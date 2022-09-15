Read full article on original website
weareiowa.com
Exile Brewing Co. responds to comments made at Des Moines City Council
Amy Tursi, owner of Exile Brewing Co., has been the subject of online criticism. They say she cares more about her business than those who are without a home.
iheart.com
Grimes City Council Approves Speed Limit Change
(Grimes, IA) -- The Grimes City Council approves a speed limit change for part of NE Gateway Drive. At Tuesday's City Council meeting, the Council approved the change for the portion of NE Gateway Drive from NE Beaverbrooke Blvd to NE Heritage Drive. The speed limit on that stretch will now be 30 miles per hour.
kjan.com
Presentation on women in the railroad industry set for Sunday, in Cass County
(Atlantic, Iowa) – The American Legion Memorial Building (201 Poplar St.) in Atlantic, is the setting this weekend for a program about women in the railroad industry. “She’s been working on the railroad” begins at 2-p.m., Sunday, Sept. 18th. The program is presented by Dr. Rudolph Daniels, who really knows the history of trains and who worked on, or with them.
kjan.com
Glenwood & Mt. Ayr Schools among five Iowa schools named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools
(Washington, D.C.) – U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona today (Friday) recognized 297 schools as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022, including five schools in Iowa. Two of the five schools are located in Glenwood and Mount Ayr. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. Secretary Cardona made the announcement during his Road to Success Back to School bus tour.
kjan.com
Shelby County Post Election Audit shows no discrepencies
(Harlan, Iowa) – Shelby County Auditor/Elections Commission Mark Maxwell, Thursday (today), said Shelby County held the required Post Election Audit on Thursday morning September 15th, with regard to a Special School Bond Election held Sept. 13th. According to Maxwell, “The Iowa Secretary of States office randomly picks a precinct/vote tabulator to visually inspect all ballots in that precinct or vote tabulator in the instance of combined precincts, Harlan precincts 1 & 2 were chosen. Harlan Precincts 1 & 2 were combined at the Special election so the audit included one of the 5 vote tabulators used for vote tabulation and was audited to check for accuracy. Also two of the Shelby County precincts involved in this special election were hand counted at this Audit. All machine result matched perfectly with the hand counted audit results.”
kjan.com
Atlantic Area Chamber Ambassadors Celebrate with Midwest Monument Co.
(Atlantic, Iowa) – The Atlantic Chamber Ambassadors were hosted by Andy Sondag and his team on Thursday, September 15th, 2022, to welcome the new owner of Midwest Monument Co. in Atlantic. Andy Sondag spent 15 years as a Funeral Director when he entered the granite headstone business and has...
kjan.com
Shelby County General Election information
(Harlan, Iowa) – Shelby County Auditor, Mark Maxwell, reminds every eligible elector in Shelby County to get any voting information needed as soon as possible from the Auditors office. Absentee ballot requests are now being accepted for the November 8th General election. If you plan on voting absentee, get the process completed before any deadline has passed. Call 755-3831 ext.6 with any questions. Election deadlines are fixed by Iowa Code to ease any confusion caused by documents not returned in time to be valid.
kjan.com
Work Release Escape of Daveion Smith
DES MOINES, Iowa – The Iowa Dept. of Corrections, Saturday morning, reports that 30-year-old Daveion Trell Smith, convicted of Burglary 1st Degree and other charges from Polk County, failed to report back to the Fort Des Moines Residential Facility as required, Friday. Smith is a black male, height 5′...
kjan.com
Governor Reynolds Welcomed at Cass Health
Atlantic, IA—On Thursday, September 15th, officials with Cass Health in Atlantic, welcomed Governor Kim Reynolds for a tour of the newly renovated facility and an opportunity to discuss rural health legislative priorities. Cass Health CEO Brett Altman said “We were honored to host Governor Reynolds, and we were thankful to have some of her time to be able to share the good news at Cass Health.”
COVID-19 aid means $1 million for historic Iowa music venue
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Frank Sinatra came. Louis Armstrong and Duke Ellington did, too. Unfortunately, decades later so did COVID-19, which temporarily closed live music venues across the nation. But now, $1 million is headed to the Val Air Ballroom in West Des Moines in the form of federal pandemic relief aid. On Friday, […]
pottcounty-ia.gov
Old Mormon Bridge Road Closed Near I-29 Beginning September 26th
The Pottawattamie County Secondary Roads Department has announced a temporary road closing for Old Mormon Bridge Road near Interstate 29. Road closure is expected to begin September 26th and end September 30th as The Canadian Northern Railway reconstructs a rail track crossing on G37 (Old Mormon Bridge Road) near I-29. The closure will require closing both east bound and west bound traffic on G37 at this crossing. G37 (Old Mormon Bridge Road) will remain open for local traffic only east of the closure area.
