ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Donovan Mitchell refutes Danny Ainge's take on Jazz's struggles

Donovan Mitchell is getting a fresh start with the Cleveland Cavaliers, but he felt the need to defend his former team Wednesday after some eye-opening comments from Danny Ainge. Ainge, who joined the Jazz in December 2021 as their CEO of basketball operations and alternate governor, said Monday he wasn't...
hotnewhiphop.com

Damian Lillard Reveals His Mindset Towards The Blazers

Damian Lillard has been very adamant about the "grind" and how he plans to never run from it. He is dead set on showing the world that he is committed to winning, and he will do everything in his power to make the Blazers a contender. Unfortunately, Lillard hasn't always had the support of the front office, but even with that being the case, the Blazers point guard has always remained loyal to the franchise that drafted him.
NBA
ESPN

EuroBasket 2022: Luka, Giannis, Jokic, Gobert and the best NBA players in tournament history

Which players who have starred in EuroBasket have made the biggest contributions in the NBA?. This summer's European men's basketball championships have featured some of the world's biggest talents, with three members of last season's All-NBA First Team (Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic and Nikola Jokic) in action, along with three-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Basketball
Portland, OR
Sports
Local
Oregon Sports
Local
Oregon Basketball
Yardbarker

Cavs’ Donovan Mitchell: Danny Ainge Comments About Jazz Not Fair

But Mitchell painted a different picture than the one described by Utah CEO Danny Ainge, who finalized the trade with Cleveland. Ainge took over Jazz basketball operations in December. He said he didn’t like what he saw from the team — which helped lead to the trades of Mitchell and Rudy Gobert (to the Timberwolves), and the decision to begin a rebuild.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Hoops Rumors

Potential to trade Tyler Herro holding up extension talks with Heat

The deadline for rookie scale extensions is a month away, and the Heat have a major decision to make regarding Tyler Herro, writes Ira Winderman of The Sun-Sentinel. After earning Sixth Man of the Year honors last season, Herro is in line for a new contract that Winderman estimates will exceed $25M per year, whether that happens in the next 30 days or in restricted free agency next summer.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Damian Lillard
Yardbarker

L.A. Discussed Four-Team Deal With Jazz, Knicks & Hornets Before Donovan Mitchell’s Trade To Cavaliers

The Los Angeles Lakers spent the majority of the summer discussing potential Russell Westbrook trades, reaching out to quite a few teams over the summer. The Lakers’ initial Westbrook trade options were believed to have come in the form of potential deals with the Indiana Pacers or Charlotte Hornets. The Kyrie Irving saga then kept the rumor mill running for over a month before L.A. reportedly turned to negotiations with the New York Knicks and Utah Jazz as they negotiated a Donovan Mitchell trade.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hoops Rumors

Jazz names Jeff Hornacek coaching consultant

The Jazz have made some personnel additions. Utah announced today in a press release that the team will bring back assistant coaches Alex Jensen, Lamar Skeeter, and Bryan Bailey, who all operated as assistants under previous Jazz head coach Quin Snyder, to work under new head coach Will Hardy. They...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy