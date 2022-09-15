Read full article on original website
Related
Sixers 2022-23 single-game tickets went on sale Friday morning
The highly anticipated 2022-23 season for the Philadelphia 76ers is right around the corner as they figure to be in the mix for winning their first championship since 1983. Considering the talent on the roster, they have just as good a chance as anybody in the league. Led by a...
Utah Jazz Release Two Players On Friday
On Friday, the Utah Jazz waived two players (Xavier Sneed and Paris Bass).
Offensive Rebounding Could Keep OKC in Games in 2022-23 Season
Rebounding was one of the strengths of Oklahoma City last season, and with practically the same roster as last year can continue into this season.
NBA Mock Trade: Miami Heat Send Center Depth to Oklahoma City Thunder
Could the Thunder and Heat make a trade before the start of the season that would bolster Oklahoma City’s center depth?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Jazz, Lakers Talking Bojan Bogdanovic Trade
This isn’t the first time Bogdanovic has been linked to LA, as the sides have reportedly visited on several occasions. Along with the Lakers, Bogdanovic has drawn interest from the Suns, Mavericks and Knicks, according to multiple reports. Jazz GM Justin Zanik made it fairly clear that veterans such...
Pacers bringing in ex-Rick Carlisle Mavericks player
You can take Rick Carlisle out of Dallas, but you can’t take the Dallas out of Rick Carlisle. Evan Sidery of Basketball News reported on Thursday that the Indiana Pacers are adding veteran forward James Johnson to their training camp roster. Guard Langston Galloway will also be joining the Pacers for camp, Sidery adds.
Yardbarker
L.A. Discussed Four-Team Deal With Jazz, Knicks & Hornets Before Donovan Mitchell’s Trade To Cavaliers
The Los Angeles Lakers spent the majority of the summer discussing potential Russell Westbrook trades, reaching out to quite a few teams over the summer. The Lakers’ initial Westbrook trade options were believed to have come in the form of potential deals with the Indiana Pacers or Charlotte Hornets. The Kyrie Irving saga then kept the rumor mill running for over a month before L.A. reportedly turned to negotiations with the New York Knicks and Utah Jazz as they negotiated a Donovan Mitchell trade.
Atlanta Hawks Invite Fans to 2022 Open Practice
The Atlanta Hawks announced the details for their 2022 Open Practice held at State Farm Arena.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sixers Plan to Make More Tickets Accessible as Demand Grows
When will the Sixers begin selling tickets for the upcoming season?
Report: Potential Suns Target Dennis Schroder Joins Lakers
Did the Phoenix Suns miss a golden opportunity to add veteran depth to their backcourt?
Thursday is Minnesota Timberwolves day on NBA TV
KG and Marbury against Tim Duncan and the Spurs from 1998.
Dennis Schroder Considered Suns Before Joining Lakers
The Suns were a few teams in the mix before Dennis Schroder joined Los Angeles.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Are Suns Out on Bojan Bogdanovic?
The Phoenix Suns reached out to the Utah Jazz for Bojan Bogdanovic, yet they're not the team connected in trade rumors for the forward.
Report: Dennis Schröder Chose Lakers Deal Over Interest from Raptors & Suns
The Toronto Raptors were reportedly interested in Dennis Schröder who opted to sign a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers
What we Learned from Donovan Mitchell's Intro Presser with Cavs
What did Utah Jazz fans learn from Donovan Mitchell's first press conference as a Cleveland Cavalier?
Comments / 0