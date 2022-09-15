Cervical cancer in FIGO stage IVA is rare and carries a dismal prognosis. Overall survival (OS) in these patients is low despite the use of PET/CT for staging, concomitant treatment, and image-guided brachytherapy. Therefore, radiation therapy and chemotherapy must be used aggressively for treatment. Using data from prospective observational cohort research data, researchers provided the outcomes for patients with de novo stage IVA cervical cancer treated at a single center. Patients diagnosed with stage IVA cervical cancer and treated at a university hospital between 1997 and 2020 were prospectively followed. The 2018 FIGO staging method was used to allocate stages retroactively. All patients underwent a PET/CT scan before beginning definitive radiation with or without chemotherapy. The operating system was the main consequence of interest. Disease-specific survival (DSS), progression-free survival (PFS), and local control were secondary objectives. In this study, radiation for curing was used to treat 32 individuals diagnosed with stage IVA cervical cancer for the first time. The average duration of follow-up was 4.27 years (1.31–10.35). About 22/32 patients (69%) had brachytherapy as part of their final course of treatment, and 28 out of 32 (88%) had chemotherapy in addition to radiotherapy. After the follow-up, 14 patients (44%) showed no signs of illness. There was an estimated 79% local control, 49% PFS, 53% DFS, and 48% OS during the course of 5 years. The complete metabolic response significantly improved progression-free survival (HR=0.256, 95% CI=0.078-0.836, P=0.024) and overall survival (OS) on multivariate analysis. These results show that individuals with stage IVA cervical cancer who underwent definitive chemoradiation therapy have an excellent OS.

