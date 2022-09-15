Read full article on original website
KATU.com
Stayton vehicle break-in leads police to seize fire arms, ammunition, and meth
STAYTON, Ore. — Marion County Deputies responded to a call reporting a car break-in Friday afternoon in Stayton, Oregon. Deputies arrived at the scene around 2:00 p.m. and located two suspects. Police say they also seized stolen firearms, ammunition, and about a quarter of a pound of meth. The...
KATU.com
Suspect runs after intentionally ramming Multnomah Co. deputy's cruiser
GRESHAM, Ore. — The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office needs help tracking down the driver who hit a deputy head-on during a safety mission last weekend. The incident happened between 1:45 and 2 a.m. Monday near Mt. Hood Community College. Deputies say the driver was speeding and swerving before they intentionally rammed into the patrol car.
KATU.com
Man found shot, wounded next to car stuck on MAX tracks in East Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man is in the hospital after a shooting in east Portland early Saturday morning, police officials say. Reports came in at about 2:20 a.m. for a shooting in the 14400 block of East Burnside Street. Officers say they found a wounded man next to a...
kptv.com
PPB, Crime Stoppers seek help to solve 2020 deadly shooting of 31-year-old man
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau and Crime Stoppers of Oregon is asking for the public’s help to solve a deadly shooting that happened nearly two years ago. On Nov. 7, 2020, just after 7:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 3500 block of Southeast...
Gunshots near homeless camp in SE Portland concern residents
"I checked the cameras and was just astonished how close they were to the house and they were right here on the front," a resident said.
KXL
Reward Offered To Find Portland Man’s Killer
PORTLAND, Ore. — On November 7th, 2020, police were called to a report of gunshots off Southeast 33rd Avenue near Powell Blvd. Investigators found evidence of a drive-by shooting near the crime scene. 31-year old Harold Major lost his life that night. Detectives do not believe that he was...
KATU.com
Beaverton groping suspect accused of similar incident, court docs say
The man accused of exposing himself to a Beaverton Middle School student and groping her is also accused of a similar incident earlier this year. According to court documents, on the Fourth of July, Uriel Nava-Montoya allegedly exposed himself to customers, and groped a woman inside a Safeway store. Nava-Montoya...
KXL
Drugs, Guns, Animals, Stolen Vehicles, And A Lamborghini All Seized During Clackamas County Bust
OREGON CITY, Ore. – An alleged major drug operation is busted near Oregon City. Police say a search of 22 greenhouses spread across 75 acres found nearly 3,000 illegal marijuana plants, 3,000 pounds of bulk marijuana, stolen farm equipment, and a Lamborghini purchased with drug money. On top of...
KATU.com
Drunk driving suspect critically injured himself, a dog in head-on crash, deputies say
YAMHILL, Ore. — Yamhill County Sheriff's Department released a dashcam photo that shows the moments before a head-on collision with a driver approaching in the wrong direction. Authorities say they were notified of a two-vehicle crash around 7:45 p.m. on Thursday on Northeast Kuehne Road, east of Carlton. According...
Despite continued violence, Portland windshield smasher won’t be charged
Neighbors in SE Portland say their windshields have been continually smashed by a man on a bicycle, one of them even caught on camera. Since KOIN 6 News told their story earlier this week, more victims have come forward, and most of the victims tell KOIN 6 the suspect is only being cited -- and they want him held accountable.
'He didn't deserve what happened to him': Friends remember victim killed in NE Portland stabbing
PORTLAND, Ore. — This week, Portland police released the identity of a man found stabbed to death in a driveway in the Irvington neighborhood. The Medical Examiner's Office confirmed the death of Morgan Seger, 49, to be homicide by stab wound. Now, the Portland Police Bureau, in partnership with...
fox40jackson.com
Portland woman finds stranger asleep in son’s bedroom, released from jail one day later
A Portland woman is still in a complete state of shock after the stranger she found in her son’s bed on Monday was released from jail. Kelsey Smith, who lives in Northeast Portland, said that when she heard the dogs barking, she checked the front door as contractors were supposed to work on an accessible bathroom for her son, according to FOX 12.
KATU.com
Police investigate deadly stabbing in Northeast Portland
A man was found dead in an apparent stabbing early Thursday morning in Northeast Portland’s Eliot Neighborhood, police said. At about 1:30 a.m. Thursday, Portland Police officers were dispatched to “suspicious circumstances involving a weapon” at a home near Northeast Rodney Avenue and Sacramento Street. Arriving officers...
3 detained after reports of armed student at Clackamas High School
Authorities say there is no active threat at Clackamas High School on Friday.
kptv.com
NE Portland woman finds stranger hiding inside of son’s bed
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Northeast Portland resident says more needs to be done about growing problems in the city after a stranger walked into her home and fell asleep on her son’s bed. On Monday, Kelsey Smith says she was out on her back deck talking to a...
Vancouver arson suspect to remain behind bars on $500k bail
A judge set bail Thursday at $500,000 for the man accused of arson outside the home of Vancouver's mayor earlier this week.
‘It was a violent attack’: Multiple people in SE Portland neighborhood targeted by man smashing windshields
A SE Portland neighborhood says they've been targeted by a man on a bike who has been smashing their windshields as they're driving.
kptv.com
Fire spreads to 3 units in tri-plex in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Residents were forced from their homes in a tri-plex fire in southeast Portland on Saturday morning. Portland Fire & Rescue said at about 5:45 a.m. Saturday, crews responded to the tri-plex in the 14000 block of Southeast Division Street. When they arrived, all three units were fully involved, and they found the fire on the second floor.
KATU.com
Oregon Police save livestock and recovers stolen property in Oregon City
OREGON CITY, Ore. — On Tuesday, Oregon State Police and other state officials served search warrants on South Criteser Road, south of Oregon City, and found malnourished animals, stolen property, and found nearly 3000 marijuana plants. Northwest Region Marijuana Team investigators began an investigation after finding 22 greenhouses that...
Teen missing after running away from Cornelius group home
According to family members, 15-year-old Raven Fields is autistic and left behind medication and his cell phone. A Lane County family is seeking help to locate their teenage son, who ran away from the Albertina Group Home in Cornelius around 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept 11. According to family members, 15-year-old Raven Fields is autistic and left behind both medication and his cell phone. His mother lives in Springfield. "Raven and another resident of the group home took off on bikes when the staff was busy helping another resident. They have not been seen or heard from since," Aunt Devan Fields told Pamplin Media Group. Fields is 5-foot-9 and about 200 pounds. He was reportedly last seen riding a light blue mountain bike on South Linden Street in Cornelius dressed in a black shirt and black shorts with black-framed glasses. The family believes he might have headed to downtown Portland and have notified both local and state police. The Washington County Sheriff's Office said Fields is listed in its database as a runaway, but a spokesperson said the agency cannot share any more information "at this point." {loadposition sub-article-01}
