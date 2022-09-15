ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

WSMV

Fight at Nashville high school forces lockdown

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - McGavock High School was placed on a temporary lockdown Friday morning after a fight broke out between students. Metro Nashville Public Schools spokesman Sean Braisted said one of the students involved in the fight used pepper spray, forcing the school to be placed on lockdown. The...
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Scene

Lacking Infrastructure and Transit Push Retail Off Nashville’s Thoroughfares

Many locals believe Gallatin Avenue, designated an “Immediate Need Multi-Modal Corridor” by the NashvilleNext plan, needs some serious improvements when it comes to walkability and transit. And a major new redevelopment plan for the Lincoln Tech campus in East Nashville has put a spotlight on the question of the busy corridor’s viability for new businesses and retail storefronts.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Jere Baxter Middle School in Nashville lockout lifted, no potential threat

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — UPDATE:. The lockout was lifted Thursday for Jere Baxter Middle School. Metro Nashville Public Schools (MNPS) said someone overheard another person talking about a threat at Maplewood High School Wednesday. The person who overheard thought the discussion was about Jere Baxter, per an MNPS spokesperson.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

TSU officially welcomes largest class ever of first-year students

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tennessee State University (TSU) welcomed its largest class ever of first-year students during the Fall 2022 Freshmen Convocation held earlier Friday. The event took place in the Gentry Center complex where more than 3,400 students in all-white clothing were formally introduced by TSU faculty and...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Metro launching website to comply with state open meetings law

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Council is launching a new internet forum to allow members to talk shop outside meetings without being in violation of the state open meetings law. The law declares that all public policy and public business decisions must be made in meetings that are open...
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Seniors Slip Into the 25th Anniversary of AdamsPlace in Murfreesboro

(MURFREESBORO, TN) AdamsPlace in Murfreesboro celebrated their 25th anniversary on Friday. From grilled hamburgers to a water-slide, the event was enjoyed by everyone. AdamsPlace Executive Director Terri Deal stated... The age range of those who enjoyed the slip n' slide may surprise you... Those who tried it, really enjoyed the...
MURFREESBORO, TN
fox17.com

Girl, 14, threatened to 'shoot up' Nashville school; 4th arrest this week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police have arrested a 14-year-old girl accused of threatening to "shoot up" Hillwood High School. It's the fourth Metro Schools student to be taken into custody this week for threatening violence. Detectives say the student created a post on Instagram "threatening to shoot...
NASHVILLE, TN
franklinis.com

Legal Aid Society to Host Free ‘Know Your Rights’ Workshop for Social Services Workers on Sept. 22

Free event will equip those working in social services with tools to help clients navigate civil and criminal legal services. NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 15, 2022 — Legal Aid Society of Middle Tennessee and the Cumberlands, Tennessee’s largest nonprofit law firm, will be hosting a free lunch-and-learn workshop for social services workers, nonprofit leaders/organizations and nonprofit community advocates, called Be Empowered & Know Your Rights: Equipping Your Clients to Thrive, on Thursday, Sept. 22.
NASHVILLE, TN
wpln.org

Rutherford County Schools rejected a Hillsdale-affiliated charter. Now a state-appointed commission will decide if it can open anyway.

A controversial charter school hearing in Rutherford County drew a crowd of parents and politicians Wednesday morning. This meeting will influence whether a state-appointed commission overturns the local school board’s decision to reject American Classical Academy, which has ties to the conservative Hillsdale College in Michigan. Rutherford County Schools...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN

