President Barack Obama reveals Queen Elizabeth II ‘quietly’ invited his two daughters for tea at the palace
President Barack Obama publicly spoke about his experience with the late Queen Elizabeth II during an interview at the Inbound Conference. According to the 44th U.S President, meeting Her Majesty was a memorable event and something he was looking forward to. “I was fortunate enough to know her,...
Queen chose Princess Anne to accompany funeral cortege on first leg of journey back to London - with the Princess Royal also set to escort the coffin on a flight to the capital tomorrow ahead of the funeral
Princess Anne, the Queen’s only daughter, was chosen by her mother to accompany the funeral cortege on the six-hour journey from Balmoral to Edinburgh. The Princess Royal, 72, had a forlorn expression but remained composed as she was driven behind the hearse in a royal Bentley alongside her husband of thirty years, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence.
What is Queen Elizabeth II’s Net Worth Upon Her Death At Age 96?
On September 8, the longest-reigning monarch of England, Queen Elizabeth II, died at age 96. Explore: Your Biggest Money Etiquette Questions AnsweredSpecial Coverage: 2022 Small Business...
The Unexpected Car Taking Queen Elizabeth To Her Funeral
Last week, when the Queen of England Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 96, most thought that the hearse leading the procession through Scotland would be something quintessentially British, like a Bentley, Range Rover, Jaguar, or Rolls-Royce — marques which have featured multiple times in her own private collection. But the vehicle carrying the coffin though Scotland was from the other side of the English Channel. It's a decidedly German vehicle, in fact, a Mercedes E-Class.
Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin arrives at Buckingham Palace after journey from Scotland
Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin arrived at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday evening, where it was greeted by King Charles III and other members of the royal family. Crowds lined the streets outside the gates as the hearse approached, after the late monarch had been flown to London from Scotland earlier in the day.
Princess of Wales in subtle tribute to Queen Elizabeth II as she meets coffin at Buckingham Palace
The Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has seemingly made a subtle tribute to Queen Elizabeth II through her choice of jewellery. On Tuesday, the Princess was photographed alongside her husband Prince William as they made their way towards Buckingham Palace to receive the Queen’s coffin. In photos captured of...
Florist who supplied Royal nosegays so grateful to Queen
A florist who worked with the Royal Family for nearly 40 years has described her meetings with the Queen as "so very special". Rosemary Mason's Leicester-based flower business - Rosemary Hughes - holds the Royal warrant as supplier of nosegays to the Queen. Mrs Mason made the nosegays for the...
Hour-by-hour guide to the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II: World will watch as King Charles III and senior royals walk behind late monarch's oak coffin carried on gun carriage from Parliament to Westminster Abbey for historic service
Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey at 11am on Monday, September 19. It will be the first funeral service at the Abbey - which was the background to much of the Queen's astonishing life, from her marriage to her beloved Duke of Edinburgh to the Coronation - for a British monarch since that of King George II in 1760.
Everything that will happen at the late Queen Elizabeth II's funeral
Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle on Thursday. Her funeral will be on Monday, and it will be a bank holiday in the UK. The funeral will be attended by the royal family and world leaders, including President Biden.
A Look Back at King George VI's 1952 Funeral Ahead of His Daughter Queen Elizabeth's
Queen Elizabeth II's upcoming state funeral will be the first of its kind since that of her father and predecessor, King George VI. The King died in 1952, immediately passing the reign for his oldest daughter, Queen Elizabeth, that would last 70 years — the longest of any British monarch in history.
Teary-eyed King Charles III waves to crowds shouting 'God save the king' as he arrives at Buckingham Palace after being officially proclaimed sovereign in historic ceremony - before cheers for Queen Consort Camilla
An emotional and pensive King Charles III smiled through his tears and waved at the crowd of well-wishers gathered outside the gates of Buckingham Palace after his proclamation today - as mourners continue to leave floral tributes in memory of his beloved 'mama' Queen Elizabeth II after her death. Well-wishers...
Queen Elizabeth II: 'Great honour' for my son to be pallbearer
A man whose son carried the Queen's coffin has described it as a "great honour" for his family. Senior Aircraftman Toby Stafford flew with the coffin on the flight from Edinburgh to RAF Northolt and will be part of the Queen's funeral on Monday. His father Peter Stafford said: ""He...
Here's The Schedule For Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral
The ceremony "will pay tribute to the Queen's extraordinary reign and Her Majesty's remarkable life of service," Buckingham Palace said.
King Edward's dog enraging the Kaiser, sailors dragging Queen Victoria's coffin with ropes and the Imperial State Crown's 'bad omen': How ritual and mishaps have shaped royal funerals for centuries
Queen Elizabeth II's funeral will be an unforgettable moment in history as millions of mourners gather to say a solemn final farewell to Britain's longest reigning monarch. A royal funeral is enmeshed with centuries of traditions and the late Queen helped to plan almost every detail of her own before her tragic death on September 8.
From starting the Queen's day... to accompanying her final moments: The crucial role of the Sovereign's Piper revealed as it emerges his lament will play out in St George's Chapel
The final sound as the Queen's body is lowered from view into St George's Chapel's vault during her committal service on Monday will be a lone piper's moving lament. Pipe Major Paul Burns, of The Royal Regiment of Scotland, will play one last time for Her Majesty, first bringing the funeral service at Westminster Abbey to a close, before playing out the monarch as she is interred by Prince Philip in the King George VI Memorial Chapel.
Queen Elizabeth II had an unlikely friendship with a California cowboy
Solvang, California — Improbably and indelibly, Monty Roberts became Queen Elizabeth II's horseman and more. The queen, who had a lifelong love of horses, invited the California cowboy to her stables at Windsor Castle in 1989. Roberts had revolutionized horse training by taming horses using the silent language of kindness.
Queen Elizabeth honored with grand procession through London
Queen Elizabeth II will lie in state until her funeral Monday. A grand procession took place Wednesday morning with the queen's coffin leaving Buckingham Palace by horse-drawn carriage. Charlie D'Agata shares the details.
Kate Middleton and Prince William Meet with Commonwealth Troops Deployed to U.K. for Queen's Funeral
The new Prince and Princess of Wales met with Commonwealth troops, who traveled overseas for Queen Elizabeth's upcoming state funeral, at Pirbright military training center Prince William and Kate Middleton are extending their gratitude to Commonwealth troops in town for Queen Elizabeth's upcoming state funeral. On Friday, the new Prince and Princess of Wales, both 40, met with troops from the Commonwealth who have been deployed to the U.K. to take part in the state funeral of Her Majesty The Queen, according to a release from Kensington Palace. "Soldiers from Canada,...
Queen Elizabeth II took refuge in Gloucestershire pub during blizzard
A Gloucestershire man has told how the Queen had to take refuge in a pub during a snow storm because his vehicle blocked her route. Phil Rumney said his pick-up truck got stuck in snow on the A46, near Old Sodbury, in 1981. Her Majesty's car pulled up behind Mr...
Buckingham Palace announces arrangements for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral
Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral will be held at Westminster Abbey on Sept. 19, after members of the public are given an opportunity to pay their respects as she lies in state in Edinburgh and London, the royal family announced Saturday. Buckingham Palace said in a statement that the queen’s...
