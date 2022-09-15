A 12-year-old Slidell student was arrested Friday after he told a classmate he was going to bring a gun to school, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office. The Clearwood Junior High School student allegedly told a classmate Thursday that he would bring a gun to school on Friday and shoot him, authorities said. The incident was not reported to the school resource officer until Friday after the school day had begun.

SLIDELL, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO