...
California company wants to help improve Nashville’s traffic
The company LYT wants to use artificial intelligence to try and improve Nashville's heavy traffic.
wgnsradio.com
Seniors Slip Into the 25th Anniversary of AdamsPlace in Murfreesboro
(MURFREESBORO, TN) AdamsPlace in Murfreesboro celebrated their 25th anniversary on Friday. From grilled hamburgers to a water-slide, the event was enjoyed by everyone. AdamsPlace Executive Director Terri Deal stated... The age range of those who enjoyed the slip n' slide may surprise you... Those who tried it, really enjoyed the...
fox17.com
How a Nashville church is addressing homeless sleeping on their steps after dark
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — McKendree United Methodist Church says they worked with their partners to shut down the homeless encampment in their back alley about two weeks ago, but now the homeless people are sleeping on their front steps. Leaders at McKendree United Methodist Church have a heart for...
fox17.com
Girl, 14, threatened to 'shoot up' Nashville school; 4th arrest this week
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police have arrested a 14-year-old girl accused of threatening to "shoot up" Hillwood High School. It's the fourth Metro Schools student to be taken into custody this week for threatening violence. Detectives say the student created a post on Instagram "threatening to shoot...
WSMV
Mistaken delivery causes ‘explosion’ scare at building in South Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Friday afternoon, crews with the Nashville Fire Department were called to 20 Culvert Street after there were reports of an explosion. When crews arrived they found a building and a warehouse where a box of chemicals, believed to have organic peroxide, combusted. All of the...
Why are evergreen trees dying in Middle Tennessee?
You may have noticed this — evergreen trees in people's yards dying. Sometimes while right next to ones that are green and alive.
franklinis.com
Legal Aid Society to Host Free ‘Know Your Rights’ Workshop for Social Services Workers on Sept. 22
Free event will equip those working in social services with tools to help clients navigate civil and criminal legal services. NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 15, 2022 — Legal Aid Society of Middle Tennessee and the Cumberlands, Tennessee’s largest nonprofit law firm, will be hosting a free lunch-and-learn workshop for social services workers, nonprofit leaders/organizations and nonprofit community advocates, called Be Empowered & Know Your Rights: Equipping Your Clients to Thrive, on Thursday, Sept. 22.
fox17.com
Residents say closing a homeless community on Church Street isn’t stopping the problem
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A homeless community on Church Street next to McKendree United Methodist Church has been cleaned up, but nearby residents say this isn’t solving the problem. A homeless community in an alley way next to the church downtown was growing. Bernie Cox is a part...
wpln.org
Rutherford County Schools rejected a Hillsdale-affiliated charter. Now a state-appointed commission will decide if it can open anyway.
A controversial charter school hearing in Rutherford County drew a crowd of parents and politicians Wednesday morning. This meeting will influence whether a state-appointed commission overturns the local school board’s decision to reject American Classical Academy, which has ties to the conservative Hillsdale College in Michigan. Rutherford County Schools...
