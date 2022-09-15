Read full article on original website
Related
Food & Wine
After Testing Made In's Knife Set, I Finally Understand the Hype Behind the Celebrity Chef-Endorsed Brand
Choosing a set of knives can be overwhelming. There are blocks full of 18 blades, German-forged steel, handmade Japanese options, plus seemingly countless brands that all claim to be the best. In my own home kitchen, I've gone through dozens of knives, but after receiving a sample of the Made In Knife Set, I finally feel like I've found my set.
Eater
You Should Be Watching ‘Junior Bake-Off’
When it first hit Netflix in 2018, binge-watching The Great British Bake Off (or Baking Show, as it’s known stateside) was an absolute salve for our Trump-era nerves. The calming vibe of the tent, soothing British accents, and endlessly charming contestants were an instant hit in the States, a complete 180 away from intense cooking shows like Hell’s Kitchen and Top Chef. But the intervening years have brought some Bake Off fatigue, thanks to repetitive baking challenges and increasingly inane stunts from the show’s hosts. But now there’s a new, totally refreshing riff on the format that makes it totally worth revisiting, if only for its cast of extremely adorable kid contestants.
Comments / 0