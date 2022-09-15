Harlan County has many churches, but few have the lengthy history of Liggett Baptist Church, located on KY 72 in an area formerly Liggett Coal Camp. The church recently celebrated 102 years since its founding, with folks coming in from places such as Alabama, Tennessee, and other parts of the country to take part in the celebration of a place that has meant a lot to each of them.

