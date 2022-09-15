ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland.com

Blossom fails to contain Tenacious D’s epic, ridiculously rocking concert

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — In another dimension, Tenacious D would be the biggest band in the world. Jack Black (JB, Jables), with his unblemished golden pipes, would rule justly as rock’s ambassador and bring the world together with songs about rock, sex, weed and, er, rock. The guitar playing of Kyle Gass (KG, Kage) would inspire millions of kids to pick up their own instruments, posing in the mirror to look as cool as their hero. And the movie “The Pick of Destiny” would have been a beloved box office smash.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Old 97′s frontman enjoys the creative juggle of band, solo work

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A creative “juggling act” has become pretty natural for Old 97′s frontman Rhett Miller. The Dallas-formed Americana band will be turning 30 next year, and is celebrating the 25th anniversary of its first major label deal. Miller, however, has been operating a solo career of his own for 20 years, with a new album, “The Misfit,” due out Sept. 16. Miller, 52, has also penned a pair of children’s books, written for a variety of publications and hosts a podcast, “Wheels Off.”
CLEVELAND, OH
wksu.org

5 things to do in NEO: Film Festivals, Cleveland pinball show and more

The 11th annual Greater Cleveland Urban Film Festival kicks off Thursday, September 15, at 6 p.m., and it continues for nine days with film screenings at Shaker Square’s Atlas Cinemas. Since 2012, GCUFF has been a platform for celebrating African American filmmakers and enriching Black culture through cinema. Enjoy feature documentaries, short films, panel discussions and symposiums that center around this year’s theme of Afrofuturism.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Carlos Vargas halts winter ball plans after getting big league call: Guardians Takeaways

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Guardians rookie Carlos Vargas was selected earlier this week by Tigres del Licey in the Dominican Winter League’s first-year player draft. The right-hander was finishing up his pregame throwing program at Triple-A Columbus on Thursday when he approached Clippers pitching coach Rigo Beltran about whether or not he would be allowed to pitch during the winter ball season.
CLEVELAND, OH
thisiscleveland.com

5 Places to Play in the Leaves and Pick Apples in Cleveland

If you’re in Cleveland in the fall, boy are you in luck. Sure, there’s a ton to do in and around Downtown with no shortage of restaurants, bars (it is football season after all) and events to take in; but you also can experience a little bit of that autumn country life just minutes from the city. Take a look at a few of the places you can pick apples, grab a pumpkin or just stare at an endless horizon of fall color in The Land.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

JAY DIY: Building a fence for Stephanie Haney & Mike Polk Jr.'s pup Oscar Wilde

CLEVELAND — One of the things I love about woodworking is that I can help my family and friends with projects. And, that’s the basis for this next JAY DIY I'm sharing with our 3News viewers. Going into it, I knew it was going to be a big project, but when my friends and 3News colleagues Stephanie Haney and Mike Polk Jr. came calling, I just couldn’t say no.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Cleveland gearing up for a huge sports weekend

CLEVELAND — Get ready for what's shaping up to be a big weekend for Cleveland sports!. It begins tonight as the first-place Guardians host division rival Minnesota in the first of a five-game series at Progressive Field. Then, the Browns will make their home debut at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday against the New York Jets.
CLEVELAND, OH
