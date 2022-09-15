Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Slidell student accused of gun threats, second student arrested this week in St. Tammany.
A 12-year-old Slidell student was arrested Friday after he told a classmate he was going to bring a gun to school, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office. The Clearwood Junior High School student allegedly told a classmate Thursday that he would bring a gun to school on Friday and shoot him, authorities said. The incident was not reported to the school resource officer until Friday after the school day had begun.
WDSU
$10,000 reward offered for information on fatal Hammond home invasion
HAMMOND, La. — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives New Orleans Division has announced that they are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of persons responsible for the deadly Hammond home invasion. Another $5,000 is being offered by the Tangipahoa Parish...
Two teens face myriad of charges in carjacking case
District Attorney Jason Williams announced the Special Grand Jury indictment decisions in the attempted murder and carjacking case of 59-year-old Scott Toups.
KNOE TV8
CPSO searching for Denham Springs accused child predator
VIDALIA, La. (KNOE) - Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a Denham Springs man accused of sex crimes involving a minor. The CPSO Cyber Crime Unit began an investigation on Sept. 11 into a suspect who they say initiated a sexual conversation online with a minor.
fox8live.com
Woman wanted for contempt of court related to a hit-and-run incident, Washington sheriff says
BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - The Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating the whereabouts of a Bogalusa woman who is wanted for contempt of court related to a hit-and-run accident involving an elderly man. Sheriff Randy Seal said the office believes that Jessica Lynn...
WDSU
Bogalusa police issue arrest warrants in 2021 murder case
The Bogalusa Police Department has issued arrest warrants linked to a 2021 murder case. Detectives said Typolia Peters was killed on Aug. 8, 2021, in a shooting at the former Highland Park apartment complex. Arrest warrants have been issued for Broderick Chatmon Jr., 21, of Boglausa, according to police. Police...
L'Observateur
Slidell Man Pleads Guilty To Violating The Federal Gun Control Act
NEW ORLEANS – RAYMOND BAYONA, age 32, a resident of Slidell, Louisiana, pled guilty on September 15, 2022 before United States District Judge Barry W. Ashe to a one-count indictment charging him with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 922(g)(1) and 924(a)(2), announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.
WDSU
Police arrest suspect in deadly Slidell shooting
SLIDELL, La. — Slidell Police say Brian Taylor is in custody. He was identified as a suspect in a deadly shooting at a Slidell car dealership Friday night. Officials say it happened at the Hyundai of Slidell around 5:30 p.m. Detectives were searching for 23-year-old, Brian Taylor (Slidell, LA),...
Picayune Item
St. Tammany Parish coroner identifies potential homicide victim
St. Tammany Parish Coroner Dr. Charles Preston has identified the man killed in Slidell yesterday as Zakary Stewart. Stewart, 22, had recently moved to Slidell from Alabama and had no fixed local address. He was staying with friends on West End Boulevard in Slidell. An autopsy will be conducted Monday or Tuesday, after which Preston will rule on cause and manner of death. Preliminary findings suggest Stewart died of a gunshot wound in an apparent homicide.
bogalusadailynews.com
Sheriff seeks public’s help in locating fugitive
Washington Parish Sheriff Randy Seal is seeking the help of the public to locate a fugitive, Jessica Lynn Creel, a 34-year-old white female whose last known address was 217 Derbigney St. in Bogalusa. The attached photograph was taken in February 2015 when Creel was last in the Washington Parish Jail.
NOLA.com
13-year-old Madisonville student accused of making gun threats
The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said Thursday that deputies have arrested a 13-year-old Madisonville Junior High student who is accused of threatening to bring a gun to school. Authorities said the school's resource officer was notified after several students heard the 13-year-old say he was going to bring a...
Slidell car dealership employee charged after reportedly shooting, killing coworker during argument
A man is wanted after police say he shot and killed his coworker at the Hyundai of Slidell car dealership on Friday (Sept. 16). According to Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandall, police are searching for 23-year-old Brian Taylor.
2 children in custody for threats against Brookhaven schools
BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – A 12-year-old and an 11-year-old are in custody after threats were made against Brookhaven School District campuses on Thursday, September 15. The Daily Leader reported the threat was made on social media, leading to what Police Chief Kenneth Collins called “mass hysteria.” The threat was shared by students, then adults. In […]
Road rage shooting on I-10 in Metairie
A road rage incident on the I-10 East near Clearview results in a woman narrowly being shot by the enraged driver. It happened in the 11 o’clock hour when a woman was driving on the expressway when she traffic was stopping in front of her.
WDAM-TV
14-year-old arrested for Hub City shooting
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hub City teen is in jail tonight for a shooting that occurred in May 2022 on Myrtle Street in Hattiesburg. The 14-year-old male faces one count of shooting into a dwelling and one county of criminal street gang activity. He may face additional charges pending the completion of the investigation.
L'Observateur
Toddler Killed in Tangipahoa Parish Crash
Hammond – On September 14, 2022, shortly after 7:15 a.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a two vehicle crash on Interstate 12 near Pumpkin Center Road in Tangipahoa Parish. The crash claimed the life of 1-year-old Benjamin DeLaune of Livingston. The initial investigation revealed that...
NOLA.com
Runaway calf's bid for freedom has sad ending, St. Tammany authorities say
A joint effort between St. Tammany Sheriff's Office deputies and Covington police to apprehend an escaped calf was unsuccessful Wednesday, a chase that made news when the Sheriff's Office posted a photo of a deputy trying to corral the animal. But the search for the calf became moot Thursday when...
an17.com
Items stolen from Abita Springs residence recovered in Pike County
St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s detectives have arrested a Mississippi woman who garnered an Abita Springs man’s trust before stealing several items from his home. On September 8, STPSO deputies were contacted after a man said an acquaintance stole several items, including an AR-15, a laptop, computer equipment, a camera and an Xbox, from his Abita Springs-area residence.
WDSU
Suspect enters business in Algiers with a handgun, demanding money and employee's car
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are seeking public assistance in locating a man who is being accused of stealing from an Algiers business and an employee on Sept. 12. According to police, the pictured suspect entered a business on the 1600 block of Newton Street around 5:02 p.m. with a gun, demanding money from the employee.
Toddler Killed in Morning Two-Vehicle Crash on I-12 in Louisiana
Toddler Killed in Morning Two-Vehicle Crash on I-12 in Louisiana. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on September 16, 2022, that on September 14, 2022, soon after 7:15 a.m., Troopers from LSP Troop L began investigating a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 12 near Pumpkin Center Road in Tangipahoa Parish. Benjamin DeLaune, 1, of Livingston, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
