Trial Underway for Accused Rochester Machete Attacker
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Jury selection began Monday in the trial of a Rochester man accused of attacking several women with a machete. 23-year-old Omar Maani faces three counts counts of second-degree assault in connection with a July 7 incident at the Cascade Creek Apartments in which Maani allegedly chased and attacked several women with a machete-style knife. The criminal complaint says he pursued the women after he fell asleep during a gathering at his apartment and woke up around 2:30 a.m. and became upset because he could not find his vape pen.
Rochester Man Murdered in Minneapolis
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - The victim of the 64th homicide a Minneapolis this year was a Rochester man. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner today identified 28-year-old Birahim Gildersleve as the victim of a shooting early Sunday morning. An earlier news release from the Minneapolis Please Department indicated officers responded to a report of a shooting around 5:20 a.m. in a building located just north of Loring Park.
KIMT
North Iowa man sentenced for Rochester gunfire
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A North Iowa man is sentenced over gunfire at a Rochester apartment. Justin Jerome Jolly, 32 of Carpenter, IA, pleaded guilty in July to reckless discharge of a firearm and was ordered Monday to spend two years on supervised probation and either pay a $500 fine or perform 50 hours of community work service.
Rochester man identified as Loring Park shooting victim
The victim of a fatal shooting in the Loring Park area of Minneapolis has been identified. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner identified the victim as 28-year-old Birahim Bilugeo Gildersleve, from Rochester, who died from multiple gunshot wounds. No arrests have been made in the case as of Tuesday. According to...
KIMT
FBI: 4 from Rochester, dozens from Minnesota involved in nation's largest COVID-19 scheme
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. - Federal charges have been filed against 47 Minnesotans, including multiple people from Rochester, in a $250M Feeding Our Future case. The FBI said Tuesday it is the largest COVID-19 fraud case in the country. The charges state that the scheme involved exploiting a federally-funded child nutrition program...
KAAL-TV
Twin Cities man accused of stalking, threatening RPD found incompetent
(ABC 6 News) – An Edina man accused of stalking and threatening Rochester police officers and their families was found incompetent to stand trial in Olmsted County Court. According to investigators with the Sheriff’s Office of Olmsted County, 52-year-old Josef Makatewassi sent two officers multiple rambling emails alleging corruption in the police department, as well as mentioning Nazis, drug trade, and other crimes in May and June.
KAAL-TV
Cub Foods fight leads to drug arrest
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man accused of displaying a gun in a parking lot fight was charged with 3rd-degree controlled substance crimes after law enforcement allegedly found M30 pills on his person. Rochester police responded to the parking lot of Cub Foods at about 2:30 p.m. on...
RFD Responds to Shed Fire in Northeast Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Rochester Fire Department responded to a pole shed fire in northeast Rochester Tuesday morning. RFD said crews responded to the report of a large pole shed on fire in the 3400 block of Hermann Court Northeast around 6:45 a.m. Upon arrival, firefighters deployed multiple attack lines to fight the fire.
KAAL-TV
Rochester man sentenced on arson, DANCO violation
(ABC 6 News) – A man accused of kidnapping a woman and setting fire to her Pine Island home was sentenced to four years in prison. 52-year-old Michael Drury of Rochester pleaded guilty to first-degree arson back in August as part of a plea agreement. Monday, he was sentenced...
Rochester Area Detour Comes to an End
Eyota, MN (KROC-AM News)- A detour in the Rochester area came to an end Tuesday morning. A MnDOT news release indicates the Hwy. 42/County Rd. 7 I-90 overpass south of Eyota reopened for traffic at 8 a.m. None of the exit and entrance ramps were closed, however traffic was not allowed to cross the bridge for over three weeks.
KAAL-TV
Rochester woman falls prey to phone, gift card scam
(ABC 6 News) – A 76-year-old Rochester woman sent $1,400 in gift card codes to a phone scammer, according to Rochester police. Police say the woman received a call from a stranger who told her she had won $9,000, but needed to pay a small fee to receive the money.
Pedestrian Killed While Crossing Minnesota Highway
Arlington, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Guatemala man was fatally struck by a vehicle while crossing a highway southwest of the Twin Cities Saturday night. The State Patrol’s accident report says 39-year-old Higinio Pabalo was struck by a westbound GMC Acadia while crossing Hwy. 5 in the city of Arlington shortly before 10 p.m. The driver of the GMC was identified as 30-year-old Carolina Hernandez of Mankato.
iheart.com
Iowa DCI is Investigating a Death in Worth County
(Northwood, IA) -- The Iowa DCI is working with Worth County investigators after a Northwood woman’s body was found in Shell Rock River. Worth County Sheriff’s Department says Melissa Jo Olson was found dead in the river on Friday. Police are asking anyone with information to contact Special...
Faribault Weekend Shooting Stems From Botched Drug Deal
Faribault Police Chief John Sherwin issued a News Release Monday afternoon about a shooting with injuries that occurred Saturday night. Sherwin says the investigation into what led to the shooting in Teepee Tonka Park not far from the historic Viaduct is ongoing. However, the News Release states, "At the hospital,...
Former Rochester TV Anchor Just Landed A New National Job
This Minnesota native got her start in TV news here in Rochester, and now just landed a new high-profile national network position. Despite the ever-changing nature of media these days, one thing has still stayed the same: If you want to make it in the TV news business, you have to pay your dues, as they say. This usually means starting out in a smaller market (like here in Rochester), putting in some time, and gaining on-camera experience before moving on to your next position, likely in a bigger city.
KIMT
Rochester man pleads not guilty to assaulting ex-girlfriend and child
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man facing felony charges for an assault on a former girlfriend is pleading not guilty. Jermain La Johnson Sr., 51 of Rochester, is accused of two counts of first-degree burglary, third-degree assault, two counts of domestic assault, theft, and interrupting emergency communications. On August 7,...
THC Beer Now Available at Brewery in Southeast Minnesota
Remember a few months ago when the people in charge of laws in Minnesota passed one that allows gummies and beverages to have small amounts of THC in them? Yep, that really happened and some are saying it was an accident. That happy little accident is now helping companies make money, including a brewery in Rochester, Minnesota.
KIMT
Motorcyclist killed after collision with deer Monday night in SE Minnesota
WABASHA COUNTY, Minn. - A 51-year-old man died Monday night following a motorcycle vs. deer crash. The Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office said it happened at 11:28 p.m. at County Rd. 17 and 335th Ave. The man killed has been identified as Daran Atkinson, of Lake City. Lori Schueller, of...
Popular Store in Australia is Now Open in Rochester
A popular store that started in Australia just opened up its second store in Minnesota! If you are needing clothes for kids, The Apache Mall in Rochester, Minnesota is now home to another adorable clothing store for kids!. Last year, when The Children's Place closed at The Apache Mall in...
Albert Lea Sniper Convicted For Shooting Officer & 2 Others
Albert Lea, MN (KROC-AM News) - An Albert Lea man has been convicted of all of the charges brought against him following a series of shootings and a lengthy standoff. A Freeborn County Jury today found 22-year-old Devon Weiland guilty of three counts of first-degree attempted murder and three counts of second-degree assault. He is scheduled to be sentenced on December 19.
