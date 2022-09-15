Damian Lillard has been very adamant about the "grind" and how he plans to never run from it. He is dead set on showing the world that he is committed to winning, and he will do everything in his power to make the Blazers a contender. Unfortunately, Lillard hasn't always had the support of the front office, but even with that being the case, the Blazers point guard has always remained loyal to the franchise that drafted him.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO