Dad, 46, Had Chest Pains For 18 Months And Was Told By Doctors It Was ‘Muscular’ And To Get ‘Physical Therapy:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Gareth Alexander was 42 years old when he first started experiencing chest pain. It went on for 18 months before he was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. Determined to live each day to the fullest, the father-of-two is grateful for his medical team and praises his...
Kymera Gets Orphan Drug Status For Rare Blood Cancer Candidate
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted orphan drug designation to Kymera Therapeutics’ KYMR product candidate KT-333 for the treatment of Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma (CTCL). KT-333 is being evaluated in an ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial to assess safety, tolerability and PK/PD of escalating doses in adult...
The causes, symptoms, and treatment of blood and bone marrow cancers
Slide 1 of 31: Blood cancer impacts millions of people around the world. There are different types of blood cancers, which affect the blood, bone marrow, and lymphatic system, respectively. Some are acute and develop rapidly, while others see years pass before patients show any symptoms. In this gallery, we delve into the different types of blood cancers, and the risk factors, diagnosis, and treatment. Click on to learn more.You may also like: 30 illogical installations.
COVID Risk for Cancer Survivors
Over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, people with cancer have heard conflicting messages about their risk. People with active cancer—especially blood cancers like leukemia. or lymphoma—and those receiving certain types of cancer treatment are more likely to have worse COVID outcomes. What’s more, they may not respond as well to COVID vaccines, especially if they are taking medications that damage antibody-producing B cells. But this does not appear to be the case for cancer survivors.
Mom Of Two, 51, Visits Doctor To Stop Family From ‘Nagging’ Her About Lump, ‘Random Bruises:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Mom Jo Rowley, 51, from Stevenage, north of London was fortunate to find her leukemia early, as the blood cancer can often be more difficult to diagnose. And she has her family to thank after “nagging” her to go to the doctor. When doctors couldn’t get a hold...
‘Exhausted’ Mom, 52, Had Sore Throat Doctors Said Was ‘Acid Reflux:’ Then She Had An ‘Eggplant-Sized Tumor’ In Her Chest And Was Fighting Cancer
Wife, Mom And Survivor of Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, Nicole Bullock, 52, Hosts Blood Drives As A 'Way Of Paying It Forward'. Wife, mom of two, and cancer survivor from Chicago, Nicole Bullock, 52, is giving back after beating non-Hodgkin Lymphoma. She launched a foundation, ‘Nicole Cares’, and hosts blood drives as...
Woman With ‘Really Swollen Legs’ Thought She Had A Urinary Tract Infection From Walking 80 Miles A Week: It Turned Out To Be Cancer
A 58-year-old woman from Edinburg, Scotland is suffering a relapse from her incurable blood cancer. The mom-of-three was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2014 after presenting with symptoms such as swollen legs and a urinary tract infection. The Scot’s treatment journey finally brought her into remission for several years, but...
Gym Worker, 30, Joins Medical Study To Earn Extra Cash, And Gets A Brain Scan: He Was Shocked To Learn He Had Brain Cancer
Iain Ward, 30, from London, England, was diagnosed in 2019 with stage 3 brain cancer. Ward thought he was just earning some extra cash by taking part in a paid medical trial. Doctors discovered he had a tumor which would require aggressive treatment. He’s focused on raising money for brain...
Woman, 33, Blamed Her ‘Constant Tiredness’ On Working Too Much At Her Beauty Salon: It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Living With Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Melissa McNaughton, 33, of Glasgow, Scotland, learned her fatigue was not due to working too much, she had Chronic Myeloid Leukemia. McNaughton received her cancer diagnosis four years ago, following a routine doctor’s visit to check the iron in her blood. Chronic myeloid...
The Symptoms Of Liver Cancer
Liver cancer is cancer that begins in the cells of your liver. Several types of cancer can form in the liver. The most common being hepatocellular carcinoma. Other types of liver cancer, such as intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and hepatoblastoma, are much less common. Most people don't have signs and symptoms in the early stages of primary liver cancer. But here is what you should keep an eye out for. Liver Cancer Symptoms • Losing Weight Without Trying • Loss Of Appetite • Upper Abdominal Pain • Nausea And Vomiting • General Weakness And Fatigue • Abdominal Swelling • Jaundice • White, Chalky Stools Make an appointment with your doctor if you experience any signs or symptoms that worry you.
Lung cancer pill outperforms chemotherapy in clinical trials
Lung cancer treatments include immunotherapy, chemotherapy and drugs given orally. Some cancer patients have tried several types of treatments, but their cancers may not have responded well. An oral pill in clinical trials shows promising results in lung cancer patients with advanced disease. Lung cancer is the third most common...
