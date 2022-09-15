Read full article on original website
Envoy Acquires Worksphere to Accelerate Enterprise Development of Workplace Platform
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2022-- Envoy today announced the strategic acquisition of Worksphere, a workplace management platform. The team at Worksphere are experts at scaling technology for complex enterprises. They will be tasked with building a workplace platform to meet an increased demand from enterprises around the world. With this investment in talent and the platform, enterprises will continue to do more with Envoy and at scale. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915005385/en/ Envoy acquires Worksphere to rework how big business manages workspaces at scale (Graphic: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
Rephrase.ai lands fresh investment to grow its synthetic media platform
Rephrase was founded in 2019 by Malhotra, Shivam Mangla and Nisheeth Lahoti. Since their early college days, Lahoti wanted to build a “text-to-movie” engine that could take a script or storyboard as input and generate a film, Malhotra tells TechCrunch. That proved to be too ambitious, so instead, the Rephrase team developed an AI system that creates avatars of human actors by mapping their faces, synchronizing their lip movements, and mimicking the tone and tenor of their voices.
Adobe is buying Figma, and creatives have... concerns
So Adobe is buying Figma, and unsurprisingly the news is causing some controversy in the creative world. The software giant behind tools such as Illustrator, Photoshop and Premiere Pro is snapping up the collaborative design platform for a cool $20 billion, and creatives are worried about what that might mean the platform.
Adobe builds collaborative design muscle with $20 billion deal for Figma
Adobe Inc will buy startup Figma for about $20 billion in its biggest deal, the Photoshop maker said on Thursday, bulking up on applications that support online collaboration amid a global shift to hybrid working.
TechCrunch
On cloud platforms and SME antitrust complaints
TechCrunch picked up its complaint last month. In a blog post confirming the resolution yesterday, Tutanota writes that Microsoft got in touch with it “within a week” after media outlets such as this one raised the issue with Microsoft. It had been complaining about the issue through Microsoft’s official support channels since January 2021 — without any resolution. But after the oxygen of publicity arrived the problem was swiftly fixed last month. Fancy that!
TechCrunch
Adobe buys Figma, Uber gets hacked, and Google shrinks Area 120
Want it in your inbox every Saturday? Sign up here. This week was a bit all over the place, with another big story breaking every couple hours. Let’s just drop right in, shall we?. Cutbacks at Area 120: Area 120 is Google’s in-house incubator, meant to let Googlers with...
TechCrunch
Sigmoid raises $12 million to scale its data engineering and analytics platform
Sequoia Capital India led the San Francisco-headquartered startup’s Series B funding, which included some secondary shares purchase, the two said. The investment giant, which unveiled $2.85 billion funds earlier this year for India and Southeast Asia, has invested $19.3 million in Sigmoid to date, according to a statement. Founded...
geekwire.com
Microsoft’s outgoing environmental chief reflects on bold actions and navigating ‘hiccups’
Lucas Joppa was Microsoft’s first chief environmental officer when he took the role in 2018 and went on to help oversee the company’s decision to become carbon negative by 2030 and its creation of a $1 billion Climate Innovation Fund to invest in climate technologies. But despite Microsoft’s...
cryptoglobe.com
Content Focused Web3 Project Contentos Expands into Europe and Plans to Issue ‘Soulbound’ Tokens for Certified Creators
Contentos, a content-focused Web3 project with more than a million active creators, will be participating in Binance Blockchain Week Paris 2022. Optimistic about Europe’s high acceptance of NFTs and blockchain applications, Contentos plans to expand into the European market. In addition to this news, Contentos Foundation Co-Founder & CEO, Mick Tsai revealed that in the near future, certified creators will be able to issue ‘Soulbound Tokens’ on the Contentos Mainnet and on COS.TV, Web3 video distribution and digital assets management platform, to provide an extensive Web3 experience for content creators.
Google hits back at claims by Truth Social's CEO, saying it's waiting on Trump's new app to demonstrate 'effective' content moderation before it's allowed in the Play Store
Truth Social's CEO said that its debut was "up to Google." But Google says it told the platform to fix its content moderation before it could go live.
