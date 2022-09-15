When it first hit Netflix in 2018, binge-watching The Great British Bake Off (or Baking Show, as it’s known stateside) was an absolute salve for our Trump-era nerves. The calming vibe of the tent, soothing British accents, and endlessly charming contestants were an instant hit in the States, a complete 180 away from intense cooking shows like Hell’s Kitchen and Top Chef. But the intervening years have brought some Bake Off fatigue, thanks to repetitive baking challenges and increasingly inane stunts from the show’s hosts. But now there’s a new, totally refreshing riff on the format that makes it totally worth revisiting, if only for its cast of extremely adorable kid contestants.

TV SHOWS ・ 10 DAYS AGO