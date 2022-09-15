Read full article on original website
Barbara Hoover
2d ago
oh, well = necessary for residents of Orleans parish handling matters themselves?! Necessary for all law-abiding US citizens to be Armed. NOPD has more Thugs working on their police force for Organized Crime Syndicates while wearing the uniform of police officers, and is the exact reason for there is a massive EXODUS from NOPD. ++and more than likely some are police officers who participated in giving the appearance of legitimacy to "staged" accidents = SLAMMER accidents wherein over 49 attorneys have been indicted. But no police officers were indicted - even though dirty attorneys instructed the co-ordinators of their Slammer accidents to stage the accidents when certain Police officers were on duty.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Saints LB Demario Davis to host 2nd annual Dining for Dreams fundraiserTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry has high school number retiredTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
NOLA x NOLA, New Orleans live music festival is back again this year.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Florida Destination Makes List of Most Colorful Places in the United StatesL. CaneMiami Beach, FL
Saints sign a familiar face, RB Latavius MurrayTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Related
Picayune Item
St. Tammany Parish coroner identifies potential homicide victim
St. Tammany Parish Coroner Dr. Charles Preston has identified the man killed in Slidell yesterday as Zakary Stewart. Stewart, 22, had recently moved to Slidell from Alabama and had no fixed local address. He was staying with friends on West End Boulevard in Slidell. An autopsy will be conducted Monday or Tuesday, after which Preston will rule on cause and manner of death. Preliminary findings suggest Stewart died of a gunshot wound in an apparent homicide.
Cops investigating report of rape on St. Charles Avenue
The NOPD says just before 11:00am Thursday a woman reported she was raped. An initial police report indicates the location of the offense was in the 800 block of Saint Charles Ave. That’s near Julia Street.
WDSU
Woman raped Thursday morning on Saint Charles Avenue
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a reported rape on the 800 block of Saint Charles on Thursday morning. According to preliminary reports, a woman was attacked around 10:57 a.m. by an unknown man. No other information is currently available.
“This can’t be happening” Mother of 8, killed in Algiers shooting, laid to rest Saturday
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— A funeral and burial service was held today for the mother of eight on the West Bank who was shot and killed in early September. The services were held at Evening Star Baptist Church. With a horse-drawn carriage and with Mardi Gras Indians, family and friends said their final farewell to 32-year […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDSU
NOPD searching for suspect accused of stabbing a man in the French Quarter
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are searching for a man who is being accused of stabbing someone in the French Quarter on Sept. 11. According to police, a man was arguing with the suspect on the 800 block of Burgundy Street around 10:40 a.m. The victim was in an argument with the suspect earlier that same day.
Slidell car dealership employee charged after reportedly shooting, killing coworker during argument
A man is wanted after police say he shot and killed his coworker at the Hyundai of Slidell car dealership on Friday (Sept. 16). According to Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandall, police are searching for 23-year-old Brian Taylor.
Male victim shot on Chef Menteur Highway Friday morning: NOPD
The New Orleans Police Department began investigating a shooting in New Orleans East.
WWL-TV
Man killed in car dealership shooting, suspect arrested
NEW ORLEANS — Slidell Police have arrested 23-year-old Brian Taylor in connection with a Friday night shooting that killed 22-year-old Zakary Stewart. The two were employees at a Hyundai car dealership and were involved in an altercation at around 5:30 p.m.. Investigators say the altercation escalated quickly and Stewart was shot.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox8live.com
Mom credits private security for saving son’s life after shooting in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Some New Orleans neighbors are increasingly looking to private security companies to act as a deterrent to crime, especially more minor crimes like burglaries or shoplifting. These security companies can act as a force multiplier for a depleted NOPD struggling with manpower. FOX 8 spoke with...
Officials Say that One Teenager, Two Children Have Died after Louisiana House Fire
Reports say that family members of the victims have said that the 15-year-old who died in the fire was babysitting her two younger brothers at the time.
Thibodaux police chief quells rumors of abduction
Rumors of an attempted abduction outside a Thibodaux business are unfounded. That’s the message from Thibodaux Police Chief Bryan Zeringue.
Friday morning shooting in Venetian Isles
Cops say a man was shot shortly before 7:00am in New Orleans East. “The NOPD is investigating a shooting in the 14000 block of Chef Menteur Hwy. that occurred around 6:50 a.m.,” Public Information Officer Breanna Bringier said in an email.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KHOU
LSU student found shot to death inside of a car in Baton Rouge
NEW ORLEANS — Friends and co-workers are mourning the loss of an LSU student gunned down overnight in Baton Rouge. According to police, Allison Rice, 21, was found in her car shot multiple times. She was a senior marketing major from Geismar, which is in Ascension Parish. Witnesses say...
NOLA.com
Bridge City escapee who allegedly shot, carjacked Uptown man indicted on attempted murder
An Orleans Parish grand jury has indicted a Bridge City Center for Youth escapee with attempted second-degree murder, after the teen and an accomplice allegedly shot and carjacked an Uptown man hours after he fled the troubled facility along with five other incarcerated youths. The Orleans Parish District Attorney's Office...
fox8live.com
DA Williams to try Bridge City escapee and accomplice as adults in Uptown carjacking, shooting
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office is planning to try two juveniles as adults for allegedly carjacking and shooting a man in Uptown New Orleans after one of them escaped the troubled Bridge City facility in July. A Special Grand Jury indicted Kendell Myles, 17,...
NOLA.com
Woman wounded in road rage shooting on I-10 in Metairie
A woman suffered a graze wound after someone in another vehicle shot at her during a road rage incident Friday morning on Interstate 10 in Metairie, authorities said. The shooting happened around 11:45 a.m. in the eastbound lanes between the Veterans Memorial Boulevard and Clearview Parkway interchanges, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office.
WDSU
Suspect enters business in Algiers with a handgun, demanding money and employee's car
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are seeking public assistance in locating a man who is being accused of stealing from an Algiers business and an employee on Sept. 12. According to police, the pictured suspect entered a business on the 1600 block of Newton Street around 5:02 p.m. with a gun, demanding money from the employee.
cenlanow.com
As family members mourn the death of teen shot in Thibodaux, another arrest is made in his case
SCHRIEVER, La. (WGNO)— As family members gathered to mourn the fatal Lafourche Parish shooting of Jairen Cole, a second arrest was made in connection to the teenager’s death. On Wednesday (Sept. 14), the Thibodaux Police Department announced the arrest of a 12-year-old boy in connection to the shooting....
NOLA.com
Carjackings are on the rise again in New Orleans; this map tracks where
After a brief lull, carjackings in New Orleans are surging again, leaving almost no part of the city untouched. The number of carjackings in 2022 is set to eclipse a 10-year high set in 2021, when 210 people reported carjackings to police. As of Wednesday morning, police had investigated a total of 176 armed carjackings. They've also investigated 77 armed robberies in which the suspect stole a vehicle this year.
Woman shot, bloodied on I-10 in Metairie in apparent road rage incident
METAIRIE, La. — A woman says she was shot at on I-10 near the Clearview intersection in a case of road rage that left her bloodied but otherwise uninjured. Stephanie Westenhaver said the driver of the other car fired into hers and literally shot the sunglasses off of her face. She had several visible scars and several bloody spots on her face.
Comments / 2