Swollen And Bruised Woman, 28, Thought She Just Had ‘Tonsillitis’ And Was Prescribed Antibiotics: It Turned Out To Be Blood Cancer
A 28-year-old woman was prescribed antibiotics for ‘tonsillitis,’ after noticing she had swollen glands, bruises across her body, and was experiencing shortness of breath. When the medicine didn’t help and her symptoms worsened, she was rushed to the hospital where she was diagnosed with acute promyelocytic leukemia.
New drug expands treatment opportunities for rheumatoid arthritis
In its final Phase III clinical trial, a new drug for treating rheumatoid arthritis has proved to be at least as effective as the current "gold standard" treatment for this autoimmune disease. This opens up new treatment options for affected patients. The results of the international multicenter study led by MedUni Vienna were recently published in the New England Journal of Medicine.
What are the early symptoms of kidney cancer?
Kidney or renal cancer may not cause symptoms in the early stages. As the disease progresses, the most common symptoms include blood in the urine and a lump or mass in the kidney area. Kidney cancer does not cause specific symptoms. This means that the symptoms may be due to...
A new treatment for acute myeloid leukemia could prove beneficial for even more people
New research published in Science Advances today conducted by researchers at Peter MacCallum Cancer Center show a new treatment for two challenging blood cancers could potentially help more patients than originally thought. Associate Professor Nicholas Clemons, Group Leader in the Cancer Evolution and Metastasis Program at Peter Mac, said, "Our...
Survival Rates for Cervical Cancer Patients with FIGO Stage IVA
Cervical cancer in FIGO stage IVA is rare and carries a dismal prognosis. Overall survival (OS) in these patients is low despite the use of PET/CT for staging, concomitant treatment, and image-guided brachytherapy. Therefore, radiation therapy and chemotherapy must be used aggressively for treatment. Using data from prospective observational cohort research data, researchers provided the outcomes for patients with de novo stage IVA cervical cancer treated at a single center. Patients diagnosed with stage IVA cervical cancer and treated at a university hospital between 1997 and 2020 were prospectively followed. The 2018 FIGO staging method was used to allocate stages retroactively. All patients underwent a PET/CT scan before beginning definitive radiation with or without chemotherapy. The operating system was the main consequence of interest. Disease-specific survival (DSS), progression-free survival (PFS), and local control were secondary objectives. In this study, radiation for curing was used to treat 32 individuals diagnosed with stage IVA cervical cancer for the first time. The average duration of follow-up was 4.27 years (1.31–10.35). About 22/32 patients (69%) had brachytherapy as part of their final course of treatment, and 28 out of 32 (88%) had chemotherapy in addition to radiotherapy. After the follow-up, 14 patients (44%) showed no signs of illness. There was an estimated 79% local control, 49% PFS, 53% DFS, and 48% OS during the course of 5 years. The complete metabolic response significantly improved progression-free survival (HR=0.256, 95% CI=0.078-0.836, P=0.024) and overall survival (OS) on multivariate analysis. These results show that individuals with stage IVA cervical cancer who underwent definitive chemoradiation therapy have an excellent OS.
Blood test spots multiple cancers without clear symptoms, study finds
Doctors have told health services to prepare for a new era of cancer screening after a study found a simple blood test could spot multiple cancer types in patients before they develop clear symptoms. The Pathfinder study offered the blood test to more than 6,600 adults aged 50 and over,...
Medical News Today
Cold atmospheric plasma shows promise as eczema treatment
Atopic dermatitis, or eczema, affects about 3% of adults and 20% of children around the world. Researchers from the Institute of Plasma Physics Chinese Academy of Sciences used a mouse model to show that cold atmospheric plasma (CAP) to be a potential treatment for atopic dermatitis with little to no side effects.
Dosing Completed in Parkinson’s-related Bradykinesia Stem Cell Trial
IMAC Holdings has completed the dosing of a third and last group of patients who are taking part in a Phase 1 clinical trial that’s testing an investigational stem cell therapy for bradykinesia due to Parkinson’s disease, the company announced. Five patients received a one-time intravenous (into-the-vein) infusion...
Photodynamic therapy offers promise for cancer treatment
While chemotherapy drugs can be lifesaving, they don't work for all patients or for all cancers. But a team of UTM researchers is looking at new ways to use special types of light to target cancer cells resistant to current drug therapy—in an approach that might be easier on some patients than traditional chemotherapy.
