Kansas City, MO

FOX Sports

Cincinnati Reds and St. Louis Cardinals play in game 2 of series

Cincinnati Reds (57-86, fourth in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (84-60, first in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: TBD; Cardinals: Jack Flaherty (0-1, 4.50 ERA, 1.89 WHIP, 12 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -240, Reds +190. BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds play the St. Louis Cardinals with...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Robert Refsnyder sent to Boston's bench on Friday

Boston Red Sox Robert Refsnyder is not starting in Friday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Refsnyder will take a seat after Enrique Hernandez was shifted to center field, Christian Arroyo was moved to second base, and Triston Casas was aligned at first. Per Baseball Savant on 93 batted balls...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Luis Arraez (hamstring) left off Twins' Thursday lineup

Minnesota Twins infielder Luis Arraez (hamstring) is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against left-hander Daniel Lynch and the Kansas City Royals. Arraez left Wednesday's game versus the Royals due to hamstring tightness, but his MRI came back clean and he's considered day-to-day. Kyle Garlick will cover the leadoff role and be the Twins' designated hitter Thursday while Jermaine Palacios starts on second base and bats eighth.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Kevin Plawecki sitting for Boston on Saturday

Boston Red Sox catcher Kevin Plawecki is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Plawecki is being replaced behind the plate by Connor Wong versus Royals starter Brady Singer. In 175 plate appearances this season, Plawecki has a .217 batting average with a...
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

Martinez has RBI single in 8th, Red Sox beat Royals 2-1

BOSTON (AP) — J.D. Martinez had an RBI single in the eighth inning and the Boston Red Sox rallied late to beat the Kansas City Royals 2-1 on Friday night. Martinez’s single to left was just the third hit for Boston, which had just tied it up when reliever Scott Barlow (4-2) walked Jason Verdugo with the bases loaded after Dylan Coleman issued two walks to start the inning. “We didn’t get too many hits but we had a lot of traffic. For him to get that hit was big,” manager Alex Cora said. Garrett Whitlock (4-2) gave up a hit in the eighth and Matt Strahm got the last three outs for his fourth save.
BOSTON, MA
