Group opposed to Hillsdale charter schools to rally ahead of Friday meeting
Controversy over Hillsdale charter schools continues. Parents and leaders in Montgomery County are set to fight back against the push to open the taxpayer-funded school in their district on Friday.
wcsx.com
Two Michigan Schools Named Among the Best in America
U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona on Friday (Sept. 16) recognized 297 schools as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022, including two schools in Michigan. The honor is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups, according to a press release.
Seniors warn about shady mid-Michigan handyman
Winnie Gailey and Carol Hargrove said they needed work done in their homes and after they came across an ad on the Nextdoor app by Joshua Day. They say they thought he'd be a trustworthy hire but now they say he was the total opposite.
WKHM
Jackson County Road Department Adding New Full Time Positions
Chair of the Jackson County Board of Commission Chair Steve Shotwell recently appeared on AM Jackson with Greg O’Connor recently and shared that the County will be adding some full time positions to the Jackson County Department of Transportation. “Over the years eight supervisory positions, people (have) retire and...
WILX-TV
Jackson County authorities looking for people to become reserve officers
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Law enforcement in Jackson County is looking for community members who are interested in becoming reserve officers and deputies. Reserves may help officers on patrol or with unique events and are expected to receive extensive training. In addition, candidates must be able to get a concealed pistol license. Applications need to be turned in by Friday, Sept. 23 at 5 p.m.
abc57.com
Cass County homeowners encouraged to apply for grant
CASSOPOLIS, Mich. -- Cass County homeowners in need of financial assistance are encouraged to apply for a grant. Homeowners struggling to pay bills may have an opportunity to get help through a fund established by the state of Michigan earlier this year. The Michigan Homeowner Assistance Fund uses federal resources...
WWMT
Over 200 runners gather for 5K run to raise awareness for Veteran suicide prevention
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — More than 200 runners and walkers gathered for the 10th Annual Alive and Running VA Battle Creek event Saturday. The VA 5K run/walk took place at the Battle Creek VA Medical Center. Those who couldn't participate in person virtually attended. The event was set to...
State prisons face employment challenges
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Last week, Michigan Department of Corrections officials said units in the Gus Harrison corrections facility in Adrian would stop operations along with the Michigan Reformatory in Ionia. That means workers from those facilities will be transferred to help fill some of the openings at other facilities. But one corrections officer said […]
14 MI counties see ‘high’ COVID rates
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The CDC is now recommending masks indoors for 14 counties in Michigan, including Ingham County. Community levels for COVID-19 are listed as ‘high’ for several Michigan counties, including Clinton, Eaton, Ingham, Shiawassee and Ionia. This update comes as many of us head back to school and spend time indoors as we […]
WWMT
Kalamazoo woman unknowingly sits in urine-soaked hospital bed
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Samantha Drew was disgusted when she discovered she was sitting on soiled bed sheets at Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo Friday morning. "When I went to get up, I went 'why am I wet?'" Drew said. Drew took her 3-year-old daughter to the emergency room when she...
Then & Now: What The Inside Of Southwestern Junior High School in Battle Creek Looks Like
It's fun to take a trip down memory lane, especially where your old stomping grounds may have been. Chances are, the thousands of students that went through Southwestern Junior High in Battle Creek have mostly fond memories of their time there. These days, though, those memories seem to be the...
WWMT
Michigan State Police investigate Sturgis break-in
STURGIS, Mich. — Michigan State Police are investigating a break-in that happened at Heartland Storage in Sturgis. The break-in happened between Monday and Tuesday, according to the investigation. Between 9:30 p.m. and 12 p.m. a suspect cut a hole in the fencing along the north end of the venue...
WILX-TV
M-21 AgTech Corridor hopes to attract new businesses to Mid-Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Everyday, as many as 36,000 vehicles drive up and down M-21 between Flint and Grand Rapids. That’s a lot of potential customers – which is why there is an effort to draw new businesses to the M-21 Corridor here in Mid-Michigan. The effort is being led by the M-21 AgTech Taskforce.
WWMT
Kalamazoo Township cancels meeting called to address fired fire chiefs
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Township Board of Trustees canceled their special meeting Thursday, one day after abruptly firing the fire chief and battalion chief. Next steps for the Kalamazoo Township Fire Department were expected to be announced during the meeting. Chief David Obreiter and Battalion Chief Matt Mulac...
94.1 Duke FM
Another phase of contruction to impact I-69 interchange with I-94
LANSING, MI — The Michigan Department of Transportation says rebuilding the interchange at Interstates 94 and 69 near Marshall in southern Michigan will continue starting Monday. Detours will be implemented for another phase of work at the interchange of Interstate 94 and Interstate 69 in Calhoun County. Work has...
WWMT
Driver crashes into Little Caesar's Pizza, infant had meth in system, & other top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Kalamazoo Scottish Festival Association celebrates 30th annual festival. Kalamazoo Scottish Festival Association celebrated its 30th annual festival Saturday. The Kalamazoo Scottish Festival Association has been a local nonprofit for 30 years in the Kalamazoo area,...
WWMT
Kalamazoo Twp investigation reveals negligence, fire chief and asst. chief terminated
KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich — A botched investigation into harassment allegations at the Kalamazoo Township Fire Department led to the termination of the department's top leaders, according to findings of an independent investigation. Days after Chief David Obreiter and Battalion Chief Matt Mulac seemed to be abruptly fired from their...
One of Michigan’s Most Dastardly Criminals: Silas Doty, 1800-1876
One of the most reprobate characters to ever reside in Michigan was the (dis)honorable Silas Doty. Doty was born in St. Albans, Vermont on May 30, 1800 and is believed to have been brought up by strict Christian parents. He became a troublesome kid and soon dabbled in thievery, burglary, larceny, and counterfeiting.
wtvbam.com
MSP still investigating July discovery of machete on Behnke Road in Coldwater Township
COLDWATER TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – The Michigan State Police continue to investigate the discovery of a machete on Behnke Road near Garfield Road in Coldwater Township. Troopers from the Michigan State Police post in Marshall say the machete was found in early July. It is described as having a...
Eaton Rapids greenlights chickens on residential property
Residents of Eaton Rapids are going to be able to have a few feathered friends on their property since city council passed a new ordinance.
