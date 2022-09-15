(CBS DETROIT) - The city of Detroit has been ranked as the most challenging place in the United States to live with asthma. The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America has ranked the most challenging places in the U.S. to live with asthma and Detroit was at the top of the list.The organization says Detroit was tabbed #1 because of its high rates of asthma prevalence, asthma-related emergency room visits and asthma-related deaths.The report also analyzed factors that can influence asthma, like poverty, lack of health insurance, air pollution and access to asthma specialists, among others. The report says Detroit's high poverty rates and poor air quality are especially alarming.The top 10 most challenging places to live with asthma in the United States are listed below:Detroit, MichiganCleveland, OhioAllentown, PennsylvaniaLakeland, FloridaFresno, CaliforniaCharleston, South CarolinaHarrisburg, PennsylvaniaPoughkeepsie, New YorkPhiladelphia, PennsylvaniaBaltimore, Maryland25 million people in the United States are living with asthma.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO