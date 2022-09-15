ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Parish, LA

NOLA.com

Slidell student accused of gun threats, second student arrested this week in St. Tammany.

A 12-year-old Slidell student was arrested Friday after he told a classmate he was going to bring a gun to school, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office. The Clearwood Junior High School student allegedly told a classmate Thursday that he would bring a gun to school on Friday and shoot him, authorities said. The incident was not reported to the school resource officer until Friday after the school day had begun.
SLIDELL, LA
WDSU

$10,000 reward offered for information on fatal Hammond home invasion

HAMMOND, La. — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives New Orleans Division has announced that they are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of persons responsible for the deadly Hammond home invasion. Another $5,000 is being offered by the Tangipahoa Parish...
HAMMOND, LA
KNOE TV8

CPSO searching for Denham Springs accused child predator

VIDALIA, La. (KNOE) - Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a Denham Springs man accused of sex crimes involving a minor. The CPSO Cyber Crime Unit began an investigation on Sept. 11 into a suspect who they say initiated a sexual conversation online with a minor.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
City
Bogalusa, LA
County
Washington Parish, LA
City
Washington, LA
Washington Parish, LA
Government
State
Washington State
Local
Louisiana Government
Bogalusa, LA
Government
WDSU

Bogalusa police issue arrest warrants in 2021 murder case

The Bogalusa Police Department has issued arrest warrants linked to a 2021 murder case. Detectives said Typolia Peters was killed on Aug. 8, 2021, in a shooting at the former Highland Park apartment complex. Arrest warrants have been issued for Broderick Chatmon Jr., 21, of Boglausa, according to police. Police...
BOGALUSA, LA
L'Observateur

Slidell Man Pleads Guilty To Violating The Federal Gun Control Act

NEW ORLEANS – RAYMOND BAYONA, age 32, a resident of Slidell, Louisiana, pled guilty on September 15, 2022 before United States District Judge Barry W. Ashe to a one-count indictment charging him with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 922(g)(1) and 924(a)(2), announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.
SLIDELL, LA
WDSU

Police arrest suspect in deadly Slidell shooting

SLIDELL, La. — Slidell Police say Brian Taylor is in custody. He was identified as a suspect in a deadly shooting at a Slidell car dealership Friday night. Officials say it happened at the Hyundai of Slidell around 5:30 p.m. Detectives were searching for 23-year-old, Brian Taylor (Slidell, LA),...
SLIDELL, LA
Picayune Item

St. Tammany Parish coroner identifies potential homicide victim

St. Tammany Parish Coroner Dr. Charles Preston has identified the man killed in Slidell yesterday as Zakary Stewart. Stewart, 22, had recently moved to Slidell from Alabama and had no fixed local address. He was staying with friends on West End Boulevard in Slidell. An autopsy will be conducted Monday or Tuesday, after which Preston will rule on cause and manner of death. Preliminary findings suggest Stewart died of a gunshot wound in an apparent homicide.
SLIDELL, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

Sheriff seeks public’s help in locating fugitive

Washington Parish Sheriff Randy Seal is seeking the help of the public to locate a fugitive, Jessica Lynn Creel, a 34-year-old white female whose last known address was 217 Derbigney St. in Bogalusa. The attached photograph was taken in February 2015 when Creel was last in the Washington Parish Jail.
BOGALUSA, LA
NOLA.com

13-year-old Madisonville student accused of making gun threats

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said Thursday that deputies have arrested a 13-year-old Madisonville Junior High student who is accused of threatening to bring a gun to school. Authorities said the school's resource officer was notified after several students heard the 13-year-old say he was going to bring a...
MADISONVILLE, LA
News Break
Politics
WJTV 12

2 children in custody for threats against Brookhaven schools

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – A 12-year-old and an 11-year-old are in custody after threats were made against Brookhaven School District campuses on Thursday, September 15. The Daily Leader reported the threat was made on social media, leading to what Police Chief Kenneth Collins called “mass hysteria.” The threat was shared by students, then adults. In […]
BROOKHAVEN, MS
WWL-AMFM

Road rage shooting on I-10 in Metairie

A road rage incident on the I-10 East near Clearview results in a woman narrowly being shot by the enraged driver. It happened in the 11 o’clock hour when a woman was driving on the expressway when she traffic was stopping in front of her.
METAIRIE, LA
WDAM-TV

14-year-old arrested for Hub City shooting

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hub City teen is in jail tonight for a shooting that occurred in May 2022 on Myrtle Street in Hattiesburg. The 14-year-old male faces one count of shooting into a dwelling and one county of criminal street gang activity. He may face additional charges pending the completion of the investigation.
HATTIESBURG, MS
L'Observateur

Toddler Killed in Tangipahoa Parish Crash

Hammond – On September 14, 2022, shortly after 7:15 a.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a two vehicle crash on Interstate 12 near Pumpkin Center Road in Tangipahoa Parish. The crash claimed the life of 1-year-old Benjamin DeLaune of Livingston. The initial investigation revealed that...
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
an17.com

Items stolen from Abita Springs residence recovered in Pike County

St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s detectives have arrested a Mississippi woman who garnered an Abita Springs man’s trust before stealing several items from his home. On September 8, STPSO deputies were contacted after a man said an acquaintance stole several items, including an AR-15, a laptop, computer equipment, a camera and an Xbox, from his Abita Springs-area residence.
ABITA SPRINGS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Toddler Killed in Morning Two-Vehicle Crash on I-12 in Louisiana

Toddler Killed in Morning Two-Vehicle Crash on I-12 in Louisiana. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on September 16, 2022, that on September 14, 2022, soon after 7:15 a.m., Troopers from LSP Troop L began investigating a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 12 near Pumpkin Center Road in Tangipahoa Parish. Benjamin DeLaune, 1, of Livingston, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA

