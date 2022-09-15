ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Black Enterprise

Righting the Wrong, Detroit Highway That Displaced 130,000 Black People Will Become Urban Boulevard

A Detroit highway whose construction displaced 130,000 people in two Black neighborhoods will become an urban boulevard. According to a Department of Transportation (DoT) release, the boulevard is one of 26 new infrastructure projects across the country funded by the Biden administration. The DoT has awarded $104.7 million to Detroit to replace the one-mile I-375 freeway.
DETROIT, MI
Michigan Advance

Officials look to ‘fill in the ditch’ that helped displace Black Detroiters with $105M project

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said Thursday during a news conference in Detroit that “wealth that needs to be created will be created” as he helped to outline plans to reimage a federal highway that displaced a historic Black community during the 1950s and 1960s.    “We know that some of the planners and politicians behind […] The post Officials look to ‘fill in the ditch’ that helped displace Black Detroiters with $105M project appeared first on Michigan Advance.
DETROIT, MI
State
Michigan State
Detroit, MI
Government
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Detroit News

Caregivers in Michigan are reaching a breaking point

Rosa E. Hunter sees her mother as a future version of herself. They even share the same name. As 94-year-old Rosa L. Hunter suffers from dementia, she relies on her youngest daughter for around-the-clock care. And while 68-year-old Rosa wouldn't have it any other way, she fears reaching her mother's age and imposing the same caregiver role on her son.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

First mosque opens in Troy, but legal battle with city continues

Members of a mosque and Troy's elected officials are meeting Saturday afternoon for a ribbon cutting at the Adam Community Center, but a federal lawsuit between the parties remains unsettled after a four-year legal battle. The building, on Rochester Road about three-quarters of a mile south of Wattles Road, is...
The Detroit Free Press

5 Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Michigan to close

Bed Bath & Beyond released a list of stores set to close in 2022 and it includes five locations in Michigan. The list, which has more than 50 stores on it, was recently released after the retailer revealed earlier this month it would shutter about 150 locations and lay off 20% of its workforce, according to the Associated Press. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
Person
Pete Buttigieg
Banana 101.5

More Vintage Photos of Detroit, Michigan: 1890s-1960s

It’s always a gas to show some old vintage photos of Michigan’s towns, villages, communities, hamlets…and big cities. This time around, it’s another gallery of old images of Detroit. But before we delve into the photos, here are fifteen trivia facts about the city (thanks to Friedman Real Estate):
DETROIT, MI
WILX-TV

Governor Whitmer announces statewide strategy for future Michigan transportation

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced a plan that can impact the future of mobility in Michigan. The Michigan Mobility Plan was announced on Thursday by Gov. Whitmer and is expected to include the widespread adoption of innovative tools like new energy sources, reliance on software, and more use of multiple modes of transportation on a single trip. To address further mobility challenges, the plan will a more accessible transportation infrastructure with a growing workforce.
MICHIGAN STATE
dbusiness.com

Work Begins on 171-acre Romulus Trade Center, 1,100 Jobs Planned

The City of Romulus and NorthPoint Development have started work on the Romulus Trade Center, a 171-acre, multi-million-dollar development offering a combination of retail and industrial space. Construction of phase one of the Romulus Trade Center is set to conclude by summer 2023. Royal Farms is the first confirmed tenant.
ROMULUS, MI
The Oakland Press

Public meetings on de-looping Woodward Avenue

Anyone interested in plans to convert the Woodward Loop in Pontiac into a two-way street has several options for sharing their opinions, but only until Oct. 4. “The goal is to educate the public about the project and answer as many questions as we can,” said MDOT spokesperson Diane Cross.
PONTIAC, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit named most challenging city to live with asthma

(CBS DETROIT) - The city of Detroit has been ranked as the most challenging place in the United States to live with asthma. The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America has ranked the most challenging places in the U.S. to live with asthma and Detroit was at the top of the list.The organization says Detroit was tabbed #1 because of its high rates of asthma prevalence, asthma-related emergency room visits and asthma-related deaths.The report also analyzed factors that can influence asthma, like poverty, lack of health insurance, air pollution and access to asthma specialists, among others. The report says Detroit's high poverty rates and poor air quality are especially alarming.The top 10 most challenging places to live with asthma in the United States are listed below:Detroit, MichiganCleveland, OhioAllentown, PennsylvaniaLakeland, FloridaFresno, CaliforniaCharleston, South CarolinaHarrisburg, PennsylvaniaPoughkeepsie, New YorkPhiladelphia, PennsylvaniaBaltimore, Maryland25 million people in the United States are living with asthma.
DETROIT, MI
1470 WFNT

This is Currently the Richest City in Michigan

Currently, the richest city in Michigan is located just south of Pontiac. To make this simple, the criteria to find Michigan's richest city is simple, the highest median household income. According to mostexpensively.com, the average median household income in the entire state of Michigan is $59,584. The richest city in...
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MI
99.1 WFMK

Look Inside This Crazy Abandoned Dome House In Detroit

You may be browsing around on Zillow for one of these lakefront homes in Michigan. This doesn't have a waterfront view, but it is oddly shaped. Earns it points, right?. Located in Detroit, there are a few dome houses, and they look kind of crazy inside. Abandoned Dome Home In...
DETROIT, MI

