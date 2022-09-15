Addiction recovery rally to be held in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The 31st-annual treatment and recovery work rally will be held at noon this Thursday at the Albany Corning Preserve/Jennings Landing on 1 Quay Street. The rally is intended to support and raise awareness for friends and families in recovery from addiction and encourages area youth to lead a drug-and-alcohol-free lifestyle.

The rally will include free food and activities, including a talent show, scavenger hunt, and a banner contest. A special award ceremony will also be held to recognize award recipients for their dedication to community service, commitment to supporting individuals in recovery, and exemplifying the qualities of a sober lifestyle. The ceremony is also slated to kick off at noon.

The event will be held by the Treatment Works March committee, which includes representatives from Albany County STOP-DWI, the Albany County Department of Mental Health, the Addictions Care Center of Albany, Trinity Alliance, Hope House, Senior Hope, and other area treatment providers.

