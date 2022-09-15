ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

‘The craziest thing ever on ice’: teenager Malinin lands first quad axel in history

The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vkz8l_0hwY7lbR00

Ilia Malinin made history on Wednesday when the 17-year-old, and the heir apparent to Olympic champion Nathan Chen among American figure skaters, successfully landed the first quad axel in competition.

Malinin pulled off the four-and-a half-revolution jump while winning the lower-level US Classic in Lake Placid, New York, before a small crowd in a mostly empty arena. It nonetheless sent shockwaves through the sport as the final and most difficult of the quadruple jumps had finally been conquered.

“It felt really good. When I’m practicing it, it’s pretty easy for me to figure out how to get the right timing and everything to have it be a good attempt,” said Malinin, whose supreme confidence in his jumping ability is evidenced by use of “quadg0d” on his social media platforms. “To do it in competition is a different story because you have nerves and pressure that can get in the way of that. So I have to treat it like I’m at home, and it feels pretty good.”

Chen, who for now has stepped away from the sport following his triumph at the Beijing Olympics, has toyed with the jump in practice. Two-time Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu was unsuccessful in trying to land it at the Winter Games.

There had been brief snippets of video Malinin had put out on social media over the past six months that indicated it was a work in progress, along with some reports that he had landed the quad axel in practice.

What makes the axel more difficult than the other quads – the flip, toe flip, lutz, salchow, loops and toe loop – is that skaters face forward when they enter the jump, forcing them to complete an extra half revolution. Even the triple axel is hard enough that most women, and many men, have trouble getting it right.

“I had an idea for trying it for a little while now. March or April was when I really started to work on the technique and try to improve it,” Malinin said. “[Hanyu] definitely inspired me to try it here.”

Malinin put the jump first in his free skate, set to “Euphoria” by Labrinth and choreographed by Shae-Lynn Bourne, when he knew that he would be freshest. The base value of 12.50 is more than any other jump, and the 1.00 that Malinin received in grade of execution from the judging panel indicated they considered it clean.

“This is the craziest thing I’ve ever seen anyone do on the ice,” said Adam Rippon, a member of the 2018 Olympic team.

Born in Virginia to Russian-born Uzbekistani skaters Tatiana Malinina and Roman Skorniakov, Malinin has been considered the next big thing in American figure skating for years. He won Junior Grand Prix events in France and Austria, along with the world championship last year, and was second to Chen at the US championships.

In most Olympic years, that would have made him a lock for the team. But US Figure Skating officials use a series of factors in making their decision and bypassed him in favor of Vincent Zhou and Jason Brown.

Chen ultimately won gold in record-setting fashion. He joined Zhou in the team competition, where the Americans won a silver medal that could still be elevated to gold pending the results of a Russian doping investigation.

Meanwhile, Malinin continued to work away from the spotlight on a jump that some thought impossible.

The US Classic is an early-season event that doesn’t get the attention of the Grand Prix events, which begin with Skate America on 21 October in Boston. Malinin is scheduled to make his senior debut there in a field that includes Olympic silver medalist Yuma Kagiyama of Japan, a two-time runner-up at the world championships.

Malinin’s other Grand Prix assignment this season is Nov. 25 in Espoo, Finland.

Comments / 80

Christine Brennan
2d ago

As a former competitive ice skater in the '80s and early '90s I commend this young man! In my day a double axle would have been considered today's quad and was hard enough. I cannot wait to see him in Skate America in October... congratulations!

Reply
20
PAt Papa
2d ago

this is stupid ! great journalism! new norm, but getting paid big bucks! no video showing the QUAD?

Reply(10)
61
Madd ✨ Miche
2d ago

Whaaatt... good for him! To bad it wasn't in front of a big crowd, that was a big moment. Got a little Scott Hamilton here.

Reply
12
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
thebrag.com

Margaret Urlich dies at age 57

Margaret Urlich, who rose to fame in Australia after singing ‘The Horses’ with Daryl Braithwaite, has just died at the age of 57. Margaret Urlich, who gained mainstream popularity in Australia after singing on ‘The Horses’ with Daryl Braithwaite, has died at age 57 after battling cancer for over 2 years.
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yuzuru Hanyu
Person
Labrinth
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Quad#Figure Skating#Doping#Axel#American#Us Classic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Country
Finland
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
24/7 Wall St.

The Country With the Most COVID-19 Deaths in the World

Worldwide, COVID-19 has infected 608 million people and killed 6.5 million since the start of its spread in late 2019. According to nearly all experts, these numbers are low. Counts may be low by 50% or more, particularly in nations without sophisticated national data collection systems. The spread of COVID-19...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

The Guardian

446K+
Followers
101K+
Post
200M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy