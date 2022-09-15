Former township treasurer pleads guilty to embezzling $150K

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – The former treasurer of a Mercer County township pleaded guilty to embezzling at least $150,000 while on the job.

Linda Baun, 73, who now lives in Largo, Florida, pleaded guilty in federal court to a charge of mail fraud before U.S. District Judge Robert J. Colville.

Baun was formerly employed as the secretary and treasurer for Jackson Township, Pa. Prosecutors say between 2011 and 2019, she took at least $150,000 from the township by making unauthorized ATM withdrawals and by charging personal purchases on Amazon to the Township’s debit card.

Sentencing for Baun is set for 10 a.m. Jan. 5, 2023.

She faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a fine of $250,000. She has already agreed to make restitution of $150,000.

Pending sentencing, the court continued all conditions of Baun’s bond.

