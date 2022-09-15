Read full article on original website
Related
spectrumnews1.com
Three Kentucky school districts prepare to return after repairs from flood damage
KENTUCKY — Three remaining school districts affected by the floods in July are preparing to return to the classrooms next week. In the Kentucky Department of Education’s meeting Thursday night, officials said Jenkins Independent, Knott County Schools and Letcher County Public Schools are using “every minute of the next four or five days” to welcome students back to school after repairing flood damage.
wymt.com
Thousandsticks Volunteer Fire Dept. mourns loss of honorary member
LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Thousandsticks Volunteer Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of its own. Leslie County native and honorary Thousandsticks Volunteer Fire Department member Karen Gilbert died Thursday at the age of 64. Those with the fire department said they will cherish the memories they had with her.
Family thankful for quick response by SRO, school staff to student’s seizure
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The family of a Sullivan County 7-year-old is thankful for the quick action of school staff members to save the child’s life. Sullivan Gardens Elementary second-grader Briella Begley, who has epilepsy, suffered her first major seizure while at school Wednesday. Begley’s grandmother, Ruth Mullenix, was in line to pick up her […]
middlesboronews.com
Miracle leads Bell County cross country
Bell County cross country coach Jason Stewart began his 12th season at Bell County this year. Numbers aren’t too high for the school this season, but Stewart has high hopes. “We have 10 boys varsity runners and nine girls,” said Stewart. “We have five middle school boys, two elementary boys, and an elementary girl.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wymt.com
‘Power Up the Pantry’ brings in enough to make more than 125,000 meals
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - The third annual Power up the Pantry event held at the end of August raised food and money for God’s Pantry, Facing Hunger Food Banks and area food pantries. Nearly $18,000 was raised and nearly 4,000 pounds of food from the community was brought in.
middlesboronews.com
Levitt manager says Middlesboro event has bright future
As programs officer for the Mortimer and Mimi Levitt Foundation in charge of managing nearly 20 Levitt AMP sites across the country, Amber Withers spends a lot of time on the road. Recently, she was in Middlesboro to check up on things here and said the local concert series that...
wymt.com
Coroner releases identity of Pike County man killed during flood related cleanup
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Gov. Andy Beshear held his weekly Team Kentucky update Thursday. During the briefing, the Governor released the latest information about ongoing flood relief efforts in several Eastern Kentucky counties. On Tuesday, Beshear announced the 40th flood-related death, this one out of Pike County, marking the first reported death there.
harlanenterprise.net
Local church celebrates 102 years
Harlan County has many churches, but few have the lengthy history of Liggett Baptist Church, located on KY 72 in an area formerly Liggett Coal Camp. The church recently celebrated 102 years since its founding, with folks coming in from places such as Alabama, Tennessee, and other parts of the country to take part in the celebration of a place that has meant a lot to each of them.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Eastern Kentucky flood donations continue to come as temperatures starts to drop
Advocates for flood victims worry the help the region has received will fade away as other news take over the headlines.
hazard-herald.com
kentuckytoday.com
KYTC working on damaged highways in eastern Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and contractor crews are continuing their efforts to repair and reopen damaged highways due to July’s historic flooding, and daily progress is being reported as the work is being done. One example is the KYTC District 10 office in Jackson, where...
wymt.com
Letcher Countians finding an extra step to building back post-flood
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Eastern Kentuckians across the region have been living in flood plains without a permit. Now that their houses were destroyed, flood survivors are finding out they have to get a permit from the Kentucky Division of Water to build back. “Just something else we have to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New details released on Buck Van Huss Dome’s condition
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kingsport City Schools released updated information on the condition of Dobyns-Bennett’s Buck Van Huss Dome, which was closed last month over structural concerns. On Friday, the school system shared a “Phase 1” report from consultant Dome Technologies and Thompson & Litton Engineering. The report confirmed the data provided during the initial […]
clayconews.com
FATAL SHOOTING IN WHITLEY COUNTY, KENTUCKY SPARKS KSP MURDER INVESTIGATION AND SEARCH FOR SUSPECT FROM WILLIAMSBURG
WILLIAMSBURG, KY (September 15, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at approximately 11:45 PM, KSP Post 11, London was notified by Whitley County 911 of a fatal shooting which took place at a residence on Patrick Hollow Road in Whitley County.
k105.com
KSP searching for murder suspect
Kentucky State Police is searching for a murder suspect. Police said that on Wednesday night at approximately 11:45, troopers were dispatched to a shooting on Patrick Hollow Road, about five miles northeast of Williamsburg in Whitley County. The preliminary investigation revealed that 48-year-old Martin A. Canada and 31-year-old Kyle W....
Johnson City Press
SW Virginia Notes: Familiar faces in new positions
There are some familiar faces in new positions around Wise County prep athletics. The Wise County school board approved the hiring of Kelly Foster Jr. as the new baseball coach at Wise Central on Tuesday, as well as the hiring of Terri Anne Funk as the new girls basketball coach at Eastside.
wnky.com
KSP makes arrest in Whitley Co. murder investigation
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. – Kentucky State Police took a man into custody early this morning in connection with a murder case. KSP arrested Martin A. Canada, 48, of Williamsburg, who has been charged with murder. On Wednesday around 11:45 p.m., KSP was notified by Whitley County 911 of a fatal...
Kingsport Times-News
Pound PD, Wise County Sheriff’s Office organizing Neighborhood Watch programs
POUND — After a year of rebuilding in the wake of controversy surrounding the previous Pound Police Department, Police Chief Chris Wilcox and Crime Prevention Officer Cindy Mullins are asking residents to get involved in town safety efforts. Return of Neighborhood Watch.
clayconews.com
BIG BUST: Methamphetamine, Paraphernalia and Handgun seized from Nicholasville/Corbin Duo at Motel in southern Laurel County, Kentucky during Joint Drug Investigation
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: A joint drug investigation was conducted between the 75/80 Drug Interdiction Team along with ATF and Kentucky State Police early Friday morning September 16, 2022 at approximately 3:13 AM. As a result of the investigation a search warrant was...
wcyb.com
No charges filed in the death of inmate at Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Duffield
SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — No charges will be filed in the death of a Kentucky woman at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Duffield. The Scott County, Virginia Commonwealth’s Attorney Kyle Kilgore and the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Wytheville Field Office released a joint statement Thursday.
Comments / 0