I love my kids. I appreciate their unique qualities. I look for opportunities to help them succeed and develop their unique strengths– but I don’t always agree with everything they do. I love them enough to tell them when I am concerned about their choices– and to say ‘no’ when it matters. Healthy relationships do not require that we surrender our closely-held opinions or values. In fact, the ability to respect fundamental disagreements is a key indicator of both maturity and love! Unfortunately, some in today’s public arena demonstrate a significant lack of respect and civility by responding to civil disagreement as if it were an act of violence.

BOISE, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO