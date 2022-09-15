Read full article on original website
Related
EW.com
2022 Emmys host Kenan Thompson says 'odds are probably pretty high' his SNL characters will pop up at ceremony
Saturday Night Live star Kenan Thompson says there's a good chance some of his famous characters will make an appearance at the 2022 Emmys. The actor appeared on EW's The Awardist podcast and told host Gerrad Hall about his expectations for hosting this year's ceremony, including that he is more than willing to reprise his sketch characters, like What Up With That? host Diondre Cole, at the 74th Emmy Awards.
Jimmy Kimmel Apologizes To Quinta Brunson For 'Dumb Comedy Bit' At Emmys
Brunson also got a little payback during Kimmel's opening monologue.
Jimmy Kimmel Faces Backlash for Remaining On Stage During Quinta Brunson’s Emmys Speech
Backfired skit. Jimmy Kimmel faced backlash for a bit he performed during Quinta Brunson’s acceptance speech at the Emmys. While presenting the Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series category on Monday, September 13, copresenter Will Arnett dragged Jimmy, 54, on stage. Will, 52, joked that the Jimmy Kimmel Live host had passed-out drunk after losing his category to John Oliver.
Sheryl Lee Ralph had ‘horrible’ fashion emergency before Emmys 2022
This wardrobe emergency could have gotten someone sent straight to the principal. “Abbott Elementary” star Sheryl Lee Ralph stunned on the 2022 Emmy Awards red carpet on Monday, September 12, wearing a sleek, strapless black velvet gown with an orange lining — but she almost suffered a serious fashion faux pas by showing up in the same dress as someone else. “A designer gave my co-star and me the same sketch for the same gown,” the sitcom star told the Associated Press on the carpet. Ralph discovered the situation on set when said co-star, Lisa Ann Walter, showed Ralph a picture of...
RELATED PEOPLE
Jennifer Coolidge dancing while the Emmys tried to play her off stage is the most instantly meme-worthy moment of the night
Jennifer Coolidge won the Emmy award for outstanding supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie for "The White Lotus."
TODAY.com
Why Sheryl Lee Ralph broke out in song during moving Emmys speech
Sheryl Lee Ralph stunned viewers and attendees at the 74th Emmy Awards when she broke out in song during her acceptance speech. With her stunning gown and hair, Ralph was already winning at the award show for fans on Twitter. However, it was after being announced as the year’s outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series that she genuinely stole the show.
Best Dressed at the 2022 Emmy Awards
The Emmy Awards are back tonight, which means the return of red carpet fashion in Hollywood (why should Venice get to have all the fun?). As the awards trickle in, we’ll be closely watching the red carpet for the major fashion moments to come out of the night. Of this year’s nominees there are plenty of style stars, including Zendaya, Margaret Qualley, Sydney Sweeney, Donald Glover, Issa Rae, Rachel Brosnahan, Elle Fanning, Oscar Isaac, Julia Garner and Sarah Paulson, just to name a few. So who is the best dressed of the night? Click through the above to find out.More from...
Sheryl Lee Ralph Addresses Jimmy Kimmel Crashing Quinta Brunson’s Emmys Speech: ‘Ooh, the Disrespect!’
Sheryl Lee Ralph has made her feelings known on Jimmy Kimmel’s bit during Quinta Brunson’s Emmys acceptance speech. During a virtual panel for ABC’s presentation at the TCA’s summer press tour, “Abbott Elementary” creator and star Brunson was asked Kimmel lying down onstage as she won the award for comedy writing on Monday night. She reiterated her previous comments that she isn’t upset about what happened, mentioning that she’s appearing on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Wednesday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jennifer Hudson on Her New Talk Show, EGOT Status, Being Inspired by Whoopi Goldberg and Tamron Hall
Jennifer Hudson didn’t win “American Idol” 18 years ago — she came in seventh place. But it didn’t matter: She was soon destined for a tremendous, award-winning career. The superstar became the first and only “Idol” alum to win an acting Oscar, nabbing the best supporting actress trophy in 2007 for her stellar turn in “Dreamgirls.” Fast-forward to 2022 and Hudson is now an EGOT, having also won a Tony Award, Grammy and Daytime Emmy along the way. Now, she’s adding another credit to her lengthy resume: talk show host. Hudson will debut “The Jennifer Hudson Show” on Sept. 12, which...
Abbott Elementary Star Called Out Jimmy Kimmel's ‘Disrespect’ After Controversial Emmys Bit, But Quinta Brunson Put A Kibosh On The Drama
Considering this year’s Emmy Awards ceremony hit an all-time low with TV viewers — hitting under 6 million total for the first time — a large part of the population missed out on seeing Abbott Elementary proudly repping broadcast TV amongst a plethora of streaming and cable series. The ABC comedy was at the heart of one particularly controversial moment, with late night host Jimmy Kimmel somewhat railroading Quinta Brunson’s historic win and acceptance speech. The moment drew all kinds of reactions, including a light scolding from star Sheryl Lee Ralph, but it appears as if Brunson has already buried the hatchet after popping by Jimmy Kimmel Live!, with her Emmy in hand.
Bill Hader Was One Of The Only People Wearing A Mask Inside The 2022 Emmy Awards, And He Skipped The Red Carpet Too
Looks like the Barry star was thinking about protecting himself from COVID-19 at the ceremony.
Quinta Brunson crashes Jimmy Kimmel's monologue to reclaim time after his controversial Emmy bit
Abbott Elementary creator and star Quinta Brunson got a second chance to give her Emmy Award acceptance speech when she interrupted Jimmy Kimmel's monologue, reclaiming time she lost during the ceremony because of a joke Kimmel made. During her Wednesday night appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the actress, writer, producer...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TODAY.com
Chris Meloni carries Mariska Hargitay on his back in Emmys pic that is making fans swoon
Whether it’s the streets of New York or Los Angeles, Chris Meloni has Mariska Hargitay’s back!. The former “Law & Order: SVU” co-stars treated their fans to a reunion at the 2022 Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, glamorously posing on the red carpet for photos and teasing fans with an almost-kiss on stage while presenting.
Emmys In Memoriam Tribute Honors Betty White, Anne Heche & More, But Others Were Left Off
John Legend took the stage at the Emmy Awards on Monday to honor the stars who left us during the past year. The “In Memoriam” segment was one of the highlights of the night, with the EGOT winner performing his new song “Pieces.” Hollywood & Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery Anthony Anderson presented Legend and the segment, saying, “It never feels like the right time to say goodbye to a loved one, a friend or a cherished icon.” He added. “To quote Shakespeare, ‘All the world’s a stage and all the men and women merely players, they have their exits and their...
Emmys 2022: Anne Heche, Bob Saget and More Late Hollywood Stars Honored During Touching In Memoriam Tribute
Anne Heche, who died last month, was one of several late beloved stars honored during the In Memoriam tribute at the 2022 Emmy Awards on Monday, September 12. John Legend took the stage to perform a new song titled "Pieces" as images of stars Hollywood lost throughout the year flashed on the big screen behind him. […]
Comments / 0