CNET
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 Review: Sorry, Sony
You may well have missed it, but Bose's new QuietComfort Earbuds 2 were announced on the same day that Apple introduced the AirPods Pro 2 and iPhone 14 -- and promptly ended up getting a bit overlooked. New Apple products, especially much-anticipated ones like the AirPods Pro 2, are like a black hole that pretty much sucks up any and all other news in that week's tech solar system. But after getting my hands on the QuietComfort Earbuds 2 -- or QC Earbuds 2 as they're apt to be called -- I can say they're easily among the best earbuds of 2022.
TechCrunch
Parler forms a new parent company to offer ‘uncancelable’ cloud services
Parler announced Friday that it has acquired a cloud company called Dynascale in order to expand its vision beyond offering an (ostensibly) anything-goes social app to provide infrastructure for businesses that run the risk of getting the boot from mainstream providers. The social app Parler will now operate under a...
Starboard builds stake in website development platform Wix
NEW YORK, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Starboard Value LP has built a 9% stake in website development platform Wix.com Ltd (WIX.O), the activist hedge fund disclosed in a regulatory filing on Friday.
Amazon’s Live Audio App Launches Creator Fund
Amp, the live audio and radio app from Amazon, has launched a creator fund that will provide select users monthly payments based on show performance. To be eligible for payments, creators must host at least one live show each month. According to a Wednesday blog post announcing the fund, Amp will then assess show performance based on factors like “listener engagement and show performance metrics, such as show popularity with new and recurring listeners.” More from The Hollywood ReporterDufferin Gate Studios Unveils Toronto Soundstage Expansion (Exclusive)Amazon Orders NFL Comedy Recap SeriesBob Iger Assesses the Streaming Services: "I Don't Think They'll All...
CNET
T-Mobile Spends $300 Million to Boost Service in Latest 5G Auction
T-Mobile spent $304 million to scoop up thousands of additional spectrum licenses in the latest FCC auction of frequencies to expand its 5G service to cover more people in rural and underserved areas. While T-Mobile was far and away the biggest winner in the FCC Auction 108, this wasn't a...
CNET
The Ethereum Merge Is Complete. Here's Why That's Important
On Tuesday morning, the ethereum blockchain guzzled about the same amount of electricity as the entirety of Chile. Minutes before midnight PT, the blockchain's energy requirements dropped by over 99%. After eight years of preparation, ethereum adopted a proof of work model, meaning the electricity-intensive method of minting ether cryptocurrency tokens is a thing of the past.
TechCrunch
Community isn’t a buzzword, it’s a challenge
I first covered Launch House in Oct 2020, when the co-founders described a strong focus on inclusion when creating hacker homes. A co-founder said then, “I wouldn’t say we’re the next Y Combinator, but the next YC would look something like that.” The company soon went onto raise venture funding for its vision of what a next-generation entrepreneurial ecosystem looks like, combining remote work’s benefits with the rising mindshare around “community.” It won over investment dollars from Andreessen Horowitz, Lightship, CAA co-founder Michael Ovitz, Electric Ant’s Chris Ovitz, 6th Man Ventures’ Mike Dudas and other angels.
Snapchat-powered AR in Samsung Galaxy A phones has been used 2.5 billion times!
Using camera kit from Snap Inc Samsung promises more quirky photo fun
CircleCI Reveals the 25 Most Popular Programming Languages for Developers
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2022-- CircleCI, the leading continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD) platform, today released data that reveals the 25 most popular programming languages and other language trends. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915005307/en/ CircleCI findings show that high-performing DevOps teams gravitate toward tools that encourage collaboration, repeatability, and productivity. (Graphic: Business Wire)
CNET
Apple's iPhone 14 Pro vs. Galaxy S22 Ultra, Pixel 6 Pro, OnePlus 10 Pro: How They Compare
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple's iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max phones have received a big overhaul compared to last year's iPhone 13 Pro. While the Pro and Pro Max still have the same starting prices as last year ($999 for the Pro; $1,099 for the Pro Max), both devices have a redesigned screen that features Apple's new Dynamic Island. Prices are rising slightly internationally: The Pro starts at £1,099 and AU$1,749, and the Pro Max at £1,199 and AU$1,899.
