Click2Houston.com
HCSO: Manager shoots, kills suspect during attempted game room robbery in east Harris County
HOUSTON – An investigation is ongoing after the manager of an illegal game room shot and killed a man in an attempted robbery, according to Harris County Sheriff’s Office. It happened in the 200 block of Dell Dale at around 1 a.m. According to Sgt. B. Beall with...
Man charged with murder after shooting man found in young girl's room, sheriff says
SPRING, Texas — A man is facing murder charges after allegedly shooting another man several times outside of a home in Spring, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The shooting was reported Friday afternoon at a home on Blodgett Peak Trail, near Cypresswood Drive and Aldine Westfield Road.
cw39.com
Surveillance video helps crack the case
HOUSTON (CW39) It was suppose to be just another day for one small Houston business. That was until an angry customer pulled out a gun. On Sunday, September 11th, Constable Mark Herman’s office responded to a call of a man with a gun, at the “Liquor Shoppe” located in the 15200 block of Mason Road. When deputies arrived, the store employee said, that a male suspect entered the business and tried to buy alcoholic beverages. But, because the male was underage, the store clerk refused to sell the alcohol.
cw39.com
Surveillance photo shows suspect vehicle
HOUSTON (CW39) The reward has now been doubled, as law enforcement tries to track down a killer. On Tuesday, July 12, 2022, around 8:00 a.m., a victim was shot and killed in the 12400 block of Sunset Ridge Lane in Houston. During the incident, the victim was in the driveway standing beside his vehicle when the suspect(s) shot him. Video surveillance captured what looks like a gray 2012-2014 Nissan Maxima with dark tint and a loud exhaust leaving the scene.
KHOU
Arrest made in 2017 case where police say woman was kidnapped, raped and drugged
HOUSTON — A man has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping, drugging and raping a woman in Houston and investigators believe he may have more victims. For years, police say Juan Rodriguez has been on the run. Sources tell KHOU 11 that Thursday night around 10 p.m. in southwest Houston, they caught up with him at an apartment complex on Meadowglen.
everythinglubbock.com
Texas man accused of striking 2-year-old with vehicle, fleeing scene
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man accused of striking a child with a vehicle and fleeing the scene was arrested. Albarran Margarito, 35, was arrested on charges of failure to stop and render aid, a post from Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4. stated. According to the...
Woodlands Online& LLC
WANTED: Suspect responsible for Indecency with a Child by contact
HOUSTON, TX -- Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department's Special Victims Division need the public's assistance locating fugitive (Natividad Hernandez Jr.) who is wanted for two counts of Indecency with Child (Sexual Contact). On or about June 1, 2019, fugitive Natividad Hernandez performed indecent acts with a child victim...
fox26houston.com
Driver hit man pushing walker on Westheimer Rd, carried his body for about a mile: police
HOUSTON - A driver struck a man who was pushing a walker in a crosswalk and then carried his body down the road for about a mile, Houston police say. Authorities are searching for the driver in the hit-and-run crash that occurred around 5:15 a.m. Friday on Westheimer Road at Lazy Hollow Drive.
Man convicted of assault accused of throwing his own baby in dumpster, HPD says
The 40-year-old father allegedly tossed the baby, who is less than a year old, into a dumpster and told the child's mother she wouldn't find him.
Pedestrian with walker dragged over a mile in deadly hit-and-run crash on Westheimer, police say
The pedestrian was using a walker in a crosswalk at the time of the crash, police said. The driver fled the scene without stopping to render aid.
Click2Houston.com
Houston man stolen at birth during kidnapping ring in Chile reunited with biological mother at Hobby Airport
HOUSTON – What the recently unified family says began as a tragic story now has a beautiful outcome that came full cirlce right behind the doors of Hobby Airport. Now, the man at the center of it all, has found a way to spread the love. ”It’s overwhelming,” said...
East Texas woman believes someone dug a grave on her land, police say
No one has come forward despite leaving flowers on the mound.
fox26houston.com
Man critically injured in NE Houston shooting, neighbors worried about the rise in crime
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A man was critically injured in a northeast Houston shooting Wednesday night. Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies received a call at 4:20 p.m. about a shooting on the 11900 block of Greenspark Lane. Neighbors say two men were about to drive to work in a Chevrolet...
Click2Houston.com
16-year-old charged with murder in connection with deadly Third Ward shooting in April
HOUSTON – A 16-year-old boy has been arrested and charged in connection with a deadly shooting in April. The juvenile suspect, whose identity cannot be released, has since been charged with murder. On April 27, Houston police responded to reports of a shooting at a parking lot located at...
68-Year-Old Man Killed In A Pedestrian Accident In Houston (Houston, TX)
According to the Houston Police, a pedestrian crash was reported in west Houston on Friday morning. The officials stated that a 68-year-old man was killed [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
KHOU
1971 Houston cold case gets new resources
HOUSTON — Houston police are re-opening the case of an African American man murdered in the 1970s. It's part of a million-dollar grant to solve cold cases where civil rights were violated. Outside the big city, in an area known for ranchlands and cattle, a family raising ten kids...
Evidence of possible human trafficking found during illegal game room bust in Aldine area, HCSO says
Undercover agents worked for months to set up this sting and were successful, authorities said. They had their eyes on this establishment after multiple shootings and a deadly crash resulted from it.
Mysterious Grave Discovered Underneath Texas Woman's Property
It's possible someone was buried without authorization and without knowledge of loved ones.
2 teens arrested, charged in kidnapping and rape of young woman
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two Houston-area teens are in custody after kidnapping a young woman earlier this month, raping her and robbing her, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office. Olvin Rodriguez, 17, and the unidentified 16-year-old juvenile are charged with aggravated kidnapping, aggravated sexual assault and aggravated robbery.
cw39.com
Lawsuit filed against Houston Jack in the Box over alleged gunfire at customers
HOUSTON (CW39) — When Anthony Ramos came to Houston from Florida in February of 2021, he came for the employment opportunities the contractor would find fixing damage caused by the infamous deep freeze. When his pregnant wife and 6-year-old daughter came to visit him on March 3 of that...
