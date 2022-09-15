ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Clemson football player Bryan Bresee loses 15-year-old sister Ella to brain cancer

By Todd Shanesy, Herald-Journal
Spartanburg Herald-Journal
Spartanburg Herald-Journal
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17WBs9_0hwYBwB500

Clemson football player Bryan Bresee has lost his sister, Ella, to brain cancer. She was 15.

He posted a message Thursday morning on Instagram.

“My beautiful sister Ella, you amazed me every single day with the fight that you put up and how joyful you were constantly through this battle,” Bresee said via Instagram. “Never did I think I would be sitting here today saying bye to you. I want to thank you for bringing happiness to not only me but so many people. You are the best sister a brother could ask for and I know for a fact heaven has gained a beautiful angel today, Love you forever and always Ella bear.”

This article originally appeared on Herald-Journal: Clemson football player Bryan Bresee loses 15-year-old sister Ella to brain cancer

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCNC

Sister of Clemson football star dies: 'You amazed me every single day'

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Ella Bresee, the younger sister of Clemson football standout Bryan Bresee, died after a lengthy battle with brain cancer, her family announced Thursday. "My beautiful sister Ella you amazed me every single day with the fight that you put up and how joyful you were constantly through this battle," Bryan Bresee wrote on Instagram. "Never did I think I would be sitting here today saying bye to you ... You are the best sister a brother could ask for and I know for a fact heaven has gained a beautiful angel today."
CLEMSON, SC
AthlonSports.com

Clemson Football Star Announces His Little Sister Has Passed Away

The Clemson football family is mourning a significant loss this Thursday morning. Ella Bresee, the little sister of Tigers defensive lineman Bryan Bresee, has passed away at 15. "My beautiful sister Ella you amazed me every single day with the fight that you put up and how joyful you were...
CLEMSON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clemson, SC
Sports
Clemson, SC
Health
Clemson, SC
Football
City
Clemson, SC
Fox News

South Carolina students delay Georgia game with Title IX ceremony; irate coach yells to 'get off the field'

The South Carolina Gamecocks might need all the help they can get to beat Georgia Saturday, but delaying the game wasn't exactly in the plans. In between the first and second quarters, the University of South Carolina held a ceremony recognizing the 50th anniversary of Title IX that had 275 female athletes on the field. But they were pretty slow getting off it.
COLUMBIA, SC
The Post and Courier

Meet the town that’s Central to the Upstate’s affordable home quest

There’s a five-bedroom home built in 2019 near a tendril of Lake Hartwell, a renovated listing in the Hidden Valley neighborhood closer to downtown, and the first phase of a development called The Grange off Calhoun Memorial Highway. Named for its position along a railway line running between Atlanta and Charlotte, the town of Central is now in the middle of something else: the Upstate’s constant search for affordable housing.
CENTRAL, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clemson Football#Brain Tumor#American Football
The Post and Courier

Who was Scott Foster? A look at the disgraced founder of Rockstar Cheer

GREENVILLE — Close to a dozen hefty trophies line the darkened front hallway of Rockstar Cheer and Dance just outside of Greer. They represent some of the highest honors that exist in the world of competitive cheer, titles that include a World Championship and mark the ascendancy of the Upstate gym into the elite ranks of the sport.
GREENVILLE, SC
gsabizwire.com

Spartanburg Day School Appoints Dave Skeen Next Head of School

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – Dave Skeen has been appointed as Spartanburg Day School’s eighth Head of School, effective July 1, 2023. The SDS Board of Trustees announced the appointment Monday. Board of Trustees President Jaime Wall called Skeen a “visionary and gifted leader who also has the heart of...
SPARTANBURG, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WBTW News13

South Carolina man clearing brush killed by falling tree

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A Pendleton man died Friday after he was hit by a tree while he was clearing trees and brush with a tractor, authorities said. It happened at about 2:30 p.m. on Olden Porter Road, according to the Anderson County Coroner’s Office. Wallace Terry Anthony, 67, was flown to Prisma Health […]
PENDLETON, SC
WYFF4.com

Celebrities in town for Euphoria festival in Greenville, South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Euphoria, a food, wine and music festival, in Greenville, South Carolina, kicks off Friday and continues through the weekend. The annual four-day event shines a spotlight on culinary excellence and the charm for which Greenville is known. (Video above: Throwback to 2016 when Weather Channel's Jim...
GREENVILLE, SC
Spartanburg Herald-Journal

Spartanburg Herald-Journal

2K+
Followers
611
Post
385K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Spartanburg, SC from the Spartanburg Herald-Journal at GoUpstate.com.

 http://goupstate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy