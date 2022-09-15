Most of the UK's supermarkets will be closed on Monday as a mark of respect on the day of the Queen's funeral. The day, September 19, will be a bank holiday. That means that banks and Post Offices will be shut as they normally would be on a bank holiday. However, other retailers have also said they will close their doors - a move usually only seen on Easter Sunday and Christmas Day.

