Miami-Dade Commissioner Joe Martinez will not be allowed to attend tonight's budget hearing. The Governor has just suspended him following his arrest last month on unlawful compensation charges. In the Executive Order, the Governor says "it is in the best interest of the residents of Miami-Dade County that Martinez be immediately suspended from the public office that he holds." He's expected to appoint a replacement in the coming weeks.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL ・ 9 HOURS AGO