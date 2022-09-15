Read full article on original website
Man who robbed a bank to avoid his wife got sentenced to house arrestRickyKansas City, MO
A List of the Best All-You-Can-Eat Restaurants in KansasTravel MavenKansas State
If you're looking for a fenced-in playground for your children, visit Hodge Park Playground north of the riverCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
One Park Place, formerly known as the BMA Tower represents the Modern style of architectureCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The historical Belmont Hotel on Linwood Boulevard in Kansas City used to be home to the affluent in its early yearsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
St. Louis Cardinals activate outfielder Dylan Carlson from IL
The St. Louis Cardinals activated Dylan Carlson and placed fellow outfielder Tyler O’Neill on the injured list before Saturday’s doubleheader
Cincinnati Reds and St. Louis Cardinals play in game 2 of series
Cincinnati Reds (57-86, fourth in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (84-60, first in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: TBD; Cardinals: Jack Flaherty (0-1, 4.50 ERA, 1.89 WHIP, 12 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -240, Reds +190. BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds play the St. Louis Cardinals with...
Robert Refsnyder sent to Boston's bench on Friday
Boston Red Sox Robert Refsnyder is not starting in Friday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Refsnyder will take a seat after Enrique Hernandez was shifted to center field, Christian Arroyo was moved to second base, and Triston Casas was aligned at first. Per Baseball Savant on 93 batted balls...
Luis Arraez (hamstring) left off Twins' Thursday lineup
Minnesota Twins infielder Luis Arraez (hamstring) is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against left-hander Daniel Lynch and the Kansas City Royals. Arraez left Wednesday's game versus the Royals due to hamstring tightness, but his MRI came back clean and he's considered day-to-day. Kyle Garlick will cover the leadoff role and be the Twins' designated hitter Thursday while Jermaine Palacios starts on second base and bats eighth.
Padres outduel Zac Gallen in 2-0 win over D-backs
Joe Musgrove pitched six scoreless innings and Luis Campusano hit the second homer of his career to cap a fourth-inning
Nine Rangers Prospects Set for AFL
Among the selections are three players ranked among the Top 30 players in the organization.
Kevin Plawecki sitting for Boston on Saturday
Boston Red Sox catcher Kevin Plawecki is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Plawecki is being replaced behind the plate by Connor Wong versus Royals starter Brady Singer. In 175 plate appearances this season, Plawecki has a .217 batting average with a...
Martinez has RBI single in 8th, Red Sox beat Royals 2-1
BOSTON (AP) — J.D. Martinez had an RBI single in the eighth inning and the Boston Red Sox rallied late to beat the Kansas City Royals 2-1 on Friday night. Martinez’s single to left was just the third hit for Boston, which had just tied it up when reliever Scott Barlow (4-2) walked Jason Verdugo with the bases loaded after Dylan Coleman issued two walks to start the inning. “We didn’t get too many hits but we had a lot of traffic. For him to get that hit was big,” manager Alex Cora said. Garrett Whitlock (4-2) gave up a hit in the eighth and Matt Strahm got the last three outs for his fourth save.
MLB Odds: Royals vs. Red Sox prediction, odds and pick – 9/17/2022
The Kansas City Royals and Boston Red Sox will continue their weekend series at Fenway Park with a Saturday afternoon matchup. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Royals-Red Sox prediction and pick, laid out below. The Kansas City...
Red Sox’s Rich Hill, Royals’ Brady Singer aim for repeat success
The Boston Red Sox and visiting Kansas City Royals will each start a pitcher on Saturday who is looking to
Kansas City Royals activate outfielder Edward Olivares
The Kansas City Royals activated outfielder Edward Olivares from the 60-day injured list on Saturday. Olivares returned from a rehab
