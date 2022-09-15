Read full article on original website
Related
The 10 Best Boise Neighborhoods to Raise a Family in 2022
When you bought your last home, what factors did you consider? If you're raising a family, you no doubt wanted it to be safe for your kids, have plenty of family activities around and it didn't hurt if you were nearby your child's school. Which neighborhoods in Boise check all...
West Ada board votes against emergency levy for class sizes
MERIDIAN, Idaho — The West Ada School District Board voted against pursuing an emergency property tax levy due to Idaho Gov. Brad Little's special session earlier this month, which signed specific tax rebates and $410 million of education investments into law. The emergency levy is different than the supplemental...
insideradio.com
Idaho Owner Iliad Media Group Will Transition To Employee Ownership.
Iliad Media Group boasts on its website that it is a “media group like you’ve never met before.” That is a lot truer today as it transitions to 100% employee ownership. Forty-six employees will, over time, become the owners, setting it on a course to become one of four radio groups in the U.S. that are employee-owned by year-end.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Housing crisis hits home at Oak Crest
While much of the conversation around real estate in Idaho has focused on how rising rents and home prices affect those who live in apartment communities and single-family homes, one segment of the housing population that is frequently left out is those living in manufactured or mobile homes. Housing advocates...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Court dismisses Idaho GOP lawsuit against Bonneville County organization
BOISE, Idaho — The lawsuit filed less than a week before the primary election by the Idaho Republican Party and then-Chairman Tom Luna against the Bonneville County Republican Central Committee has been dismissed. The Idaho GOP's lawsuit accused the Bonneville County organization of violating party bylaws and state election...
These Stunning Boise Homes Have Reduced More Than $100k (Pictures)
Everyone is talking about the real estate market, doesn't matter if you're in Boise, Idaho, or on the East coast. The housing market is crazy right now and people are trying to sell their homes for as much as they can get. My wife and I recently moved here from...
Get Down On One Knee This Fall at These Boise Gems
Idaho is easily one of the best states to get married in and it’s not just because of the “low” cost. Sure, the average cost of a wedding in Idaho is around $19,800 which is among the cheapest in the country, and Boise, especially, is home to a lot of stunning venues that make for the perfect backdrop on that special day.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Idaho gubernatorial candidate paid $4,000 in campaign funds to criminal defense attorney firm
Originally published Sept. 15 on Idaho Reports.A review of gubernatorial candidate Ammon Bundy’s campaign finance report shows he paid $4,000 in campaign donations to the law firm that represented him in a criminal case. The payment, made Aug. 8 to Idaho Injury Law Group on Franklin Road in Boise,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
spotonidaho.com
Two important lessons taken from the Boise Pride fiasco
Two clear lessons stand out from the intense public pushback that Boise Pride Festival organizers have recently experienced for their attempted drag show for kids as young as 11. The first lesson is that even businesses and individuals who are solidly in support of the LGBTQ+ community...
Portion of Cougar Island on Payette Lake sold by State of Idaho
EAGLE, Idaho — There is a new partial owner of Cougar Island located on Payette Lake near McCall. The island is visible in a popular spot of the lake, with a family leasing a part of the property. The island is owned by the state, but Idaho is looking to sell the land to maximize financial return.
KIVI-TV
'We need all of the diapers we can get': Idaho Diaper Bank facing critical need
IDAHO — The Idaho Diaper Bank is facing a critical shortage of diapers which they provide to different agencies and families across the valley and the state. Diaper prices increased by as much as 20%, according to the Idaho Diaper Bank, which puts families in a tough spot. “A...
idahoednews.org
The Protection of Children is NOT Violence
I love my kids. I appreciate their unique qualities. I look for opportunities to help them succeed and develop their unique strengths– but I don’t always agree with everything they do. I love them enough to tell them when I am concerned about their choices– and to say ‘no’ when it matters. Healthy relationships do not require that we surrender our closely-held opinions or values. In fact, the ability to respect fundamental disagreements is a key indicator of both maturity and love! Unfortunately, some in today’s public arena demonstrate a significant lack of respect and civility by responding to civil disagreement as if it were an act of violence.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Post Register
Nampa irrigation season ending soon
NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — The City of Nampa will shut down its irrigation system for the season Wednesday, September 28 to coincide with Nampa & Meridian Irrigation District and Boise-Kuna Irrigation District shut-off date. As the irrigation districts near the end of their allotment, each district determines when they...
The Hype is Real Surrounding Boise, Salt Lake City Railway Route
When it comes to traveling in and out of the Treasure Valley and really, in and out of the State of Idaho--the "ease" all depends on where you're going. Trying to get to the East Coast? Yeah, good luck. Trying to get to California? There's a quick, cheap flight for that. Going overseas? All we can say to that one is... LOL!
KSLTV
Two killed in Idaho plane crash
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Idaho — A husband and wife from Oregon died Wednesday after their plane crashed in Franklin County, Idaho. Officials with the Franklin County Idaho Sheriff’s Office said they were notified about the crash at approximately 10:50 a.m. Wednesday. Upon further investigation, they discovered the plane was...
Idaho’s Favorite Beer Has Changed Over the Years
What brand does Idaho lean on when looking for an ice cold crisp beer to satisfy the craving? Well it has changed over the years... Last year the most 'trashy beer' consumed in Idaho was Keystone Light based on Google searches over a 12 month time frame. AskMen.com surveyed 1,000...
KIVI-TV
Hyde Park Street Fair is back after a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic
BOISE, Idaho — The Hyde Park Street Fair dates back to 1979 as this classic Boise event on the north end brings unique vendors, food and local music to Camel's Back Park for a weekend celebration. The event helps the North End Neighborhood Association raise money to fund community...
Saddle Up This Weekend With The Mane Event in Boise, It’s Free!
The Western Riding in Boise who was founded in 1941, is hosting a FREE Equine Education day and will "include all things HORSES!". This is such a great family event especially for those who may not be able to be around horses every single day!. This a two day free...
Town-Shaming Across the Treasure Valley Is The Worst Its Been In Eight Years
You've heard of slut-shaming. You've heard of job-shaming. And now, I present to you...town-shaming. While I'm hardly proud to present it, it's a subject that merits mention. If you ask me, town-shaming is exactly what it sounds like: one person from one town putting down another town and, or, its residents. Over the last eight years, I've experienced an unfair share of town-shaming in Idaho's Treasure Valley. But back then, I didn't have a catchy name for it. In the beginning, I was caught off-guard by the barbs and backhanded comments town-shamers would throw at me. Whether veiled or direct, one shamer after the next would express the low opinion they held for the cozy and semi-country hamlet known as Star.
It’s BACK… Boise’s Popular Hyde Park Street Fair THIS Weekend
In just a couple of days one of the Boise area's favorite events is back after taking a two year hiatus. According to the facebook event posting, "Hyde Park Street Fair's 41st event in beautiful Camel's Back Park will be held September 16th, 17th, and 18th, 2022, in Boise's historic North End neighborhood."
Comments / 0