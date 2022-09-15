ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

makeuseof.com

How to Create a Whiteboard Animation in PowerPoint

Microsoft PowerPoint is a powerful tool that allows you to create all kinds of presentations. You probably already know how to use it to create static slides. However, you may not be aware that you can also use it to create whiteboard animations. Even if you do, you probably may not know how to create whiteboard animations in PowerPoint yourself.
makeuseof.com

How to Add or Remove Slide Numbers in PowerPoint

If you use Microsoft products like Word and Excel, there's also a good chance that you use PowerPoint for presentations. Depending on the purpose, such presentations can either be short or long. Whereas one-page slides do not need numbering, you cannot say the same for longer and larger presentations which...
makeuseof.com

Godot Engine 4.0 Beta Released: What It Means for Developers

Godot, the open-source, cross-platform game engine, has slowly gained popularity since its first stable release in 2014. With the imminent release of Godot 4.0, many game developers are excited to explore the long-awaited September 15th release of Beta 1. What do the new features of Godot 4.0 mean for you?...
makeuseof.com

How to Install and Set Up Grafana on Ubuntu

Data visualization tools make it easy to discern useful information and draw a conclusion from large and complicated data sets. Grafana is one of the popular and open-source interactive data visualization tools that let you analyze and visualize your data from all the sources into a unified dashboard. It allows...
makeuseof.com

How to Compress Image Files on Linux Using Curtail

Storing and sharing large image files can be a headache. Fortunately, there are several ways to compress image files. If you're on Linux—and prefer native tools—Curtail is one good image compression tool you can use to compress images on your computer. Let's dive in to learn more. What...
makeuseof.com

How to Rearrange Your Mac's Monitors in macOS

Apple's macOS has a simple user interface, but it is a powerful operating system. And just like Windows, Macs can connect to multiple displays to expand your desktop across multiple canvases, which greatly enhances multitasking. So, if you have a specific desk setup in mind, you must rearrange the displays...
makeuseof.com

How to Install REMnux on VirtualBox

REMnux is a free and open-source reverse engineering and malware analysis-oriented Linux distribution based on Ubuntu 20.04. It's a crowd favorite among professional malware analysts due to being modular and feature-rich. If you're looking to kickstart your journey as a malware analyst, having REMnux in your arsenal is a must....
makeuseof.com

How to Open WebP Images in Windows 11

PNG and JPG remain the dominant image formats on websites. However, Google’s relatively new WebP alternative image format is becoming more prevalent on the web. It’s a high-quality lossy compression format that reduces images’ file sizes. WebP files are estimated to be 34 percent smaller than JPGs on average.
makeuseof.com

Autumn Sale: Lifetime Windows 10 License for Only $13, Office Key for $23

Oftentimes, we find that Microsoft licenses for Windows and Office are extremely expensive so we continue using the unlicensed versions, even though there are massive caveats. Thankfully, we know of a great way that you can save money and get the much-needed licenses you need, namely using Scdkey to get a properly-priced offer.
makeuseof.com

What to Do If Your Keyboard Keeps Disconnecting on Windows

It can be really infuriating when your keyboard keeps disconnecting on its own. The keyboard is one of the most important devices of a computer. If you don't have a properly working keyboard, it will become a nightmare for you to perform even simple tasks. As such, if the keyboard...
makeuseof.com

How to Extend Logical Volumes on Ubuntu Server

Running out of disk space and managing disk partitions has long been a headache for IT engineers. Luckily, Linux tries to solve this problem by using logical volumes. On Ubuntu Server, logical volumes are the default method for managing your server disk space. Unfortunately, when using these volumes, not all disk space is used up and this might leave you wondering where all your disk space went. Let's take a look at how to adjust or increase your LVM hard disk space on Ubuntu.
makeuseof.com

The 4 Best Email Clients for Windows 11

Whether you’re a business owner or an employee, emails are the most professional way to communicate in the corporate world. It’s essential to have an email app that is reliable, secure, and packed with unique features that boost your productivity. You’re probably familiar with the classic Windows email...
makeuseof.com

The 3 Best Browser Extension Crypto Wallets

There are different types of crypto wallets, including hot and cold. Among hot wallets, browser extension wallets are increasingly popular because they are easy to use without installing any software. This article will examine three of the top browser extension wallets you can use to manage your crypto portfolio. What...
makeuseof.com

The 10 Best Mac Apps for Bloggers

As a blogger, it pays to have a good inventory of tools to help you get things done. It’s easier when you have a Mac because you can access an incredible collection of optimized apps. However, the diversity of Mac apps can get you confused. So, when you start,...
makeuseof.com

How to Take 48MP Photos on the iPhone 14 Pro

For the first time in several years, Apple has bumped the camera resolution of the iPhone. The new and improved 48MP primary camera is one of the biggest reasons to upgrade to the iPhone 14 Pro. However, if you already own the iPhone 14 Pro and tried shooting pictures with...
makeuseof.com

Why You Need XMP to Run RAM at Full Speed

You splurged a ton of money on a RAM kit that could run at a high clock frequency, but when you looked at the memory speed in Task Manager, you were shocked to see that your RAM wasn't running at the advertised speed. So, why is the high-performance RAM on...
makeuseof.com

How to Turn Off the Always-On Display on the iPhone 14 Pro

One of the biggest features of the iPhone 14 Pro is its always-on display, which is a first for any iPhone. Although Apple's implementation of the always-on display is much better than what we've seen on Android phones for years, it has its own downsides, which we'll discuss below. So,...
makeuseof.com

A Guide to the Graph Data Structure

An effective programmer needs a solid understanding of data structures and algorithms. Technical interviews will often test your problem-solving and critical thinking skills. Graphs are one of the many important data structures in programming. In most cases, understanding graphs and solving graph-based problems does not come easy. What is a...
makeuseof.com

How to Get in and Out of iPhone Recovery Mode on iPhone 14

Have you ever wanted to give your iPhone a fresh start? Perhaps you've encountered an issue and you're struggling to get past it. One of the easiest ways to erase your iPhone and set it up again is to put it into recovery mode, but that can be a daunting task for anyone who isn't familiar with it.
CELL PHONES

