Running out of disk space and managing disk partitions has long been a headache for IT engineers. Luckily, Linux tries to solve this problem by using logical volumes. On Ubuntu Server, logical volumes are the default method for managing your server disk space. Unfortunately, when using these volumes, not all disk space is used up and this might leave you wondering where all your disk space went. Let's take a look at how to adjust or increase your LVM hard disk space on Ubuntu.

SOFTWARE ・ 4 HOURS AGO