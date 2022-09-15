ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Meet Cooper Rush, the Cowboys QB filling in for Dak Prescott

Cooper Rush is about to be thrust into the spotlight on America's Team. It's been several days since Dallas Cowboys franchise quarterback Dak Prescott was diagnosed with a fracture behind his right thumb. And in that time, Jerry Jones and Co. haven't made a trade for Jimmy Garoppolo nor have they brought in a free-agent veteran signal caller like Cam Newton.
Steelers Announce Significant Najee Harris News

The Pittsburgh Steelers got the frustrating news that star pass rusher TJ Watt is going to miss over a third of the season with an injury. But the injury report on star running back Najee Harris is much better. On Friday, the Steelers released their final injury report of the...
Can the Cowboys beat the Bengals without Dak Prescott?

The Dallas Cowboys were the only team in the NFL that failed to score a touchdown in Week 1 of the 2022 season. The team's pace was slower than a tortoise and nearly ground to a halt when Dak Prescott headed to the locker room with a thumb injury late in the opening game.
