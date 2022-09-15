ON THIS DAY IN 1898, the Brooklyn Daily Eagle reported, “[Tammany Hall boss] Richard Croker feels confident this afternoon that Colonel Theodore Roosevelt will be the Republican candidate for Governor. A reporter for the Eagle saw him at his office, 111 Broadway, shortly after noon. ‘Are you satisfied, Mr. Croker,’ asked the reporter, ‘that Roosevelt will be the Republican candidate for Governor?’ ‘Yes. I am pretty well satisfied today that Roosevelt will get that nomination,’ was Mr. Croker’s reply. ‘Will you be able to defeat him?’ asked the reporter. ‘Well,’ answered Mr. Croker, after some deliberation, ‘it is a foregone conclusion that he wouldn’t be nominated if all of these Republican misdoings were not staring the party in the face. I regard his nomination as a confession of weakness, and I am confident that the people of the state will view it in the same light. You cannot deceive the people.’”

