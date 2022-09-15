LaNisha Cole: 5 Things To Know About The Model & Mother Of Nick Cannon’s 9th Baby

Image Credit: Shutterstock

“Today, I am in awe of the [divine] feminine!” Nick Cannon wrote on Instagram on Wednesday (Sept. 14). “God has given me and [LaNisha Cole] the privilege of hosting an angel here on earth.” Nick, 41, and LaNisha, 40, welcomed their daughter, Onyx Ice Cole Cannon, making this new bundle of joy his ninth child. “I am learning that it is not the limited amount of time we have on this planet but it’s the limited amount of love that is the issue,” he wrote in his lengthy post. “And I promise to love this little girl with all my heart, regardless what anyone says.”

Cannon’s other progeny includes 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan, who Nick shares with Mariah Carey. In July, Nick and model Brie Tiesi welcomed their baby boy, Legendary Love. The Wild’ N Out creator also has a son, Golden, 5, and a daughter, Powerful Queen, 19 months, with model Brittany Bell. Model Alyssa Scott gave birth to Nick’s son Zen in 2021, but the child tragically passed away five months later due to cancer. In addition to these children, Nick and Abby De La Rosa had twins Zion and Zillion in June 2021. Both De La Rosa and Bell are pregnant with Nick’s children, meaning he could have babies No. 10 and 11 by the end of the year. As Nick basks in the joy of his new child, get to know about the mother of his ninth child, LaNisha Cole.

LaNisha Cole Is A Former Model & Current Photographer

LaNisha lists herself as a photographer in her Instagram bio and shares her photos with her 188k+ followers. he also links to LaNisha Cole Photography, a page described as a “visual diary” of her travels. Her personal website says she is “a mostly self-taught photog, a passion that was sparked through studying many of the talented directors/photographers she’s had the pleasure of working with throughout her 15+ year career. Photographing the artists, musicians, actors and models around her gave her the opportunity to build her portfolio and transition to life on the other side of the camera.”

LaNisha Worked On’ The Price Is Right’

Lanisha “worked for eight seasons as a “Price Is Right” model alongside hosts Bob Barker and Drew Carey,” according to her website bio. She also worked “multiple seasons on NBC’s Deal or No Deal.” She reflected on her time on the show in 2018.

“I remember watching this show with my Mom as a kid,” she wrote on Instagram. “I never would’ve thought I’d become one of those girls on TV. Looking back on these moments I can’t help but feel so blessed to have had the opportunity to work with amazing people. Side note- it’s crazy looking at the body types that are “in” now LOL. All these bodies on my feed..”

She Was Also On ‘Fact Or Fakes: Paranormal Files’

Fans of the SYFY channel original series Fact or Faked: Paranormal Files might recognize LaNisha. For two seasons, she appeared on the paranormal investigation program as a photography expert, discussing the possibility of ghosts, Sasquatch, Mexican cave witches, gargoyles, and the Iceland Worm Monster.

Her First Job Was At Sears

“I worked at Sears in the SHOE DEPARTMENT!!!” LaNisha wrote in her archived profile page on the Price Is Right website. “I was about 17 years old and the lady I had to work with was an animal!! Our pay was based on commission and so I attempted to fight her for the only 3 customers that browsed the shoe section that day…but she was waaaaay more aggressive than I was…she was ON IT!!! Needless to say, I DIDN’T SELL A SINGLE PAIR OF SHOES!!! It was one of the longest days of my life!!! It was torture!!

“I called my mom 3 hours into it and told her ‘I QUIT!!!,” added LaNisha. “From that moment on I knew that a regular 9-5 job just wasn’t for me!! Then, naturally, I went on to become a ‘featured’ extra (I think that’s what they called it) in a LIL’ KIM MUSIC VIDEO!!

She Also Appeared In A Handful Of Music Videos

In addition to that Lil Kim music video that she listed in her Price Is Right bio, LaNisha appeared in multiple videos like “Frontin'” by Pharrell Williams, “Break You Off” by The Roots, and “Last Time” by Trey Songz.