Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Prince of Wales: Investiture for William like 1969 'extremely unlikely'
An investiture ceremony for the new Prince of Wales similar to the event held for his father in 1969 is "extremely unlikely", a former Senedd presiding officer has said. Lord Elis-Thomas said he did not favour "another stunt at Caernarfon Castle". He spoke ahead of the first visit of King...
BBC
Supermarket petrol stations to close for Queen's funeral
Petrol stations at the UK's major supermarkets will be closed for most of the day of the Queen's funeral, before some reopen in the evening. Tesco, Sainsbury's, Asda and Morrisons will close forecourts on Monday before some reopen at 17:00 BST. It is understood only a small number of Tesco...
‘Big four no more’: where now for UK grocers as Aldi overtakes Morrisons?
If you want to know how hard things are at the moment in the UK, look no further than the see-sawing fortunes of the big supermarkets. With food prices racing and the country on the brink of recession, sales are flying at Aldi and Lidl while middle-class favourites Ocado and Waitrose are faltering as people try to save money on their food shop amid plummeting living standards.
BBC
Fly-tipping now part of rural life, says Warwickshire farmer
A farmer whose nephew filmed a van driver dumping waste in a lane near his business said fly-tipping has become part of rural life. The man was captured on camera leaving rubbish by Charlie Goadby's farm, near Ansley village, north Warwickshire, at about 21:30 BST on Monday. Mr Goadby reported...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Florist who supplied Royal nosegays so grateful to Queen
A florist who worked with the Royal Family for nearly 40 years has described her meetings with the Queen as "so very special". Rosemary Mason's Leicester-based flower business - Rosemary Hughes - holds the Royal warrant as supplier of nosegays to the Queen. Mrs Mason made the nosegays for the...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Supermarkets set to be shut on Monday for Queen's funeral - full list of those open and closed
Most of the UK's supermarkets will be closed on Monday as a mark of respect on the day of the Queen's funeral. The day, September 19, will be a bank holiday. That means that banks and Post Offices will be shut as they normally would be on a bank holiday. However, other retailers have also said they will close their doors - a move usually only seen on Easter Sunday and Christmas Day.
BBC
Cost of Worcester's river footbridge has almost doubled
The estimated cost of a new walking and cycling bridge in Worcester has risen from £9m to almost £16m. Plans for the Kepax bridge, from Ghelvuelt Park over the River Severn, were approved last year. Since then, the council said inflation, which had not been accounted for in...
BBC
Òran Mór venue in Glasgow taken over by Scotsman Hospitality
The iconic Òran Mór venue in the west end of Glasgow has been taken over by Scotsman Hospitality, formerly known as the G1 Group. Òran Mór was founded by Colin Beattie of Skerryvore Ltd nearly 20 years ago. The popular venue, restaurant and bar is located...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Hundreds attend annual science festival in Leicester
Hundreds of people have attended activities at a national science festival, organisers have said. De Montfort University, in Leicester, has been hosting the 2022 British Science Festival, which has seen experiments and activities across the city centre. Science-related events and performances have been staged in various locations. The event, which...
BBC
Temporary food banks to open in Glasgow over Queen's funeral
Temporary food banks are set to open on Monday, the day of the Queen's funeral. It comes as a number of food banks with Trussell Trust membership are expected to close on 19 September "out of respect". The trust said it was standard practice for its centres to close on...
BBC
First patient at Birmingham hospital recalls Queen's visit
The first patient at Birmingham's Queen Elizabeth Hospital said she was "over the moon" to have met the Queen at the site's official opening. Ann Bagnall was being treated in June 2010 for the effects of a stroke when she was moved to what was at the time a brand new £545m facility..
BBC
Plans for new Somerset cycling scheme scaled back
A new cycling route in Somerset has been cut back due to rising construction costs. A key roundabout in the town centre has been removed from the £3.5m cycling improvement scheme. It comes after Somerset West and Taunton Council secured £13.9m from the government's future high streets fund to...
Preparations for Queen's funeral ramp up throughout the UK with big screens showing the ceremony for those who cannot be there in person
Preparations are ramping up across the country ahead of the Queen's funeral on Monday, as millions are expected to tune in at home and at public venues. The funeral will be broadcast at parks, squares and cinemas throughout the UK. Edinburgh, Manchester and Birmingham are among the cities to show...
Crowds gather as long-awaited Penneys store opens in Tallaght
The long-awaited Penneys store in Tallaght has opened to customers, taking the company’s total number of outlets in Ireland to 37. A huge crowd gathered early on Thursday morning, with the queue stretching outside the doors of the Square Shopping Centre, to await the opening of the popular retailer.
BBC
Belfast: The hidden castles under the city's shops
The history of Belfast can be told through many of its street names and buildings, much of it reflecting the city's industrial heritage and Victorian boom. But in one block, under the feet of shoppers, there is a story which dates back several hundred years. Castle Lane, Castle Arcade, Castle...
BBC
Newcastle pollution toll delay backed by government
Plans to delay tolls on high-polluting vehicles entering Newcastle city centre until next year have been backed by the government. Councillors proposed the delay in July but needed the approval of ministers. The Clean Air Zone (CAZ) is due to come into force in November, covering most of the city...
Landlords of student homes are cashing in on rents... but getting it right can be a steep learning curve so they need to do their homework
October is just around the corner and soon the country's 2.5 million students will be heading off to university. That's good news for those young people who can look forward to their years of study and fun. And it's even better news for anyone contemplating renting a property to students.
BBC
Stoke-on-Trent man claims fastest run across Iceland
A Staffordshire man claims to have completed the fastest ever solo run across Iceland. Glen Baddeley from Packmoor in Stoke-on-Trent ran 460 miles from the extreme north of Iceland to its southernmost tip. The 51-year-old completed Project Iceman on 11 September in 10 days, 11 hours and 26 minutes. "It...
BBC
Cost of living: Hull and East Riding councils in 'warm banks' talks
Councils are planning to open "warm banks" this winter to help anyone unable to afford to heat their home. Hull City Council leader Mike Ross said the authority was working to finalise its plans and hoped to provide further details next week. East Riding of Yorkshire Council and North East...
Big screens at public parks and venues across UK to show Queen’s funeral
Thousands of mourners are expected to watch the Queen’s funeral on large screens in public parks and venues across the UK.The Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) has said the historic occasion will be shown in various locations – from London’s Hyde Park to Coleraine Town Hall in Northern Ireland.Around 125 cinemas across the UK will also be screening the event – along with Sky News, ITV and the BBC for people watching from home.Two thousand guests are expected to attend the Queen’s funeral in person at Westminster Abbey, which starts at 11am.The Queen’s coffin will be moved from...
Comments / 0