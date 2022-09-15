Read full article on original website
WAAY-TV
New UAH president picked
Dr. Charles L. “Chuck” Karr has been named president of The University of Alabama in Huntsville. The decision was made Friday by the University of Alabama System Board of Trustees. Karr had been serving as the interim president. He replaced Darren Dawson, who retired in November 2021. Here’s...
Five Alabama schools honored with 2022 National Blue Ribbon award
Five Alabama schools are among the 297 nationwide winners of the 2022 National Blue Ribbon for their exemplary performance on state assessments. The Blue Ribbon award is the highest national honor given by the U.S. Department of Education to a school. The winners, announced today by the U.S. Department of...
ABC 33/40 News
Inflation hitting the Alabama State Fair
The Alabama State Fair is back in Birmingham. Opening night was Friday. Staples like the Ferris wheel returned and creatures from their latest attraction, Jurassic Kingdom, are around the corner to greet fair goers. Also new this year are higher prices. "I mean it could have been a little bit...
Graves of the Famous in Alabama (Part Two)
This is part 2 of a 3 part series (see part 1 here). All entries found on Findagrave.com. Credit given to bio authors and photographers under their screen names as found on Findagrave.com.
Foundry developer seeks to capitalize on Huntsville’s economics
Important pieces of a revitalization effort near downtown Huntsville are expected to be completed by spring. The Foundry, a mixed-use apartment community off Governors Drive that also includes townhomes is nearing completion, according to JC Darby, development manager of The Beach Company. The community is adjacent to the Stovehouse District...
WAAY-TV
Hispanic Heritage Month: Decatur Police Department adds Spanish resources to better serve community
North Alabama is booming! As more and more people move to the area, the Hispanic population grows. The latest U.S. Census reports nearly 2,200 Hispanic people moved to Decatur in the last decade. With the new additions, the group now makes up 14% of the city’s population. The Census...
howafrica.com
John Jackson Benson, The Black American Who Built A City from Land He Worked On As Slave
Before Lake Martin in Alabama became a renowned tourist attraction, there was a small black community near Kowaliga Creek. The community may have been buried when Lake Martin was dammed to create hydroelectric power to Alabama, but, the history of the black community built by John Benson, lives on. His...
WSFA
National website ranks Martin’s fried chicken No. 1
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Who makes the best-fried chicken in Alabama? It’s probably a question we could debate until the end of time. The website mashed.com ranked the best-fried chicken in every state. In Alabama, Martin’s in Montgomery came out on top. “It’s awesome,” said Mary Anne Merritt,...
WAAY-TV
Hispanic Heritage Month: Couple opens bilingual health clinic in Huntsville
In Huntsville, off Lowe Avenue, there sits a primary health clinic unlike any other in the area. Clinica Medica Moscati was created a year and a half ago to help serve the Hispanic population. Nurse Practitioner Nayeli Aviles-Hernandez said working at this clinic felt like a calling. She knows what...
Buc-ee’s to host ‘mass hiring event’ for Athens location
If you've ever dreamed of working at North Alabama's first Buc-ee's location, now is your chance.
The touching story behind this Alabama brand and the couple who started it
Maybe you’ve seen the Dirt Road Gourmet label in the frozen food section at your local grocery store. Or perhaps you’ve eaten a delicious poppy seed chicken dish at a friend’s house and asked for the recipe, only to learn it was a store-bought Dirt Road Gourmet casserole instead.
thecutoffnews.com
Countries Alabama exports the most goods to
Stacker compiled a list of the countries Alabama exports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
University of Alabama Misses Out on Over $25 Million in Build Back Better Funding
Despite months of vying for tens of millions of dollars in federal funding, the University of Alabama will not receive an award from the $1 billion Build Back Better Regional Challenge, the government announced last week. For the uninitiated, the Challenge set aside $1 billion in money from the American...
WSFA
Your 2022 fall foliage outlook
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Now that we’ve experienced our first shot of fall-like weather, we can look ahead to the changing of the leaves without feeling guilty. I know I am certainly looking forward to the beautiful array of fall color most of Alabama sees. I mean, how can...
WAAY-TV
North Alabama parents turn to secondhand shopping as inflation rises
Secondhand shopping is booming. Rising inflation has led to an increase in the cost of clothing, and some parents are now shifting gears to make ends meet. "I have a 4-and-a-half-year-old and an almost-2-year-old," said mom Larkin Plaks. The cost of buying clothing for two kids adds up fast. "I...
Alabama GOP chair refused to show license to vote. That became a problem for poll workers.
This is an opinion column. Clyde Martin is a retired TVA supervisor at the Browns Ferry Nuclear Plant who now rides motorcycles and does a little yoga. He has a wife and a kid, but that only comes up when I ask him later. Rather, the first thing he tells me about himself is that he’s a Republican. He considers himself a fierce fiscal conservative, which he cares about more than his party’s positions on social issues.
66 must-see festivals and fairs in Alabama in fall 2022
Fall officially starts on Sept. 22, and organizers throughout Alabama have planned a wealth of fairs and festivals to celebrate the season. These events offer everything from folk art to German beer to Renaissance flavor and more. Here are 66 fairs and fests that made our must-do list, all happening from mid-September through mid-November.
uabsports.com
UAB Places 25th at North Alabama Showcase
HUNTSVILLE – The UAB Cross Country team finished the North Alabama Showcase in John Hunt Park on Friday Morning in Huntsville, closing out the race 25th overall. "This meet provides some of the best competition in the nation; it gives a preview of what the Regional Championship will look like and where we need to improve," said Head Coach Maryn Lowry. "Our second pack moved closer to our top three and now we work on moving the whole group up in the race. The Loyola Lakefront Invitational will provide some great teams from the Midwest region to compete with; teams we do not usually race against. It will give us the opportunity to improve on competing closer to the front of the race."
WAAY-TV
Madison City Schools emphasizing the importance of mental health for students
Madison City Schools will host a mental health resource fair on Monday, with the goal of bringing the entire community together to talk about the importance of mental health in schools. The mental health services coordinator says the need for these resources spans across all age groups. "As these conversations...
This Is The Best Traditional Restaurant In Alabama
Reader's Digest has ranked the best traditional restaurants in each state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
