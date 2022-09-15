ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

$330 in crab legs stolen from Memphis Walmart, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are searching for a suspect who made off with over $330 worth of crab legs from a local area Walmart. MPD said a man walked into the Walmart on Shelby Drive on August 22, put a large box of crab legs in his shopping basket and did not pay. Police said […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Woman shot in Orange Mound, Memphis Police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was shot overnight in Orange Mound. At approximately 1 AM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a shooting at Semmes Street in Orange Mound. When officers arrived, they found a woman with a gunshot wound, police said. Police also said, that the victim...
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
WREG

AirTags help police bust Midtown burglar

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — More and more people are using Apple AirTags to protect their property. It paid off for one Midtown homeowner who was able to recover items stolen from his house last month. On August 25, two air conditioning units, a stove and some house decorations were taken during a burglary at a home […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Socks#Burglary#Property Crime#Colonial Acres#Memphis Police Department#Mpd#Crimestoppers
localmemphis.com

MPD: People in surveillance video the suspects of deadly shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is still looking for the suspects of a July shooting on North Hollywood Street. Investigators said they found video surveillance in the area that captured the suspects of the deadly shooting. Officers said they responded to the incident at midnight and...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man wanted for shooting girlfriend to death: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a man who they say shot his girlfriend to death at their Westwood home. Memphis Police responded to a shooting at home on Westmont Road near Bramblewood Lane at 7:45 p.m. Thursday night. A 34-year-old woman was taken to a hospital in critical condition. She later died […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Men rob Collierville Mercedes-Benz employee at gunpoint, steal new car

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Collierville police are looking for four suspects accused of stealing a new car from a Mercedes-Benz dealership on Thursday after two held an employee at gunpoint. On Thursday afternoon, four suspects pulled up to the dealership, police say. A store employee told police that two of...
COLLIERVILLE, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Four people hurt in Cordova car crash, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four people were hurt following an early morning car crash in Cordova. At 7 AM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Dexter Road and Mill Farm Drive. Four people were taken to local hospitals in varying conditions. Two...
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
actionnews5.com

Crash involving MPD officer on Shelby Drive, no one injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis police officer was involved in a crash Thursday evening on Shelby Drive. A spokesperson with Memphis Police Department says it was a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Shelby Drive and Pleasant Hill. Luckily, no one was severely injured.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Liquor store burglars caught after more than 50 businesses hit; $25K awarded

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Multiple felony arrests have been made after CrimeStoppers received tips in the spree of liquor store break-ins. More than 50 businesses were burglarized during the months-long spree. Boozy burglars loot $4K in liquor from Cordova store Laundry basket bandits hit two liquor stores in one night, get about $10k in alcohol Over $10K […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

10 pounds of weed, over $30K seized from man in West Memphis, police say

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — A traffic stop in West Memphis led officers to 10 pounds of weed and over $30,000, according to West Memphis Police. Police said agents with the 2nd Judicial Drug Task Force pulled over 37-year-old Marcus Pulliam around 5 p.m. on College Boulevard near Hino Road. Agents searched the car after smelling marijuana and found about three pounds of weed and a loaded gun inside, West Memphis Police said.
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
actionnews5.com

Man steals vehicle out of Wolfchase Hyundai parking lot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man stole a 2018 Dodge Charger out of the Wolfchase Hyundai parking lot, police say. On Thursday at 4:55 p.m., Officers responded to a car theft at the dealership. When officers arrived, the sales manager claimed he saw a Silver Infiniti G37 pull into the...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

One person hurt in motorcycle crash, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was taken to the hospital after a Saturday midday car crash. At approximately 12:50 PM, Memphis Police responded to a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle at Sam Cooper and White Station. One person was taken to Regional One in critical condition, police said. It...
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy