Read full article on original website
Related
Cleveland Browns rookie defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey (disciplinary) sits out practice
Cleveland Browns rookie defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey was held out of practice Friday for disciplinary reasons, coach Kevin Stefanski said.
Cowboys BREAKING: Cooper Rush Moves, Rookie DT John Ridgeway Cut; Bengals Week 2: How to Watch, Betting Odds
The Dallas Cowboys host Joe Burrow and the defending AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday as both teams hope to improve after Week 1 losses.
NBC Sports
Meet Cooper Rush, the Cowboys QB filling in for Dak Prescott
Cooper Rush is about to be thrust into the spotlight on America's Team. It's been several days since Dallas Cowboys franchise quarterback Dak Prescott was diagnosed with a fracture behind his right thumb. And in that time, Jerry Jones and Co. haven't made a trade for Jimmy Garoppolo nor have they brought in a free-agent veteran signal caller like Cam Newton.
Steelers Announce Significant Najee Harris News
The Pittsburgh Steelers got the frustrating news that star pass rusher TJ Watt is going to miss over a third of the season with an injury. But the injury report on star running back Najee Harris is much better. On Friday, the Steelers released their final injury report of the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Taylor Decker Returns to Practice, Amani Oruwariye Leaves Early
The Detroit Lions are struggling with injuries to their offensive line.
Titans film study: Run defense exposed without Harold Landry
When the Tennessee Titans lost edge rusher Harold Landry one week before the season to an ACL tear, most people instantly thought about the impact his loss would have on the pass rush. However, when looking at the tape of Week 1 against the New York Giants, it is obvious...
FOX Sports
Can the Cowboys beat the Bengals without Dak Prescott?
The Dallas Cowboys were the only team in the NFL that failed to score a touchdown in Week 1 of the 2022 season. The team's pace was slower than a tortoise and nearly ground to a halt when Dak Prescott headed to the locker room with a thumb injury late in the opening game.
Key Matchups: Dallas Cowboys vs Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati is hoping to rebound after an ugly Week 1 loss
IN THIS ARTICLE
Former Browns DE Takk McKinley Getting Another Shot After Achilles Injury
Takk McKinley is heading to the Tennessee Titans to resume his NFL career after a serious injury.
Comments / 0