Barbara Hoover
2d ago

oh, well = necessary for residents of Orleans parish handling matters themselves?! Necessary for all law-abiding US citizens to be Armed. NOPD has more Thugs working on their police force for Organized Crime Syndicates while wearing the uniform of police officers, and is the exact reason for there is a massive EXODUS from NOPD. ++and more than likely some are police officers who participated in giving the appearance of legitimacy to "staged" accidents = SLAMMER accidents wherein over 49 attorneys have been indicted. But no police officers were indicted - even though dirty attorneys instructed the co-ordinators of their Slammer accidents to stage the accidents when certain Police officers were on duty.

St. Tammany Parish coroner identifies potential homicide victim

St. Tammany Parish Coroner Dr. Charles Preston has identified the man killed in Slidell yesterday as Zakary Stewart. Stewart, 22, had recently moved to Slidell from Alabama and had no fixed local address. He was staying with friends on West End Boulevard in Slidell. An autopsy will be conducted Monday or Tuesday, after which Preston will rule on cause and manner of death. Preliminary findings suggest Stewart died of a gunshot wound in an apparent homicide.
Woman raped Thursday morning on Saint Charles Avenue

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a reported rape on the 800 block of Saint Charles on Thursday morning. According to preliminary reports, a woman was attacked around 10:57 a.m. by an unknown man. No other information is currently available.
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Man killed in car dealership shooting, suspect arrested

NEW ORLEANS — Slidell Police have arrested 23-year-old Brian Taylor in connection with a Friday night shooting that killed 22-year-old Zakary Stewart. The two were employees at a Hyundai car dealership and were involved in an altercation at around 5:30 p.m.. Investigators say the altercation escalated quickly and Stewart was shot.
#Holy Cross#Violent Crime#The Times Picayune
Friday morning shooting in Venetian Isles

Cops say a man was shot shortly before 7:00am in New Orleans East. “The NOPD is investigating a shooting in the 14000 block of Chef Menteur Hwy. that occurred around 6:50 a.m.,” Public Information Officer Breanna Bringier said in an email.
LSU student found shot to death inside of a car in Baton Rouge

NEW ORLEANS — Friends and co-workers are mourning the loss of an LSU student gunned down overnight in Baton Rouge. According to police, Allison Rice, 21, was found in her car shot multiple times. She was a senior marketing major from Geismar, which is in Ascension Parish. Witnesses say...
Woman wounded in road rage shooting on I-10 in Metairie

A woman suffered a graze wound after someone in another vehicle shot at her during a road rage incident Friday morning on Interstate 10 in Metairie, authorities said. The shooting happened around 11:45 a.m. in the eastbound lanes between the Veterans Memorial Boulevard and Clearview Parkway interchanges, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office.
Carjackings are on the rise again in New Orleans; this map tracks where

After a brief lull, carjackings in New Orleans are surging again, leaving almost no part of the city untouched. The number of carjackings in 2022 is set to eclipse a 10-year high set in 2021, when 210 people reported carjackings to police. As of Wednesday morning, police had investigated a total of 176 armed carjackings. They've also investigated 77 armed robberies in which the suspect stole a vehicle this year.
Woman shot, bloodied on I-10 in Metairie in apparent road rage incident

METAIRIE, La. — A woman says she was shot at on I-10 near the Clearview intersection in a case of road rage that left her bloodied but otherwise uninjured. Stephanie Westenhaver said the driver of the other car fired into hers and literally shot the sunglasses off of her face. She had several visible scars and several bloody spots on her face.
