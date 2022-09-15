BOSTON (AP) — J.D. Martinez had an RBI single in the eighth inning and the Boston Red Sox rallied late to beat the Kansas City Royals 2-1 on Friday night. Martinez’s single to left was just the third hit for Boston, which had just tied it up when reliever Scott Barlow (4-2) walked Jason Verdugo with the bases loaded after Dylan Coleman issued two walks to start the inning. “We didn’t get too many hits but we had a lot of traffic. For him to get that hit was big,” manager Alex Cora said. Garrett Whitlock (4-2) gave up a hit in the eighth and Matt Strahm got the last three outs for his fourth save.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO