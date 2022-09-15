Read full article on original website
Michigan lands $105M federal grant to remove Detroit’s I-375; project resembles Syracuse’s I-81
U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg joined Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and a litany of other elected officials Thursday to announce a $105 million federal grant to undo the I-375 freeway. It was a unique situation for a Governor that staked her first election on “fix the...
Righting the Wrong, Detroit Highway That Displaced 130,000 Black People Will Become Urban Boulevard
A Detroit highway whose construction displaced 130,000 people in two Black neighborhoods will become an urban boulevard. According to a Department of Transportation (DoT) release, the boulevard is one of 26 new infrastructure projects across the country funded by the Biden administration. The DoT has awarded $104.7 million to Detroit to replace the one-mile I-375 freeway.
Detroiters react to I-375 being converted into a boulevard
The Biden Administration is pledging $105 million to modernize I-375. The project would transform I-375 into a boulevard and reconnect neighborhoods that were divided decades ago.
Officials look to ‘fill in the ditch’ that helped displace Black Detroiters with $105M project
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said Thursday during a news conference in Detroit that “wealth that needs to be created will be created” as he helped to outline plans to reimage a federal highway that displaced a historic Black community during the 1950s and 1960s. “We know that some of the planners and politicians behind […] The post Officials look to ‘fill in the ditch’ that helped displace Black Detroiters with $105M project appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Michiganders with disabilities are living in poverty, struggling to afford basics
Jamie Junior is in the market for a wheelchair accessible van but the cost is steep — up to $50,000 for a used one. In the meantime, Junior relies on the city of Detroit’s paratransit services to get to and from work. But the system is not efficient, she said.
Detroit News
Caregivers in Michigan are reaching a breaking point
Rosa E. Hunter sees her mother as a future version of herself. They even share the same name. As 94-year-old Rosa L. Hunter suffers from dementia, she relies on her youngest daughter for around-the-clock care. And while 68-year-old Rosa wouldn't have it any other way, she fears reaching her mother's age and imposing the same caregiver role on her son.
Detroit News
First mosque opens in Troy, but legal battle with city continues
Members of a mosque and Troy's elected officials are meeting Saturday afternoon for a ribbon cutting at the Adam Community Center, but a federal lawsuit between the parties remains unsettled after a four-year legal battle. The building, on Rochester Road about three-quarters of a mile south of Wattles Road, is...
5 Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Michigan to close
Bed Bath & Beyond released a list of stores set to close in 2022 and it includes five locations in Michigan. The list, which has more than 50 stores on it, was recently released after the retailer revealed earlier this month it would shutter about 150 locations and lay off 20% of its workforce, according to the Associated Press. ...
Popular berm along Detroit Riverfront back open after improvement project
The popular berm along the Detroit Riverfront at Milliken State Park and Harbor is back open after being closed for improvements.
CDC recommends masks for 14 Michigan counties, raising from 8 last week
Michigan has 14 counties at a high COVID-19 Community Level this week according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC uses Community Levels to determine COVID risk, putting counties in one of three buckets: low (green), medium (yellow) or high (orange). The CDC recommends masking while indoors...
More Vintage Photos of Detroit, Michigan: 1890s-1960s
It’s always a gas to show some old vintage photos of Michigan’s towns, villages, communities, hamlets…and big cities. This time around, it’s another gallery of old images of Detroit. But before we delve into the photos, here are fifteen trivia facts about the city (thanks to Friedman Real Estate):
WILX-TV
Governor Whitmer announces statewide strategy for future Michigan transportation
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced a plan that can impact the future of mobility in Michigan. The Michigan Mobility Plan was announced on Thursday by Gov. Whitmer and is expected to include the widespread adoption of innovative tools like new energy sources, reliance on software, and more use of multiple modes of transportation on a single trip. To address further mobility challenges, the plan will a more accessible transportation infrastructure with a growing workforce.
Four Harley Earl Classics From GM Heritage Visit Detroit Streets
The Concours d’Elegance has a French origin but now comes in various forms. One of them had been concluded last month in Pebble Beach wherein we saw an expansive set of car launches. In Michigan, the Detroit Concours d’Elegance is happening this weekend. But unlike the typical posh and...
Proposed 14-story, 290-room hotel next to LCA gets the green light, pushing District Detroit vision forward
A new hotel may soon be coming to downtown Detroit after Olympia Development of Michigan and Related Companies submitted a development plan to the Detroit Downtown Development Authority.
dbusiness.com
Work Begins on 171-acre Romulus Trade Center, 1,100 Jobs Planned
The City of Romulus and NorthPoint Development have started work on the Romulus Trade Center, a 171-acre, multi-million-dollar development offering a combination of retail and industrial space. Construction of phase one of the Romulus Trade Center is set to conclude by summer 2023. Royal Farms is the first confirmed tenant.
The Oakland Press
Public meetings on de-looping Woodward Avenue
Anyone interested in plans to convert the Woodward Loop in Pontiac into a two-way street has several options for sharing their opinions, but only until Oct. 4. “The goal is to educate the public about the project and answer as many questions as we can,” said MDOT spokesperson Diane Cross.
Detroit named most challenging city to live with asthma
(CBS DETROIT) - The city of Detroit has been ranked as the most challenging place in the United States to live with asthma. The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America has ranked the most challenging places in the U.S. to live with asthma and Detroit was at the top of the list.The organization says Detroit was tabbed #1 because of its high rates of asthma prevalence, asthma-related emergency room visits and asthma-related deaths.The report also analyzed factors that can influence asthma, like poverty, lack of health insurance, air pollution and access to asthma specialists, among others. The report says Detroit's high poverty rates and poor air quality are especially alarming.The top 10 most challenging places to live with asthma in the United States are listed below:Detroit, MichiganCleveland, OhioAllentown, PennsylvaniaLakeland, FloridaFresno, CaliforniaCharleston, South CarolinaHarrisburg, PennsylvaniaPoughkeepsie, New YorkPhiladelphia, PennsylvaniaBaltimore, Maryland25 million people in the United States are living with asthma.
fox2detroit.com
How Detroit hopes plexiglass will help sell vacant houses
You may have noticed plexiglass on windows of vacant Detroit homes. That's part of a city project to make abandoned houses look nicer, keep neighborhoods safer, and aid in selling the properties.
This is Currently the Richest City in Michigan
Currently, the richest city in Michigan is located just south of Pontiac. To make this simple, the criteria to find Michigan's richest city is simple, the highest median household income. According to mostexpensively.com, the average median household income in the entire state of Michigan is $59,584. The richest city in...
Look Inside This Crazy Abandoned Dome House In Detroit
You may be browsing around on Zillow for one of these lakefront homes in Michigan. This doesn't have a waterfront view, but it is oddly shaped. Earns it points, right?. Located in Detroit, there are a few dome houses, and they look kind of crazy inside. Abandoned Dome Home In...
