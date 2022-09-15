Ga. woman picking up lunch at fast food drive-thru gets sandwich, bag of cash

BUTTS COUNTY — A Georgia woman who went to grab a sandwich at a Jackson fast food drive-thru ended up with an unexpected side: a stack of cool, hard cash.

The Jackson Police Department said Joann Oliver went to pick up a drive-through sandwich at the KFC on 3rd Street on Wednesday. When she got back to work and sat down to enjoy her lunch, she found $543.10 in cash underneath her sandwich.

Oliver called police, who determined that a worker accidentally placed the restaurant’s daily deposit into the sandwich bag.

Channel 2 Action News spoke with Oliver over the phone who said when she found the money underneath her sandwich, she just stared at it for a moment in shock.

Ultimately she decided that even though she could use the money, it wasn’t hers and, as a honest person, she needed to return it.

“Character and integrity is doing the right thing when no one is looking!!!” the department wrote on Facebook. “Not only did Mrs. Oliver do the right thing but she saved the manager’s job.”

