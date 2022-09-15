Read full article on original website
Iowa’s largest animal shelter continued important services during pandemic
(Radio Iowa) – A national study finds millions of pets that were adopted during the pandemic weren’t spayed or neutered, which is causing severe overcrowding at animal shelters and a sharp rise in euthanasia. Josh Fiala, who oversees the spay/neuter program at the Animal Rescue League of Iowa, says those important surgeries -did- continue throughout the COVID years at the state’s largest non-profit shelter, though veterinarians are becoming scarce.
Governor Reynolds announces $12.9M in fourth round of Destination Iowa funding for quality of life and tourism
DES MOINES, Iowa — Governor Kim Reynolds, today (Friday), announced $12.9 million in grant funding for three projects through Destination Iowa. The $100 million program, announced in April, invests in transformational attractions that will bolster the quality of life in Iowa communities and attract visitors and new residents. The City of Council Bluffs and the Southwest Iowa Nonprofit for Collaborative Impact have been awarded $4,900,000 toward phase four of the Iowa Riverfront Development project. This phase includes a treetop walk, a pier and a 138-foot-tall observation tower with an adventure course. The award represents 15% of the total project investment of $32,827,000.
New I-74 Mississippi River Bridge finalist for prestigious national award
QUAD CITIES – Sept. 15, 2022 – The new Interstate 74 bridge over the Mississippi River has been named a Top 12 finalist in the America’s Transportation Awards, the top honor for state departments of transportation from the American Association of State Highway Transportation Officials, AAA and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. The joint project between Iowa and Illinois now competes for the national Grand Prize selected by an independent panel as well as the People’s Choice Award determined by an online vote.
Sierra Club doubts Summit Carbon claim majority of landowners on board
(Radio Iowa) – The Iowa company that’s proposing to pipe carbon dioxide from Midwest ethanol plants and store it underground in North Dakota says it’s secured the rights to more than half of the land it needs for its route through Iowa. Summit Carbon Solutions says it’s partnered with 800 Iowa landowners to sign 14-hundred easement agreements. But Jessica Mazour with the Iowa chapter of the Sierra Club says she’s not convinced Summit has the backing it says it does. “Once they’re done filing their list of exhibit H, which is the properties they think they need eminent domain for, then I think we can consider what numbers they’re presenting,” Mazour says.
Governor Reynolds Welcomed at Cass Health
Atlantic, IA—On Thursday, September 15th, officials with Cass Health in Atlantic, welcomed Governor Kim Reynolds for a tour of the newly renovated facility and an opportunity to discuss rural health legislative priorities. Cass Health CEO Brett Altman said “We were honored to host Governor Reynolds, and we were thankful to have some of her time to be able to share the good news at Cass Health.”
Candidates for Iowa Secretary of State debate variety of election issues
(Radio Iowa) – The two candidates running to be Iowa’s top election official for the next four years are quarreling over a variety of issues — including recent changes in absentee ballot rules and how to combat election misinformation. Linn County Auditor Joel Miller, the Democratic candidate, says Republican incumbent Paul Pate should have pushed back on the legislature’s move to shorten the early voting period from 40 to 20 days.
Regents review plan to ask for state funding for deferred maintenance
(Radio Iowa) – The Board of Regents Facilities Committee approved a proposal Wednesday to ask the state to chip in some money to repair buildings. Regent David Barker laid out the proposal that now goes to the full Board for a vote today (Thursday). Barker says “Thirty-million dollars per year to be matched at 50 percent by the universities — to address these building renewal needs.” He says they would also like the state to contribute another 30 million dollars to the tuition replacement appropriation they have traditionally paid to fund the existing debt service on building revenue bonds. Barker says the request is not unusual.
