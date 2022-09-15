Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
This Lenovo 2-in-1 laptop is 66% off — now just $126 for Labor Day
One of the cheapest laptop deals around right now is also that rare thing — a cheap 2-in-1 laptop. Courtesy of Lenovo’s Labor Day sale, you can buy a Lenovo 300e Gen 2 laptop with a touchscreen for just $126, saving you a huge $248 off the usual price of $374. Truly fantastic value, if you’re on a tight budget but still want the joys of a 2-in-1 laptop, you’re going to love this deal. Here’s what you need to know.
The Verge
Amazon’s latest Kindle has USB-C charging and a much better screen
Amazon just announced a new model of its Kindle ebook reader, which brings a couple of much-needed upgrades to the entry-level device. The new model has a 300ppi screen, longer battery life, and best of all, it now charges via USB-C. That means a lot of readers finally get to throw away the last of their Micro USB cables. It’ll be available on October 12th and will cost $99.99 with ads or $119.99 without.
Digital Trends
This powerful HP laptop is over $1,200 off right now
You don’t need to spend thousands of dollars if you want a powerful and reliable laptop, because you can take advantage of the laptop deals that retailers are rolling out. The high-performance HP Elitebook 865 is one of the laptops that warrants consideration, especially with HP’s $1,228 discount that sends its price crashing to $999 from its original price of $2,227. We’re not sure how much time is left on this offer though, so you need to click that Buy Now button as fast as you can if you don’t want to miss out.
Here are the best laptop deals we’ve found this month
Laptop slowing to a crawl? Did that last browser tab finally push your tireless friend to breaking point? It might be time for an upgrade. Helpfully, we’ve rounded up the best laptop deals in the UK, to help you grab a portable PC or Macbook at a great price.The rise of remote working means more of us than ever are shopping around for the best laptop deals, though finding the ideal machine depends on how you plan to use it.The latest trend in the market is the two-in-one, or foldable, laptop. The device can be used as a traditional laptop,...
CNET
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 Review: Sorry, Sony
You may well have missed it, but Bose's new QuietComfort Earbuds 2 were announced on the same day that Apple introduced the AirPods Pro 2 and iPhone 14 -- and promptly ended up getting a bit overlooked. New Apple products, especially much-anticipated ones like the AirPods Pro 2, are like a black hole that pretty much sucks up any and all other news in that week's tech solar system. But after getting my hands on the QuietComfort Earbuds 2 -- or QC Earbuds 2 as they're apt to be called -- I can say they're easily among the best earbuds of 2022.
Cult of Mac
Need a no-frills computer that’ll just work? Try a refurb MacBook Air for $250.
You might not need the latest, greatest computer if you just need a laptop to get the job done. So, whether you’re looking for a travel computer that you aren’t afraid to toss in a bag, or need a budget laptop that can get you through the school year, buying refurbished MacBooks is the way to go.
CNET
iOS 16 Cheat Sheet: What You Need to Know About the New iPhone OS
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple released iOS 16 less than a week after its "Far Out" event, where the company announced the next line of iPhones, Apple Watches -- including the Apple Watch Ultra -- and the AirPods Pro. We put together this cheat sheet to help you learn about iOS 16 and how to use the new features it brings to your iPhone.
The best MacBook Air alternatives that we’ve found
The Apple MacBook Air is an excellent choice for many because of its premium aesthetics and superior horsepower. Despite several heavy background programs, these beautiful machines have a reputation for being fast and responsive to commands. It’s smooth, sleek, and has a gorgeous exterior design. It also has many other lovable features like the OLED touch bar for past models and a long-lasting battery.
Phone Arena
The extraordinary Bose QuietComfort 45 noise-cancelling headphones are on sale at a great price
If you thought Apple's AirPods Max were getting too cheap to turn down at lower than ever prices of $429 and $370 in brand-new and "like new" condition respectively of late, wait until you check out Amazon's fresh Bose QuietComfort 45 deal. Released just last year, these over-ear bad boys...
12 best wireless headphones 2022: Lose yourself in the music with a top-rated pair of noise-cancelling cans
In recent years, wireless earbuds have overtaken wireless headphones to become the dominant product in personal audio. No one wants to lug around a heavy pair of cans when you can slot a couple of un-intrusive buds into your ears instead, right?While wireless earbuds now offer up stellar active noise cancellation (ANC) and battery-boosting charging cases, they just can’t compete with the sound quality, raw power and comfort afforded by over-ear or on-ear models that don’t dig into your poor lugholes.Wireless technology is getting better and better. Thanks to new Bluetooth codecs like aptX adaptive providing an overall lower-latency, lower bit-rate and...
