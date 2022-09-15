ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 1

Related
cw39.com

Surveillance video helps crack the case

HOUSTON (CW39) It was suppose to be just another day for one small Houston business. That was until an angry customer pulled out a gun. On Sunday, September 11th, Constable Mark Herman’s office responded to a call of a man with a gun, at the “Liquor Shoppe” located in the 15200 block of Mason Road. When deputies arrived, the store employee said, that a male suspect entered the business and tried to buy alcoholic beverages. But, because the male was underage, the store clerk refused to sell the alcohol.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Surveillance photo shows suspect vehicle

HOUSTON (CW39) The reward has now been doubled, as law enforcement tries to track down a killer. On Tuesday, July 12, 2022, around 8:00 a.m., a victim was shot and killed in the 12400 block of Sunset Ridge Lane in Houston. During the incident, the victim was in the driveway standing beside his vehicle when the suspect(s) shot him. Video surveillance captured what looks like a gray 2012-2014 Nissan Maxima with dark tint and a loud exhaust leaving the scene.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Harris County, TX
State
California State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
China, TX
Harris County, TX
Crime & Safety
KHOU

Arrest made in 2017 case where police say woman was kidnapped, raped and drugged

HOUSTON — A man has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping, drugging and raping a woman in Houston and investigators believe he may have more victims. For years, police say Juan Rodriguez has been on the run. Sources tell KHOU 11 that Thursday night around 10 p.m. in southwest Houston, they caught up with him at an apartment complex on Meadowglen.
HOUSTON, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Texas man accused of striking 2-year-old with vehicle, fleeing scene

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man accused of striking a child with a vehicle and fleeing the scene was arrested. Albarran Margarito, 35, was arrested on charges of failure to stop and render aid, a post from Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4. stated. According to the...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

WANTED: Suspect responsible for Indecency with a Child by contact

HOUSTON, TX -- Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department's Special Victims Division need the public's assistance locating fugitive (Natividad Hernandez Jr.) who is wanted for two counts of Indecency with Child (Sexual Contact). On or about June 1, 2019, fugitive Natividad Hernandez performed indecent acts with a child victim...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#San Francisco Police#The Murders#Dna#Violent Crime#Harris County Sheriff
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
China
KHOU

1971 Houston cold case gets new resources

HOUSTON — Houston police are re-opening the case of an African American man murdered in the 1970s. It's part of a million-dollar grant to solve cold cases where civil rights were violated. Outside the big city, in an area known for ranchlands and cattle, a family raising ten kids...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

2 teens arrested, charged in kidnapping and rape of young woman

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two Houston-area teens are in custody after kidnapping a young woman earlier this month, raping her and robbing her, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office. Olvin Rodriguez, 17, and the unidentified 16-year-old juvenile are charged with aggravated kidnapping, aggravated sexual assault and aggravated robbery.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy