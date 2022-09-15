ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukie, OR

KATU.com

Suspect runs after intentionally ramming Multnomah Co. deputy's cruiser

GRESHAM, Ore. — The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office needs help tracking down the driver who hit a deputy head-on during a safety mission last weekend. The incident happened between 1:45 and 2 a.m. Monday near Mt. Hood Community College. Deputies say the driver was speeding and swerving before they intentionally rammed into the patrol car.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR


Oregon Crime & Safety
KXL

Reward Offered To Find Portland Man’s Killer

PORTLAND, Ore. — On November 7th, 2020, police were called to a report of gunshots off Southeast 33rd Avenue near Powell Blvd. Investigators found evidence of a drive-by shooting near the crime scene. 31-year old Harold Major lost his life that night. Detectives do not believe that he was...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Beaverton groping suspect accused of similar incident, court docs say

The man accused of exposing himself to a Beaverton Middle School student and groping her is also accused of a similar incident earlier this year. According to court documents, on the Fourth of July, Uriel Nava-Montoya allegedly exposed himself to customers, and groped a woman inside a Safeway store. Nava-Montoya...
BEAVERTON, OR
#Portland Police#Burglary
KATU.com

Police investigate deadly stabbing in Northeast Portland

A man was found dead in an apparent stabbing early Thursday morning in Northeast Portland’s Eliot Neighborhood, police said. At about 1:30 a.m. Thursday, Portland Police officers were dispatched to “suspicious circumstances involving a weapon” at a home near Northeast Rodney Avenue and Sacramento Street. Arriving officers...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Fire spreads to 3 units in tri-plex in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Residents were forced from their homes in a tri-plex fire in southeast Portland on Saturday morning. Portland Fire & Rescue said at about 5:45 a.m. Saturday, crews responded to the tri-plex in the 14000 block of Southeast Division Street. When they arrived, all three units were fully involved, and they found the fire on the second floor.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Oregon Police save livestock and recovers stolen property in Oregon City

OREGON CITY, Ore. — On Tuesday, Oregon State Police and other state officials served search warrants on South Criteser Road, south of Oregon City, and found malnourished animals, stolen property, and found nearly 3000 marijuana plants. Northwest Region Marijuana Team investigators began an investigation after finding 22 greenhouses that...
OREGON CITY, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Teen missing after running away from Cornelius group home

According to family members, 15-year-old Raven Fields is autistic and left behind medication and his cell phone. A Lane County family is seeking help to locate their teenage son, who ran away from the Albertina Group Home in Cornelius around 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept 11. According to family members, 15-year-old Raven Fields is autistic and left behind both medication and his cell phone. His mother lives in Springfield. "Raven and another resident of the group home took off on bikes when the staff was busy helping another resident. They have not been seen or heard from since," Aunt Devan Fields told Pamplin Media Group. Fields is 5-foot-9 and about 200 pounds. He was reportedly last seen riding a light blue mountain bike on South Linden Street in Cornelius dressed in a black shirt and black shorts with black-framed glasses. The family believes he might have headed to downtown Portland and have notified both local and state police. The Washington County Sheriff's Office said Fields is listed in its database as a runaway, but a spokesperson said the agency cannot share any more information "at this point." {loadposition sub-article-01}
CORNELIUS, OR

