ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wounded Knee, SD

Comments / 0

Related
Cleveland.com

GOP leadership in Ohio is tainted by misdeeds

Here are some highlights of GOP leadership in Ohio over the last few years. In 2018, the Republican speaker of the Ohio House, Cliff Rosenberger, resigned over corrupt dealings with the payday-lending industry. In 2020, Rosenberger’s successor, Larry Householder, was arrested for his role in the FirstEnergy bribery scandal.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wounded Knee, SD
City
Sioux Falls, SD
State
South Dakota State
Cleveland.com

See how your school district fared on state report cards: The Wake Up for Friday, Sept. 16, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. While kids have just headed back to school, Ohio on Thursday released its annual school ratings. No more A-F letter grades; public schools are instead measured by one to five stars, across five categories, plus an overall performance index number. You can compare how districts are doing in the wake of the pandemic.
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Depp
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
83K+
Followers
81K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy