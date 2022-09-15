Read full article on original website
Jacoby Brissett is who we thought he was, and that's good news for the BrownsEugene AdamsCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Mexican Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Garfield Heights Mayor Matt Burke Hold Town Hall Meeting: Residents Share Mixed FeelingsBrown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
If You're Looking for Jamaican Food in Greater Cleveland, You Should Check Out This Restaurant in Berea, OhioIsla ChiuBerea, OH
Local pizza shop owner facing off in Hulu competition
The owner of a Northeast Ohio pizza shop will soon make an appearance on a new Hulu competition show.
Blossom fails to contain Tenacious D’s epic, ridiculously rocking concert
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — In another dimension, Tenacious D would be the biggest band in the world. Jack Black (JB, Jables), with his unblemished golden pipes, would rule justly as rock’s ambassador and bring the world together with songs about rock, sex, weed and, er, rock. The guitar playing of Kyle Gass (KG, Kage) would inspire millions of kids to pick up their own instruments, posing in the mirror to look as cool as their hero. And the movie “The Pick of Destiny” would have been a beloved box office smash.
Old 97′s frontman enjoys the creative juggle of band, solo work
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A creative “juggling act” has become pretty natural for Old 97′s frontman Rhett Miller. The Dallas-formed Americana band will be turning 30 next year, and is celebrating the 25th anniversary of its first major label deal. Miller, however, has been operating a solo career of his own for 20 years, with a new album, “The Misfit,” due out Sept. 16. Miller, 52, has also penned a pair of children’s books, written for a variety of publications and hosts a podcast, “Wheels Off.”
‘A big dill’: Cleveland Pickle Fest today
The Cleveland Pickle Fest kicks off Saturday at Mall B over top of the entrance to the Cleveland Convention Center on Lakeside Avenue.
Content Marketing World is leaving Cleveland for a fresh experience next year in Washington, D.C.
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Content Marketing World, one of Cleveland’s largest business conferences, will head to Washington, D.C. next year for what organizers say will be a fresh experience for attendees. The announcement was made Friday as this year’s four-day event, attended by an estimated 1,500 to 2,000 people,...
Pints and Pies features savory, sweet and pizza pies – and a lot of beer
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Pints and Pies craft beer and pizza festival is set for next month at Akron Civic Theatre. The fest - which features sweet, savory and pizza pies and craft beer - is at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, at the downtown Akron theater. About 100 beers...
‘Saturday Night Live’ adds four new cast members including two with Cleveland ties
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Two comedians with Cleveland connections are headed to “Saturday Night Live.” Molly Kearney and Marcello Hernandez have been added to the show’s cast of featured players. They’ll be joined by two other newcomers on SNL’s 48th season in Michael Longfellow and Devon Walker.
wksu.org
5 things to do in NEO: Film Festivals, Cleveland pinball show and more
The 11th annual Greater Cleveland Urban Film Festival kicks off Thursday, September 15, at 6 p.m., and it continues for nine days with film screenings at Shaker Square’s Atlas Cinemas. Since 2012, GCUFF has been a platform for celebrating African American filmmakers and enriching Black culture through cinema. Enjoy feature documentaries, short films, panel discussions and symposiums that center around this year’s theme of Afrofuturism.
Browns’ secret to building team chemistry is a playground game in the locker room
BEREA, Ohio — Walk into the Browns’ locker room at the team facility and you can’t miss it. Square in the center of the lockers near the lounge area and couches is a makeshift rectangular court, drawn out on the brown carpet with white athletic training tape, one line dividing it down the middle.
Previewing Guardians vs. Twins as both teams fight for AL Central title: Podcast
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Guardians players do not have a lot of time to recover after Thursday’s 8-2 beatdown at the hands of the White Sox. Minnesota is in town for a five-game series that could decide whether or not the Twins remain serious contenders in the AL Central Division.
Gloria Kurland, matriarch of Cleveland's iconic Corky & Lenny's, turns 90
WOODMERE, Ohio — At the iconic Cleveland eatery Corky & Lenny's, the sandwiches are stacked high, and the service is down to a science. But the hostess with the mostest is the true star of this deli. Gloria Kurland has been an instrumental part of the family business since...
cleveland19.com
Inside the Cleveland Browns themed house and car of a retired Chardon school teacher
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Anyone who drives around in a Browns themed PT Cruiser is one loyal fan. In fact, Bert Hanson has never let his PT Crusier out of his sight, even when he retired as a Chardon public schools teacher, and decided to move to Arizona with his wife.
Firefighters battle blaze at Kirtland House Condos in Lakewood
Lakewood firefighters responded to the Kirtland House Condos in the 1400 block of Warren Road Saturday morning for fire.
Carlos Vargas halts winter ball plans after getting big league call: Guardians Takeaways
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Guardians rookie Carlos Vargas was selected earlier this week by Tigres del Licey in the Dominican Winter League’s first-year player draft. The right-hander was finishing up his pregame throwing program at Triple-A Columbus on Thursday when he approached Clippers pitching coach Rigo Beltran about whether or not he would be allowed to pitch during the winter ball season.
Cleveland Wing Week Kicks Off Sept. 26 With $7 Wing Deals and a New App
Seven days, a whole lotta wings
Watch Browns players and coaches gear up for their home opener vs. the Jets
CLEVELAND, Ohio — In the video above, watch Browns players and coaches discuss the home opener Sunday vs. the Jets. If the Browns win, they’ll start 2-0 for the first time since 1993. Sports betting comes to Ohio on Jan. 1, 2023: Your questions answered. Myles Garrett says...
thisiscleveland.com
5 Places to Play in the Leaves and Pick Apples in Cleveland
If you’re in Cleveland in the fall, boy are you in luck. Sure, there’s a ton to do in and around Downtown with no shortage of restaurants, bars (it is football season after all) and events to take in; but you also can experience a little bit of that autumn country life just minutes from the city. Take a look at a few of the places you can pick apples, grab a pumpkin or just stare at an endless horizon of fall color in The Land.
WKYC
JAY DIY: Building a fence for Stephanie Haney & Mike Polk Jr.'s pup Oscar Wilde
CLEVELAND — One of the things I love about woodworking is that I can help my family and friends with projects. And, that’s the basis for this next JAY DIY I'm sharing with our 3News viewers. Going into it, I knew it was going to be a big project, but when my friends and 3News colleagues Stephanie Haney and Mike Polk Jr. came calling, I just couldn’t say no.
Cleveland gearing up for a huge sports weekend
CLEVELAND — Get ready for what's shaping up to be a big weekend for Cleveland sports!. It begins tonight as the first-place Guardians host division rival Minnesota in the first of a five-game series at Progressive Field. Then, the Browns will make their home debut at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday against the New York Jets.
