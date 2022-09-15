ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meridian, ID

insideradio.com

Idaho Owner Iliad Media Group Will Transition To Employee Ownership.

Iliad Media Group boasts on its website that it is a “media group like you’ve never met before.” That is a lot truer today as it transitions to 100% employee ownership. Forty-six employees will, over time, become the owners, setting it on a course to become one of four radio groups in the U.S. that are employee-owned by year-end.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Housing crisis hits home at Oak Crest

While much of the conversation around real estate in Idaho has focused on how rising rents and home prices affect those who live in apartment communities and single-family homes, one segment of the housing population that is frequently left out is those living in manufactured or mobile homes. Housing advocates...
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
107.9 LITE FM

Get Down On One Knee This Fall at These Boise Gems

Idaho is easily one of the best states to get married in and it’s not just because of the “low” cost. Sure, the average cost of a wedding in Idaho is around $19,800 which is among the cheapest in the country, and Boise, especially, is home to a lot of stunning venues that make for the perfect backdrop on that special day.
BOISE, ID
spotonidaho.com

Two important lessons taken from the Boise Pride fiasco

Two clear lessons stand out from the intense public pushback that Boise Pride Festival organizers have recently experienced for their attempted drag show for kids as young as 11. The first lesson is that even businesses and individuals who are solidly in support of the LGBTQ+ community...
BOISE, ID
idahoednews.org

The Protection of Children is NOT Violence

I love my kids. I appreciate their unique qualities. I look for opportunities to help them succeed and develop their unique strengths– but I don’t always agree with everything they do. I love them enough to tell them when I am concerned about their choices– and to say ‘no’ when it matters. Healthy relationships do not require that we surrender our closely-held opinions or values. In fact, the ability to respect fundamental disagreements is a key indicator of both maturity and love! Unfortunately, some in today’s public arena demonstrate a significant lack of respect and civility by responding to civil disagreement as if it were an act of violence.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Nampa irrigation season ending soon

NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — The City of Nampa will shut down its irrigation system for the season Wednesday, September 28 to coincide with Nampa & Meridian Irrigation District and Boise-Kuna Irrigation District shut-off date. As the irrigation districts near the end of their allotment, each district determines when they...
NAMPA, ID
103.5 KISSFM

The Hype is Real Surrounding Boise, Salt Lake City Railway Route

When it comes to traveling in and out of the Treasure Valley and really, in and out of the State of Idaho--the "ease" all depends on where you're going. Trying to get to the East Coast? Yeah, good luck. Trying to get to California? There's a quick, cheap flight for that. Going overseas? All we can say to that one is... LOL!
BOISE, ID
KSLTV

Two killed in Idaho plane crash

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Idaho — A husband and wife from Oregon died Wednesday after their plane crashed in Franklin County, Idaho. Officials with the Franklin County Idaho Sheriff’s Office said they were notified about the crash at approximately 10:50 a.m. Wednesday. Upon further investigation, they discovered the plane was...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, ID
MIX 106

Town-Shaming Across the Treasure Valley Is The Worst Its Been In Eight Years

You've heard of slut-shaming. You've heard of job-shaming. And now, I present to you...town-shaming. While I'm hardly proud to present it, it's a subject that merits mention. If you ask me, town-shaming is exactly what it sounds like: one person from one town putting down another town and, or, its residents. Over the last eight years, I've experienced an unfair share of town-shaming in Idaho's Treasure Valley. But back then, I didn't have a catchy name for it. In the beginning, I was caught off-guard by the barbs and backhanded comments town-shamers would throw at me. Whether veiled or direct, one shamer after the next would express the low opinion they held for the cozy and semi-country hamlet known as Star.
STAR, ID

