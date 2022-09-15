ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ga. woman picking up lunch at fast food drive-thru gets sandwich, bag of cash

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39a3OL_0hwYAB6500

BUTTS COUNTY — A Georgia woman who went to grab a sandwich at a Jackson fast food drive-thru ended up with an unexpected side: a stack of cool, hard cash.

The Jackson Police Department said Joann Oliver went to pick up a drive-through sandwich at the KFC on 3rd Street on Wednesday. When she got back to work and sat down to enjoy her lunch, she found $543.10 in cash underneath her sandwich.

Oliver called police, who determined that a worker accidentally placed the restaurant’s daily deposit into the sandwich bag.

Channel 2 Action News spoke with Oliver over the phone who said when she found the money underneath her sandwich, she just stared at it for a moment in shock.

Ultimately she decided that even though she could use the money, it wasn’t hers and, as a honest person, she needed to return it.

“Character and integrity is doing the right thing when no one is looking!!!” the department wrote on Facebook. “Not only did Mrs. Oliver do the right thing but she saved the manager’s job.”

Veteran
2d ago

Some may say, ‘Character-and-integrity is focusing on the central them of this story.’ “It is doing the right thing when no one is looking.”

Patricia Ibarra
2d ago

I am so glad that she was so honest ! Many people would have kept the money and ran, but because of her honesty God will bless her with a wonderful special blessing far more than she can ever imagine. I'm so proud of you. Best Wishes,. You are Blessed

Bobby Martin
2d ago

If the people at this restaurant are that damn stupid had I been in her shoes I would have turned around and went back and ordered me another sandwich & double my winnings !!

