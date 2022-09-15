Read full article on original website
More Texas Stores Getting Self-Checkout MachinesCadrene HeslopTexas State
San Antonio's Hometown Burger Permanently Shuts Down OvernightBryan DijkhuizenSan Antonio, TX
Amtrak Suspending Texas Routes as Possible Rail Strike Gears UpLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Texas lawyer, Netflix lose defamation appeal concerning multimillionaire's court-appointed guardianshipJuliette FairleyBexar County, TX
Here’s What You Need to Know About Kanye West Partnering with This Texas Sneaker StoreTom HandySan Antonio, TX
tpr.org
San Antonio's Southwest Research Institute part of mission to prevent asteroids from striking Earth
The thought of an asteroid striking the earth and wreaking havoc might keep people awake at night. But scientists are working on a way to prevent this from happening by playing a sort of interplanetary game of pool. The idea is to use the kinetic energy of a spacecraft to...
San Antonio Current
A San Antonio home with mosaic ceilings and a bar that looks like a piano is back on the market
A 3,200-square-foot San Antonio home with lots of history — not to mention beyond-eclectic design features — is back on the market for $678,888 after an initial listing earlier this year of $750,000. The two-story dwelling's stone exterior and Spanish-style roof aren't unusual for the Monticello Park Historic...
nowcastsa.com
MAP: San Antonio's Hottest Neighborhoods (Yes, Literally)
The following story was originally published at Deceleration News by Greg Harman. Heat Island Effect means that temperatures across a city can vary widely due to differences in development, greenspace, transportation networks, and other factors. A Deceleration analysis shows that greater downtown San Antonio and the northwest zone, including the...
San Antonio's USAA marches to No. 1 among financial services brands in new study
Of all the major players in the financial services industry, San Antonio-based USAA enjoys the strongest emotional connection with customers, a new study says. The study, published by global branding agency MBLM, puts USAA atop the list of financial services providers with the strongest “brand intimacy.” It’s followed by Standard Chartered, PayPal, Mastercard, Robinhood, Visa, Citi, HSBC, Goldman Sachs, and Chase.
King Charles visited the 'real' San Antonio and its Westside decades ago
Before he took the throne, the British royal took a trip to San Antonio.
MySanAntonio
This photo of the Alamo is the oldest known image of Texas
SAN ANTONIO — The oldest dated photo of Texas was taken in San Antonio in 1849 and shows three men in front of the state's most precious landmark: the Alamo. The photo, which now resides at the Dolph Briscoe Center for American History at the University of Texas at Austin, is actually a daguerreotype - the first widely available photographic process, which popularized in the mid-1840s.
10 best restaurants in San Antonio to celebrate National Guacamole Day
Eat it however you want.
KSAT 12
Look up! Spot the International Space Station in the San Antonio sky Wednesday evening
SAN ANTONIO – Calling all space enthusiasts! The International Space Station will be flying overhead Wednesday evening and if you time it right, you could see it float across the San Antonio sky. DETAILS. Exact details on when and where to look for the ISS Wednesday evening can be...
"This world is wicked." Killeen woman killed in San Antonio while celebrating landing her dream job
KILLEEN, Texas — A Killeen family is speaking out about gun violence after their daughter, an innocent bystander, was shot and killed near San Antonio. At 27 years old, Alaina Henderson's life was promising, until it was cut short the night of September 11th. Henderson leaves behind a mourning...
5 ways to celebrate Mexican Independence Day in San Antonio
The celebrations begin tonight.
Missing San Antonio girl Lina Khil to be featured on Investigation Discovery
Her case will be on 'In Pursuit with John Walsh.'
Paranormal Fest returns to San Antonio's Black Swan with booze and boos
Plus food news you might have missed this week.
San Antonio doctor answers 4 big questions about omicron booster
Yes, experts are saying to get this shot.
San Antonio offering Park & Ride VIA service to fans attending Saturday's Rammstein show
The city anticipates 44,000 head-banging fans will swarm the Alamodome area this weekend.
A Person Swam In Texas’ Famous San Antonio River Walk & Locals Are Super Grossed Out (VIDEO)
Most Texans have probably taken a trip to San Antonio's iconic River Walk for a pleasant experience of walking, eating, and shopping along the stream through downtown. The river is not like Texas' many crystal clear blue water locations where you can lazily float down in a tube; it's rather a scenic, Mexican colonial-style area set on the San Antonio River with water that regularly appears quite dark.
Disappearance of San Antonio girl Lina Khil to be subject of upcoming show on Investigation Discovery
Khil has been missing since December 2021, and her family said they no longer believe she is in Texas.
King William Fair warning public of 'Fall Festival' scam
SAN ANTONIO — King William Fair is warning people of a scam going around that's promoting a 'Fall Festival'. Officials with King William Fair said the 'Fall Festival' event is not associated with the King William Association and that the address for the 'event' is currently a chiropractic office who also confirmed the 'event' is a scam.
