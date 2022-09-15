Read full article on original website
Donovan Mitchell says he wanted to work things out. In an interview with ESPN on Wednesday, the now-Cleveland Cavaliers guard downplayed reports of discord with Rudy Gobert and blamed Utah Jazz CEO Danny Ainge for breaking up the team. He also disputed Ainge's account from Monday that Jazz players "really didn’t believe in each other."
Donovan Mitchell is getting a fresh start with the Cleveland Cavaliers, but he felt the need to defend his former team Wednesday after some eye-opening comments from Danny Ainge. Ainge, who joined the Jazz in December 2021 as their CEO of basketball operations and alternate governor, said Monday he wasn't...
Damian Lillard has been very adamant about the "grind" and how he plans to never run from it. He is dead set on showing the world that he is committed to winning, and he will do everything in his power to make the Blazers a contender. Unfortunately, Lillard hasn't always had the support of the front office, but even with that being the case, the Blazers point guard has always remained loyal to the franchise that drafted him.
Which players who have starred in EuroBasket have made the biggest contributions in the NBA?. This summer's European men's basketball championships have featured some of the world's biggest talents, with three members of last season's All-NBA First Team (Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic and Nikola Jokic) in action, along with three-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert.
The Portland Trail Blazers recently announced that newly signed guard Gary Payton II underwent offseason surgery to address a core muscle injury.
But Mitchell painted a different picture than the one described by Utah CEO Danny Ainge, who finalized the trade with Cleveland. Ainge took over Jazz basketball operations in December. He said he didn’t like what he saw from the team — which helped lead to the trades of Mitchell and Rudy Gobert (to the Timberwolves), and the decision to begin a rebuild.
The Cleveland Cavaliers went to four straight NBA Finals when LeBron James returned to the team in 2015. He also helped them win the first and only ring in their franchise history in 2016. At the time, the Cavs were the best team in the NBA, but it soon changed...
The deadline for rookie scale extensions is a month away, and the Heat have a major decision to make regarding Tyler Herro, writes Ira Winderman of The Sun-Sentinel. After earning Sixth Man of the Year honors last season, Herro is in line for a new contract that Winderman estimates will exceed $25M per year, whether that happens in the next 30 days or in restricted free agency next summer.
The Los Angeles Lakers spent the majority of the summer discussing potential Russell Westbrook trades, reaching out to quite a few teams over the summer. The Lakers’ initial Westbrook trade options were believed to have come in the form of potential deals with the Indiana Pacers or Charlotte Hornets. The Kyrie Irving saga then kept the rumor mill running for over a month before L.A. reportedly turned to negotiations with the New York Knicks and Utah Jazz as they negotiated a Donovan Mitchell trade.
Facundo Torres and Ercan Kara scored goals in the first half and Pedro Gallese recorded his ninth clean sheet of
When the Cleveland Cavaliers managed to acquire Donovan Mitchell via trade, it was seen as a massive win that they did not have to give up any key players. Those players include point guard Darius Garland and big men Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley. In fact, Mitchell admitted that he...
The Jazz have made some personnel additions. Utah announced today in a press release that the team will bring back assistant coaches Alex Jensen, Lamar Skeeter, and Bryan Bailey, who all operated as assistants under previous Jazz head coach Quin Snyder, to work under new head coach Will Hardy. They...
