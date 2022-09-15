ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harlan County, KY

spectrumnews1.com

Three Kentucky school districts prepare to return after repairs from flood damage

KENTUCKY — Three remaining school districts affected by the floods in July are preparing to return to the classrooms next week. In the Kentucky Department of Education’s meeting Thursday night, officials said Jenkins Independent, Knott County Schools and Letcher County Public Schools are using “every minute of the next four or five days” to welcome students back to school after repairing flood damage.
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Thousandsticks Volunteer Fire Dept. mourns loss of honorary member

LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Thousandsticks Volunteer Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of its own. Leslie County native and honorary Thousandsticks Volunteer Fire Department member Karen Gilbert died Thursday at the age of 64. Those with the fire department said they will cherish the memories they had with her.
LESLIE COUNTY, KY
middlesboronews.com

Miracle leads Bell County cross country

Bell County cross country coach Jason Stewart began his 12th season at Bell County this year. Numbers aren’t too high for the school this season, but Stewart has high hopes. “We have 10 boys varsity runners and nine girls,” said Stewart. “We have five middle school boys, two elementary boys, and an elementary girl.”
BELL COUNTY, KY
Local
Kentucky Education
Harlan County, KY
Education
County
Harlan County, KY
Harlan County, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Government
middlesboronews.com

Levitt manager says Middlesboro event has bright future

As programs officer for the Mortimer and Mimi Levitt Foundation in charge of managing nearly 20 Levitt AMP sites across the country, Amber Withers spends a lot of time on the road. Recently, she was in Middlesboro to check up on things here and said the local concert series that...
MIDDLESBORO, KY
wymt.com

Coroner releases identity of Pike County man killed during flood related cleanup

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Gov. Andy Beshear held his weekly Team Kentucky update Thursday. During the briefing, the Governor released the latest information about ongoing flood relief efforts in several Eastern Kentucky counties. On Tuesday, Beshear announced the 40th flood-related death, this one out of Pike County, marking the first reported death there.
FRANKFORT, KY
harlanenterprise.net

Local church celebrates 102 years

Harlan County has many churches, but few have the lengthy history of Liggett Baptist Church, located on KY 72 in an area formerly Liggett Coal Camp. The church recently celebrated 102 years since its founding, with folks coming in from places such as Alabama, Tennessee, and other parts of the country to take part in the celebration of a place that has meant a lot to each of them.
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
kentuckytoday.com

KYTC working on damaged highways in eastern Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and contractor crews are continuing their efforts to repair and reopen damaged highways due to July’s historic flooding, and daily progress is being reported as the work is being done. One example is the KYTC District 10 office in Jackson, where...
PERRY COUNTY, KY
WJHL

New details released on Buck Van Huss Dome’s condition

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kingsport City Schools released updated information on the condition of Dobyns-Bennett’s Buck Van Huss Dome, which was closed last month over structural concerns. On Friday, the school system shared a “Phase 1” report from consultant Dome Technologies and Thompson & Litton Engineering. The report confirmed the data provided during the initial […]
KINGSPORT, TN
k105.com

KSP searching for murder suspect

Kentucky State Police is searching for a murder suspect. Police said that on Wednesday night at approximately 11:45, troopers were dispatched to a shooting on Patrick Hollow Road, about five miles northeast of Williamsburg in Whitley County. The preliminary investigation revealed that 48-year-old Martin A. Canada and 31-year-old Kyle W....
WILLIAMSBURG, KY
Johnson City Press

SW Virginia Notes: Familiar faces in new positions

There are some familiar faces in new positions around Wise County prep athletics. The Wise County school board approved the hiring of Kelly Foster Jr. as the new baseball coach at Wise Central on Tuesday, as well as the hiring of Terri Anne Funk as the new girls basketball coach at Eastside.
WISE COUNTY, VA
wnky.com

KSP makes arrest in Whitley Co. murder investigation

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. – Kentucky State Police took a man into custody early this morning in connection with a murder case. KSP arrested Martin A. Canada, 48, of Williamsburg, who has been charged with murder. On Wednesday around 11:45 p.m., KSP was notified by Whitley County 911 of a fatal...
WHITLEY COUNTY, KY
clayconews.com

BIG BUST: Methamphetamine, Paraphernalia and Handgun seized from Nicholasville/Corbin Duo at Motel in southern Laurel County, Kentucky during Joint Drug Investigation

LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: A joint drug investigation was conducted between the 75/80 Drug Interdiction Team along with ATF and Kentucky State Police early Friday morning September 16, 2022 at approximately 3:13 AM. As a result of the investigation a search warrant was...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY

