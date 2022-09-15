ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Queen chose Princess Anne to accompany funeral cortege on first leg of journey back to London - with the Princess Royal also set to escort the coffin on a flight to the capital tomorrow ahead of the funeral

Princess Anne, the Queen’s only daughter, was chosen by her mother to accompany the funeral cortege on the six-hour journey from Balmoral to Edinburgh. The Princess Royal, 72, had a forlorn expression but remained composed as she was driven behind the hearse in a royal Bentley alongside her husband of thirty years, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence.
SlashGear

The Unexpected Car Taking Queen Elizabeth To Her Funeral

Last week, when the Queen of England Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 96, most thought that the hearse leading the procession through Scotland would be something quintessentially British, like a Bentley, Range Rover, Jaguar, or Rolls-Royce — marques which have featured multiple times in her own private collection. But the vehicle carrying the coffin though Scotland was from the other side of the English Channel. It's a decidedly German vehicle, in fact, a Mercedes E-Class.
BBC

Florist who supplied Royal nosegays so grateful to Queen

A florist who worked with the Royal Family for nearly 40 years has described her meetings with the Queen as "so very special". Rosemary Mason's Leicester-based flower business - Rosemary Hughes - holds the Royal warrant as supplier of nosegays to the Queen. Mrs Mason made the nosegays for the...
Daily Mail

Hour-by-hour guide to the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II: World will watch as King Charles III and senior royals walk behind late monarch's oak coffin carried on gun carriage from Parliament to Westminster Abbey for historic service

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey at 11am on Monday, September 19. It will be the first funeral service at the Abbey - which was the background to much of the Queen's astonishing life, from her marriage to her beloved Duke of Edinburgh to the Coronation - for a British monarch since that of King George II in 1760.
Daily Mail

Teary-eyed King Charles III waves to crowds shouting 'God save the king' as he arrives at Buckingham Palace after being officially proclaimed sovereign in historic ceremony - before cheers for Queen Consort Camilla

An emotional and pensive King Charles III smiled through his tears and waved at the crowd of well-wishers gathered outside the gates of Buckingham Palace after his proclamation today - as mourners continue to leave floral tributes in memory of his beloved 'mama' Queen Elizabeth II after her death. Well-wishers...
BBC

Queen Elizabeth II: 'Great honour' for my son to be pallbearer

A man whose son carried the Queen's coffin has described it as a "great honour" for his family. Senior Aircraftman Toby Stafford flew with the coffin on the flight from Edinburgh to RAF Northolt and will be part of the Queen's funeral on Monday. His father Peter Stafford said: ""He...
Daily Mail

King Edward's dog enraging the Kaiser, sailors dragging Queen Victoria's coffin with ropes and the Imperial State Crown's 'bad omen': How ritual and mishaps have shaped royal funerals for centuries

Queen Elizabeth II's funeral will be an unforgettable moment in history as millions of mourners gather to say a solemn final farewell to Britain's longest reigning monarch. A royal funeral is enmeshed with centuries of traditions and the late Queen helped to plan almost every detail of her own before her tragic death on September 8.
Daily Mail

From starting the Queen's day... to accompanying her final moments: The crucial role of the Sovereign's Piper revealed as it emerges his lament will play out in St George's Chapel

The final sound as the Queen's body is lowered from view into St George's Chapel's vault during her committal service on Monday will be a lone piper's moving lament. Pipe Major Paul Burns, of The Royal Regiment of Scotland, will play one last time for Her Majesty, first bringing the funeral service at Westminster Abbey to a close, before playing out the monarch as she is interred by Prince Philip in the King George VI Memorial Chapel.
People

Kate Middleton and Prince William Meet with Commonwealth Troops Deployed to U.K. for Queen's Funeral

The new Prince and Princess of Wales met with Commonwealth troops, who traveled overseas for Queen Elizabeth's upcoming state funeral, at Pirbright military training center Prince William and Kate Middleton are extending their gratitude to Commonwealth troops in town for Queen Elizabeth's upcoming state funeral. On Friday, the new Prince and Princess of Wales, both 40, met with troops from the Commonwealth who have been deployed to the U.K. to take part in the state funeral of Her Majesty The Queen, according to a release from Kensington Palace. "Soldiers from Canada,...
