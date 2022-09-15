ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calhoun County, MI

wcsx.com

Two Michigan Schools Named Among the Best in America

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona on Friday (Sept. 16) recognized 297 schools as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022, including two schools in Michigan. The honor is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups, according to a press release.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Seniors warn about shady mid-Michigan handyman

Winnie Gailey and Carol Hargrove said they needed work done in their homes and after they came across an ad on the Nextdoor app by Joshua Day. They say they thought he'd be a trustworthy hire but now they say he was the total opposite.
LANSING, MI
WKHM

Jackson County Road Department Adding New Full Time Positions

Chair of the Jackson County Board of Commission Chair Steve Shotwell recently appeared on AM Jackson with Greg O’Connor recently and shared that the County will be adding some full time positions to the Jackson County Department of Transportation. “Over the years eight supervisory positions, people (have) retire and...
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
Calhoun County, MI
Calhoun County, MI
Calhoun County, MI
WILX-TV

Jackson County authorities looking for people to become reserve officers

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Law enforcement in Jackson County is looking for community members who are interested in becoming reserve officers and deputies. Reserves may help officers on patrol or with unique events and are expected to receive extensive training. In addition, candidates must be able to get a concealed pistol license. Applications need to be turned in by Friday, Sept. 23 at 5 p.m.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
abc57.com

Cass County homeowners encouraged to apply for grant

CASSOPOLIS, Mich. -- Cass County homeowners in need of financial assistance are encouraged to apply for a grant. Homeowners struggling to pay bills may have an opportunity to get help through a fund established by the state of Michigan earlier this year. The Michigan Homeowner Assistance Fund uses federal resources...
CASS COUNTY, MI
WLNS

State prisons face employment challenges

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Last week, Michigan Department of Corrections officials said units in the Gus Harrison corrections facility in Adrian would stop operations along with the Michigan Reformatory in Ionia. That means workers from those facilities will be transferred to help fill some of the openings at other facilities. But one corrections officer said […]
MICHIGAN STATE
#Plagues#The New School#Bus Driver#Community Schools#K12
WLNS

14 MI counties see ‘high’ COVID rates

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The CDC is now recommending masks indoors for 14 counties in Michigan, including Ingham County. Community levels for COVID-19 are listed as ‘high’ for several Michigan counties, including Clinton, Eaton, Ingham, Shiawassee and Ionia. This update comes as many of us head back to school and spend time indoors as we […]
WWMT

Kalamazoo woman unknowingly sits in urine-soaked hospital bed

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Samantha Drew was disgusted when she discovered she was sitting on soiled bed sheets at Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo Friday morning. "When I went to get up, I went 'why am I wet?'" Drew said. Drew took her 3-year-old daughter to the emergency room when she...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Michigan State Police investigate Sturgis break-in

STURGIS, Mich. — Michigan State Police are investigating a break-in that happened at Heartland Storage in Sturgis. The break-in happened between Monday and Tuesday, according to the investigation. Between 9:30 p.m. and 12 p.m. a suspect cut a hole in the fencing along the north end of the venue...
STURGIS, MI
WWMT

Kalamazoo Township cancels meeting called to address fired fire chiefs

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Township Board of Trustees canceled their special meeting Thursday, one day after abruptly firing the fire chief and battalion chief. Next steps for the Kalamazoo Township Fire Department were expected to be announced during the meeting. Chief David Obreiter and Battalion Chief Matt Mulac...
KALAMAZOO, MI
94.1 Duke FM

Another phase of contruction to impact I-69 interchange with I-94

LANSING, MI — The Michigan Department of Transportation says rebuilding the interchange at Interstates 94 and 69 near Marshall in southern Michigan will continue starting Monday. Detours will be implemented for another phase of work at the interchange of Interstate 94 and Interstate 69 in Calhoun County. Work has...
MARSHALL, MI