Five Iowa Schools Make Blue Ribbon List
(Undated) — Five Iowa Schools have earned national Blue Ribbon status this year. All five schools were chosen based on overall academic performance on state assessments or national tests. They are Prairie Trail Elementary School, Ankeny; Glenwood – West Elementary School; Mount Ayr Elementary School; Van Meter High School, and Vinton-Shellsburg Middle School. They are among the 297 schools recognized nationwide.
weareiowa.com
Iowa DCI: Death investigation underway in Norwalk
Norwalk officers received a report of a death on Knoll Drive early Thursday morning. DCI were contacted to assist with the investigation.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Jefferson Police Chief Has Concerns if ATVs are Allowed Within City Limits
Following a new state ordinance, the City of Jefferson may consider amending its ordinance to fit more in line. The new state law allows for all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) and off-road or utility vehicles (UTVs) to be on city and county roads. There are requirements in order to be in compliance with the new law, including the vehicle must be registered and displayed on the vehicle, the operator must be at least 18 years old, have proof of insurance, speed must not exceed 35 miles per hour and have two working headlights and brakelights.
KCCI.com
DSM brewing company faces criticism over comments on homelessness downtown
DES MOINES, Iowa — A popular Des Moines brewing company is facing criticism over comments an owner made about homelessness at Monday's city council meeting. Co-owner of Exile Brewing Company, R.J. Tursi, wrote a statement released on the company's social media accounts on Thursday to clarify comments made by co-owner Amy Tursi, R.J. Tursi's mother, at a Des Moines city council meeting on Monday.
iheart.com
Ankeny Police Department, Iowa DOT to Hold Traffic Safety Project Friday
(Ankeny, IA) -- The Ankeny Police Department will join several other law enforcement agencies on a traffic safety project starting tomorrow. Ankeny Police will partner with the Iowa State Patrol and the Iowa Department of Transportation as part of the safety project on Interstate 35 on September 16th. The Ankeny Police Department says the project's main goal will be to spot impaired drivers, speeders, and those not wearing a seatbelt.
Iowa to close state-run home for people with disabilities, one of the few remaining nationally
GLENWOOD, Iowa — Mike Lee’s way of life has faded away in most of the United States, and it soon will vanish from southwestern Iowa. Lee, 57, has spent 44 years at the Glenwood Resource Center, a state-run institution for people with intellectual or developmental disabilities. He has autism and epilepsy, and his parents decided when he was 13 that he needed the structure and constant oversight offered by a large facility.
Iowa Business Owner Clarifies Rant Against Homeless Community
Sometimes, 2 minutes isn't enough to get your point across. Especially when it involves your business and the safety of your employees. That's the defense being used by owners of Des Moines' Exile Brewing after statements that came off in a very anti-homeless, "get off my lawn" style that they say was in no way intended.
One person died in Dallas County crash
DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — One person died in a single-vehicle crash on Monday evening. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, Jason Lee Johnson, 39, was traveling eastbound on 150th Street from S Ave in Woodward. Johnson left the roadway and hit a field driveway, resulting in his vehicle to overturn. Johnson was the […]
kmaland.com
Clarinda parents express frustrations, concerns regarding harassment incident
(Clarinda) -- Clarinda parents and residents expressed frustrations and concerns over the handling of a school hazing and harassment incident. Shortly following the Clarinda School Board's regular meeting Wednesday night, several parents of students within the district stated what they view as a lack of sufficient punishment following an internal investigation into an incident at the Clarinda High School. According to Police Chief Keith Brothers, whose agency assisted in the investigation in late August, allegations suggest two students were forcing a student to perform pushups in a shower facility. Allegations were also made that the victim, a young man, was urinated on as part of the harassment. Following adjournment, Eric Gross, whose child is a freshman in high school, says he believes more needs to be communicated with parents in regards to 7-12 Principal Luke Cox's investigation and what the district heard from their respective students in their statements to the district.
