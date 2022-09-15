Read full article on original website
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
It’s time to preserve our rich basketball history
If you were a member or played high school athletics in New York City, go to BreathPlex.com and sign up to receive updates and information – this is the home of the New York City High School Hall of Fame Center, for those who played, coached, assistant coached, managers and/or scorekeepers, as a member of the PSAL, CHSAA and PSAA.
Car slams into Palace Fried Chicken in Brooklyn
A car has slammed into a Brooklyn restaurant on Brighton Beach Avenue.
fox5ny.com
Things to do in NYC this weekend
NEW YORK - From parades to festivals to concerts, there are a lot of events happening this weekend. Here are some ideas of things to do in New York City. On Saturday, celebrate German culture at the 65th Annual Steuben Parade! The parade steps off at noon up 5th Ave from E68th to E86th streets, followed by an Oktoberfest celebration in Central Park. One of this year's parade announcers is FOX 5’s Linda Schmidt!
Washington Square News
NYU buys $122 million Brooklyn building
NYU has purchased a 10-story downtown Brooklyn office building — previously owned by JPMorgan Chase — for $122 million, as reported by The Real Deal on Wednesday. The 3 MetroTech Center development, located next to buildings used by the Tandon School of Engineering, is the university’s latest addition to the Brooklyn campus following the opening of 370 Jay Street in 2017.
The 2022 Bayonne Arts Festival keeps an annual tradition alive
The Bayonne Arts Festival was a smash success on September 10. The free festivities ran all day from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Dennis Collins Park, colloquially known as First Street Park. The Bayonne Youth Center, under the direction of President of the Board of Directors of the Bayonne...
Man, 50, Gunned Down In Newark
A 50-year-old man was shot and killed in Newark this week, authorities announced. Kyle Eley, of Irvington, was found at the corner of South Orange and Munn avenues around 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 15, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said.
NBC New York
Subway Rider Brutalized With Baseball Bat in Midtown Station
Cops are looking for two people who attacked a subway rider with a baseball bat in a midtown Manhattan subway station this week, beating him in the head so badly he was taken to a hospital with severe head trauma, authorities say. The NYPD has yet to identify the victim...
Proposed plea deal in murder of New Jersey high school soccer star sparks protest
Concern about a plea deal being considered in connection with the murder of a standout high school soccer player is sparking protest in an Essex County community.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
September 16: ON THIS DAY IN HISTORY
ON THIS DAY IN 1898, the Brooklyn Daily Eagle reported, “[Tammany Hall boss] Richard Croker feels confident this afternoon that Colonel Theodore Roosevelt will be the Republican candidate for Governor. A reporter for the Eagle saw him at his office, 111 Broadway, shortly after noon. ‘Are you satisfied, Mr. Croker,’ asked the reporter, ‘that Roosevelt will be the Republican candidate for Governor?’ ‘Yes. I am pretty well satisfied today that Roosevelt will get that nomination,’ was Mr. Croker’s reply. ‘Will you be able to defeat him?’ asked the reporter. ‘Well,’ answered Mr. Croker, after some deliberation, ‘it is a foregone conclusion that he wouldn’t be nominated if all of these Republican misdoings were not staring the party in the face. I regard his nomination as a confession of weakness, and I am confident that the people of the state will view it in the same light. You cannot deceive the people.’”
The fate of Dollhaus II to be decided this coming Monday in Bayonne
Some would say that nothing good ever lasts in Bayonne. Sure, you have your supermarkets and restaurants, the kind of businesses that are essential to any town. But what about a place to go to take in some culture? A place like an art gallery. With the recent loss of...
fox5ny.com
Paralyzed cop still serves NYC in uniform
In 2007, Detective Scot Abrams was in an on-duty accident that paralyzed the left side of his body. After a dozen surgeries and a lot of hard work, Abrams is able to walk using a leg brace and a cane. He will be participating in this year's Tunnel to Towers 5K. His wife and son will help Abrams get him to the finish line in his wheelchair.
hobokengirl.com
This Jersey City Stylist is Opening Her Own Local Salon This Fall
Jersey City resident Michelle Arriaga is making her mark on the Hudson County beauty scene by opening her own salon. The upcoming opening of ten23 Style Lounge, located at 203 Brunswick Street in Jersey City, will mark the culmination of many years of work and training for Michelle. Her vision for the space is for clients to walk away feeling their best and for other creatives and artists to meet and share ideas. Read on to learn more about Michelle and what’s to come at ten23 Style Lounge.
Vigil held in Brooklyn to honor construction worker shot on lunch break
Ronnie Ortiz was killed in East New York on Wednesday as he took a lunch break. Friday would have been his 31st birthday. Now, his family wants justice.
Feast of San Gennaro kicks off in Little Italy
The event celebrates the patron saint of Naples. It features rides, parades - and of course, a lot of delicious food.
16 Best Greek Restaurants In NYC For Mediterranean Cuisine
It’s no secret that we have world-famous cuisine that can transport you to just about anywhere on the globe. Outside of Europe, NYC is one of the best cities for Greek food, and there are so many fantastic restaurants in the city you need to stop by. From fresh seafood to baklava and everything in between, there’s nothing better than enjoying an authentic meal at a quality Greek restaurant. Whether you’re in the mood for a classic Greek diner or a Michelin-star restaurant, there’s a bit of something for everyone! Ready for a tasty Mediterranean experience? Here are our picks...
NYC woman nabbed at JFK airport for role in Harlem murder
A woman wanted by authorities for her role in a revenge murder in Harlem was nabbed at JFK Airport, police said Friday. Tynika Johnson, 30, played a part in the Feb. 27 shooting death of Charles Buckner, 38, who was behind the wheel of a parked silver Mercedes-Benz at Fifth Ave. near W. 138th when he was struck down in a hail of bullets, according to the NYPD. She was charged with murder and ...
fox29.com
Bed, Bath & Beyond store closures: Here's the full list
NEW YORK - Bed Bath & Beyond has announced which stores it will close in a cost-cutting move to try and turn around its beleaguered business. Last month, the home goods retailer based in Union, New Jersey, said it would close about 150 of its namesake stores and slash its workforce by 20%. It estimated those cuts would save $250 million in the company's current fiscal year.
Brooklyn mother who drowned children in Coney Island is arraigned
The troubled Brooklyn woman accused of drowning her three children in the ocean off Coney Island was arraigned on murder charges Friday. A judge ordered Erin Merdy, 30, held without bail during the brief arraignment at NYU Langone-Brooklyn, where she’d been undergoing a psychiatric evaluation. Merdy allegedly drowned her children, 7-year-old Zachary, 4-year-old Liliana and 3-month-old Oliver ...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Brooklyn businesses welcome new promise: Make NYC the ‘City of Yes’
The Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce hosted a meeting Wednesday for the borough’s business and civic leadership at the famed Wythe Hotel in Wiliamsburg. Brooklyn Chamber Of Commerce President and CEO Randy Peers kicked off the event, featuring guest speaker Dan Garodnick, the Chair of the New York City Planning Commission (DCP), who presented an insightful snapshot of the City’s post-pandemic recovery meant to instill “reality check stats and a sense of hope” about the opportunities to support equitable, sustainable growth in the city.
NYPD: Man critical after bashed in head with bat in Manhattan subway station
A man is in critical condition after being bashed in the head with a bat in Manhattan, according to the NYPD.
