John Lennon Said a Song From The Beatles’ ‘Abbey Road’ Proved Paul McCartney Could Think
John Lennon said one song from The Beatles' 'Abbey Road' was unfinished but he really liked a lyric Paul McCartney wrote for the track.
George Harrison’s Wife Said His Main Job in The Traveling Wilburys Was to ‘Protect Their Friendship’
George Harrison put together The Traveling Wilburys after years of solo work. In the band, he worked to protect their friendships.
Mick Jagger Said The Rolling Stones’ ‘Wild Horses’ Is Based Around an ‘Awful’ Cliché
Mick Jagger and Keith Richards had differing memories of how much Richards contributed to the lyrics of The Rolling Stones' "Wild Horses."
Paul McCartney Named His Favorite Beatles Song Written for Ringo Starr
Paul McCartney said Ringo Starr portrayed a character when he sang one of The Beatles' songs. The song became a hit in the United Kingdom.
George Harrison Said Rod Stewart Had a Brain That Was as ‘Small as a Marble’
George Harrison said his fellow rock star, Rod Stewart, had a brain that was as 'small as a marble.' George's fellow Beatle, John Lennon, had some opinions about Stewart too.
An Angry John Lennon Described George Harrison’s Affair as ‘Virtual Incest’
John Lennon and George Harrison both had affairs. Still, Lennon was not happy to learn about one of Harrison's extramarital relationships.
Watch Kelly Clarkson talk Garth Brooks into an impromptu Billy Joel duet
The 40-year-old kicked off a new season of ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ by welcoming some big-time guests and shared a few major musical moments with a live audience at her fresh, New York studio
Michael Jackson and Lisa Marie Presley’s Passionate Liplock Was the Cringiest MTV VMA Moment Ever
Viewers of the 1994 MTV VMA's were stunned when Michael Jackson opened the show by planting a passionate kiss on the mouth of his new wife, Lisa Marie Presley.
George Harrison’s Son Dhani ‘Freaked Out’ When He Learned His Dad Was in The Beatles
George Harrison's son knew his dad was a musician, but didn't know he was in The Beatles. When he found out, he "freaked out."
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
George Harrison Shared 1 of the ‘Main Faults’ of John Lennon and Paul McCartney
John Lennon had a problem with George Harrison's memoir. This prompted Harrison to share what he saw as Lennon and Paul McCartney's main fault.
The Beatles’ ‘Day Tripper’: Paul McCartney Said Parents Didn’t Understand 1 Lyric From the Song
The Beatles' "Day Tripper" became a hit in the 1960s and the 1980s in the United Kingdom. It was far less popular in the United States.
Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne Are Relocating Back to the UK as They Anticipate the Nearly Record-Breaking Sale of Hancock Park ‘Trophy Home’
Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne stand to make a pretty penny on the sale of their LA mansion.
The Rolling Stones’ Mick Jagger Said Brian Jones Criticized Him for His ‘Feminine Moments’
Mick Jagger once said former Stones member Brian Jones criticized him for his "feminine moments."
George Harrison Was ‘Absolutely Livid’ When John Lennon Canceled a Meeting Because of an Astrologer
The Beatles broke up in 1970, but they still had to work out details about their split. John Lennon canceled the meeting because of his astrologer.
George Harrison Dragged a Sick Tom Petty Out of Bed to Jam: ‘He Was Always Dying to Play’
George Harrison and Tom Petty played music together professionally. Harrison also liked to play music for fun and dragged a sick Petty out of bed to do so.
Why Rolling Stones’ Singer Mick Jagger Said He ‘Could Really Die’ the First Time He Met the Beatles
Rolling Stones singer Mick Jagger professed that he “could really die” the first time he met The Beatles.
Bob Dylan Shared Why He Wished Paul McCartney Would Retire
Paul McCartney and Bob Dylan have always praised one another's work. Despite this, Dylan said that he wished McCartney would retire.
George Harrison Wrote a Song About Eric Clapton’s Dog
George Harrison wrote a song about his long-time friend, Eric Clapton's dog.
George Harrison’s Wife Revealed the Impact of Rumors She Had an Affair With John Lennon
George Harrison's wife said she never had an affair with John Lennon. Still, she wondered if Lennon's wife believed the rumors about them.