Deal Alert! This $700 Stick Vacuum That 'Works Like a Charm' Is Just $130 at Amazon Right Now
“Coming off a Dyson, I wasn't sure this would be up to par, but I have not been disappointed” If you've found yourself enviously eyeing up your friends' and relatives' cordless vacuums, but haven't made the purchase for yourself, we might have the perfect solution. While the price of large devices like vacuums can sometimes be daunting — and keep you from committing — a major discount thanks to an on-site coupon at Amazon has brought the price for the Inse S610 Cordless Vacuum from $700 down to...
CNET
Apple's iPhone 14 Pro vs. Galaxy S22 Ultra, Pixel 6 Pro, OnePlus 10 Pro: How They Compare
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple's iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max phones have received a big overhaul compared to last year's iPhone 13 Pro. While the Pro and Pro Max still have the same starting prices as last year ($999 for the Pro; $1,099 for the Pro Max), both devices have a redesigned screen that features Apple's new Dynamic Island. Prices are rising slightly internationally: The Pro starts at £1,099 and AU$1,749, and the Pro Max at £1,199 and AU$1,899.
Digital Trends
Dell semi-annual sale: get this 15-inch Windows 11 laptop for $250
One of the cheapest laptop deals around right now is at Dell. As part of the Dell sales, you can buy the Dell Inspiron 15 laptop for $250, saving you $50 off the usual price of $300. On a different laptop, $50 might not sound like a huge saving but when you consider the laptop only starts at $300, $50 off really adds up. It also bundles in six months of The Disney Bundle, giving you Disney Plus, ESPN+, and Hulu (with ads) for free. It’s a basic but ideal system for working from home, too. Let’s take a look at why you might want to buy the Dell Inspiron 15 laptop.
Best Samsung tablet 2022
Samsung is not only an industry leader in the smartphone world, but it also has become the de facto manufacturer for those in the market for an Android tablet. The company has offerings for every price point and every situation, and we have them all here for you to choose from.
CNET
Score a Free iPhone 14 or Half Price Apple Watch Series 8 While Verizon's Preorder Deals Last
Apple's iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro hit store shelves tomorrow, meaning today is your last opportunity to score a great iPhone 14 preorder deal. The same goes for the all-new Apple Watch Series 8. Verizon is offering some of the most compelling deals at this early stage, with as...
The Verge
Newegg has so many extra GPUs that it’s bundling them with free monitors
In a strange turn of fate, it seems that Newegg somehow has too many 30-series graphics cards. Right now, you can get a free 24-inch 1080p gaming monitor when you buy an RTX 3060 for $399.99. Another solid offer bundles a free 27-inch curved QHD monitor with a purchase of an RTX 3070 for $599.99. A deal like this is tough to beat; even if you don’t need the monitor, you’re still getting a 30-series graphics card at close to retail price, which was damn near impossible a year ago. This is likely a response to the leak of 40-series RTX cards that have been making their rounds on the internet.
CNET
Should You Upgrade to the iPhone 14? How It Compares to Older iPhones
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple's new iPhone 14 lineup is now on sale, except for the iPhone 14 Plus, which arrives Oct. 7. With a new generation here, you might be wondering if it's time to upgrade. The answer largely depends on which phone you currently have. If you have a recent model like the iPhone 13 or 12, you can afford to wait. If your phone is older though, it's worth figuring out how much you'll gain by jumping to a newer iPhone.
CNET
Save up to $102 on Sony's Portable Bluetooth Speakers
Portable Bluetooth speakers offer great sound quality whether you're at home or on the go. Their compact size and easy portability make them a great choice for anyone who wants to enjoy their music without being tied down. Amazon has marked down new Sony X-Series portable Bluetooth speakers, with savings...
8 best cordless vacuum cleaners for hassle-free hoovering
Vacuuming is never fun, but it’s a whole lot easier with a cordless machine. You won’t find yourself getting tangled up or tripping over wires, or limited to the nearest plug socket, so cleaning becomes considerably quicker and easier. Cordless vacuums have improved dramatically in recent years, and while early models tended to lose suction as you cleaned, and ran out of battery quickly, the latest models can run for longer and are just as powerful as their corded cousins. Be aware that most still only run for up to 60 minutes – even less...
CNET
1-Day Best Buy Sale Knocks up to $400 Off Latest MacBook Models
Apple's MacBooks are some of the very best laptops you'll find on the market right now, and have claimed multiple spots on our list of the best laptops for the year. The one major drawback of these sleek Apple laptops is that they're expensive, and Apple rarely offers discounts on its own products. But today only, Best Buy is offering a rare chance to pick one up at a discount. Through 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, you can save up to $400 on select MacBook Pro and MacBook Air laptops, including some of the latest models equipped with Apple's brand-new M2 processor.
