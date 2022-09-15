No. 3 Louisville volleyball outlasts No. 13 Kentucky in top 25 matchup on ESPN

Wednesday night marked just the fourth time since 1997 that ESPN aired a regular-season women’s college volleyball match. Rivals Louisville and Kentucky didn’t disappoint.

The No. 3-ranked Cardinals (8-1) used 16 kills and 17 points from Claire Chaussee to top the No. 13-ranked Wildcats in a five-set thriller (20-25, 25-15, 26-24, 24-26, 15-11) in Lexington. Adanna Rollins had a match-leading 19 kills for UK and supplied the winning point to help the Wildcats take the first set.

Down 3-1 in the second set, U of L used a Kentucky error and an ace from Aiko Jones to rattle off a 7-2 run, the likes of which UK, which dropped to 5-3 on the year following the loss, couldn’t recover. The Wildcats then found themselves down 2-1 in the match but used the momentum of a close 26-24 third-set loss to take the fourth set by the same score.

With the match on the line, the Wildcats made two attack errors to give Louisville the first lead of the final set. Knotted at 5, Anna DeBeer’s hard hitting and Jones’ accuracy from the service line gave way to the Cardinals scoring four unanswered points to take a lead they’d keep for the rest of the set, winning the match and returning to Louisville with a big win over an in-state rival.

DeBeer provided her squad with 18 points to go along with 15 kills, 13 digs and four blocks, while Jones totaled 11 points and eight kills with only one service error. Raquel Lazaro continues to be a steady presence in her first year with Louisville, supplying the squad with 46 assists.

Reagan Rutherford ended the match with 13 kills and 15 points with a .233 hitting mark for UK. Emma Grome, who notched a match-high 50 assists, and Eleanor Beavin combined for 31 digs with Elise Goetzinger chipping in four blocks in the middle.

Louisville, whose only loss so far this season was to No. 5 Ohio State, has one more match at Stanford on Saturday before opening ACC play on the road against Miami on Sept. 23. Kentucky, meanwhile, stays home to host Nebraska on Sunday then has a six-day break before playing host to LSU on Sept. 24 to start SEC action.