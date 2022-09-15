ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, NY

98.1 The Hawk

Report: DVDs Seized from Broome Judge’s Home in Probe of Son

Investigators reported confiscated computer hard drives and dozens of DVDs from a Kirkwood home owned by a federal judge as part of a criminal investigation of his son. Gothamist on Monday reported 49-year-old Daniel McAvoy, the son of Senior U.S. District Judge Thomas McAvoy, has been indicted on 29 felony counts. The younger McAvoy is accused of surreptitiously recording women engaged in sexual acts in his Manhattan residence.
KIRKWOOD, NY
98.1 The Hawk

Missing Susquehanna, Pennsylvania Man Sought

Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a missing Susquehanna County man. A news release issued by the State Police at 6:24 a.m. September 15 requests assistance in locating a missing person. According to the release, Tyler Barber is a native of Susquehanna Depot Borough, commonly referred to as just "Susquehanna,...
SUSQUEHANNA, PA
98.1 The Hawk

Mother and Daughter Open Binghamton Neighborhood Ice Cream Shop

With only a few days left in summer, a mother and daughter team have realized their dream of opening an ice cream shop in Binghamton. Clare and Elisabeth Axton of Kirkwood came up with the idea of establishing the business nearly two years ago. They looked at several potential sites in Broome and Tioga counties before settling on a spot on Binghamton's South Side.
BINGHAMTON, NY
98.1 The Hawk

Delaware County New York Law Enforcement Explorer’s Program Returns

One of my choices for what I wanted to be when I grew up, was working in law enforcement. Unfortunately, there was no mentoring program available where I lived,. But for others, there are programs available. For example, if you know someone between the ages of 14 and 18, who has an interest in law enforcement and lives in Delaware County, this program may be of interest.
DELAWARE COUNTY, NY
98.1 The Hawk

Wicked Halloween Display at Former Jail You Have to See in Central New York

Ghosts, goblins, and spirits have emerged in Central New York from a home that once housed prisoners and is said to be haunted. Every Halloween, there's a house in Whitesboro that is all decked out for the season. It's the home of Michele Baker who's lived at 2 Park Avenue for 22 years. "I have always had a love and obsession with decorating for Halloween," Baker said. "Doing so has such special meaning because this house has so much history. In the 1800's it was a jailhouse and three people were hung there, one of which was a woman, Mary Runkle who was the first woman to be hung in Oneida County."
WHITESBORO, NY
98.1 The Hawk

Broome COVID Hospitalizations Up

The Broome County Health Department is reporting a relatively large increase in the number of people hospitalized due to COVID-19. That number as of September 13 was recorded at 62. Previous hospitalizations had been averaging at around 46. The County also reported three additional deaths since Friday, September 9 bringing...
BROOME COUNTY, NY
Byrne Dairy Selects Town of Chenango Site for New Store

Several properties are under contract for a potential new Byrne Dairy convenience store in the Nimmonsburg section of the town of Chenango. The Syracuse-based company has been expanding rapidly in recent years. It opened its first Broome County shop in Endicott less than four months ago. New stores also are planned in Endwell and Whitney Point.
CHENANGO, NY
98.1 The Hawk

Two Binghamton Area Lottery Winners Score Big

So, were you one of the two local lucky persons who won money from the New York State Lottery Take 5 drawing? Well, if so, congratulations...and I'm jealous. But I am happy for you both. Really. Sorry, I'm still a bit jealous. According to the Binghamton Homepage website, the New...
BINGHAMTON, NY
98.1 The Hawk

98.1 The Hawk

Binghamton, NY
98.1 The Hawk plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York.

