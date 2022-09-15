ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

Colby Reeder of Delaware makes instant impact with huge performance for Iowa State

By Alyssa Hertel, Des Moines Register
Delaware Online | The News Journal
Delaware Online | The News Journal
 2 days ago

AMES, Iowa — Doing all the small things right. Coming down to the little details.

That’s what Iowa State linebacker Colby Reeder focused on this summer, he told reporters during media day in August.

A transfer from the University of Delaware, Reeder is a fresh face in the Cyclones' defensive room, but he’s not new to the college game. If you look him up on YouTube, you’ll find highlight reels littered with sacks, fumble recoveries and interceptions from his time both at Salesianum School in Wilmington and Delaware, where he was Colonial Athletic Association Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2018.

Reeder, from Hockessin, has carried that success all the way across the country, to Ames and the Big 12. Most recently, he was named co-Big 12 Newcomer of the Week .

And he added to that highlight reel against Iowa on Saturday.

Making an impact in the Iowa State-Iowa game

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d33c9_0hwY7gBo00

With less than two minutes remaining in the first half of the Cy-Hawk game, the Hawkeyes had possession of the ball on the 18-yard line.

Quarterback Spencer Petras took the snap and backed up to about the 10-yard line before slinging a pass to Alec Wick. While Iowa’s redshirt freshman wide receiver dove in an attempt to make the catch, so did Iowa State defensive back T.J. Tampa. He managed to get a hand on it, but Tampa deflected the ball.

Right into the hands of his teammate, Reeder.

“When I tipped the ball, I didn’t know what happened to the ball,” Tampa said Tuesday. “But then I seen him running and I’m like, ‘That’s Colby.’ I feel like he needed that, and we needed that as a defense to keep the game going, keep pushing on and I feel like everything fell into place.”

Tampa credits Reeder with the interception, which is technically true. But when Reeder was asked about the same play, he was quick to turn the attention back on his teammate.

“Tampa made an amazing play on the ball,” Reeder said. “If you watch the replay, he had full extension, hit (it) up in the air and we had some guys around, but it bounced to me. At that point, that’s a gift that he basically wrapped up and tossed to me.”

Regardless of who should get credit for the play, Reeder secured the ball and ran, before Iowa’s offense took him down around the 12-yard line. Iowa State’s offense couldn’t convert his interception into points before the end of the first half, and Reeder knows what he has to do next time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ayX1z_0hwY7gBo00

“You just gotta secure it and try to take it to the house,” Reeder said. “Gotta get there next time, though.”

The interception highlighted a successful day on defense for Reeder, who recorded four total tackles, one tackle for loss and two quarterback hurries, as well. It’s a level of consistency that has earned Reeder a starting spot immediately, especially after he posted five total tackles, three quarterback hurries and two broken-up passes against Southeast Missouri.

Reeder twice scored touchdowns on fumble returns at Delaware and had four career interceptions but missed the 2019 season after back and shoulder surgeries.

There is no question that the Delaware transfer and redshirt senior is a fit in defensive coordinator Jon Heacock’s system.

And Reeder’s teammates and head coach agree.

FAMILIAR TERRAIN: Blue Hens, Trainer return to Rhode Island seeking revenge

Hard work pays off

Colby Reeder has had big shoes — er, cleats — to fill.

Coming to Iowa State as a linebacker, Reeder was tasked with filling the gap left with the departure of one of the best linebackers in Cyclones’ history , Mike Rose, and another star performer in Jake Hummel.

Reeder has more than proven he’s not only capable of playing at this level but has the skillset to make an instant impact in Iowa State’s defense. Head coach Matt Campbell would tend to agree.

“He’s a veteran football player,” Campbell said. “He’s already played a lot of football and meaningful snaps, (and) comes to us as a great player from Delaware.”

So, what exactly has made Reeder an instant hit among Iowa State coaches, fans and media?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nsQVW_0hwY7gBo00

For starters, he worked hard to earn the starting position.

“I talk a lot about Xavier (Hutchinson), how he practices, how he goes about his day-to-day operation,” Campbell said. “Colby is really the same way, and I think we saw that in winter workouts. He was a star in their workouts, and then you saw spring practice and how he handled spring practice and fall camp.”

Reeder put in months of work behind-the-scenes before taking the field in an Iowa State jersey. He understood coming into a new program that he would have to prove he belonged in the starting lineup, and, at least according to Campbell, it seemed like that work ethic never wavered.

And now, Iowa State football can benefit from a player who, had he not entered the transfer portal, would never play in Ames.

“What you’re seeing now is really what his own process has led him to be able to be,” Campbell said. “What he did Saturday was fantastic. As good of a performance that we’ve seen in terms of what we asked him to do.

“He was playing Mike, he was playing Will he was playing Sam; at times he played defensive end. There were a lot of things we asked him to do throughout the football game. That’s a credit to him to be ready, but (he) played a phenomenal football game for us.”

RHODE TEST: Ranking Delaware's 8 CAA football challenges with tough opener looming

Maturity, leadership and taking notes from his brother in the NFL

Reeder knew coming to Iowa State might also involve him taking on a leadership role.

The Cyclones’ defense does boast senior stars like Will McDonald IV, O’Rien Vance and Anthony Johnson Jr. But behind those players are the next generation of Iowa State defenders, and Reeder understood that at his position, he would need to be a role model for the freshman and sophomores.

Reeder says that he wanted to share his knowledge to help the team grow. He comes from a different background, transferring from Delaware, and hoped that he could help the younger players in some way.

Besides, Reeder is used to getting advice from others, although his source of corrections is a bit closer to home.

“My brother [ San Diego Chargers linebacker Troy Reeder ] has been very beneficial along the way,” Reeder said. “I mean, he’s had success in the NFL. He’s watching my games, so if he sees something, he’s texting me saying, ‘Fix this, fix that.’ It goes a long way, just helping and the encouragement.”

Reeder could be that for the next group of Iowa State linebackers. But regardless of his impact on the younger Cyclones, the Delaware native is already a name many fans in Ames won’t soon forget.

Alyssa Hertel is the college sports recruiting reporter for the Des Moines Register. Contact Alyssa at ahertel@dmreg.com or on Twitter @AlyssaHertel .

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Colby Reeder of Delaware makes instant impact with huge performance for Iowa State

Comments / 0

Related
WDEL 1150AM

Henderson throws 4 TDs in Delaware's win over Rhode Island

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Nolan Henderson threw for career highs of 379 yards and four touchdowns as Delaware beat Rhode Island 42-21 in Saturday’s only matchup of ranked FCS teams. Joudon Townsend had a pair of TD catches and a career-high 109 yards receiving for the Fightin’ Blue...
NEWARK, DE
bluehens.com

Football Preview: Rhode Island

NEWARK, Del. – The No. 9/10 University of Delaware football team opens CAA play on Saturday as the Blue Hens travel to No. 17/14 Rhode Island. Kickoff at URI's Meade Stadium is set for 1 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on FloSports. It is the only FCS matchup in Week 3 to feature two top-25 programs.
NEWARK, DE
WMDT.com

DSU Gold Ranking proving “Delaware State is who we say we are”

DOVER, Del. – Delaware State University is now in the gold standard ranking. They are the number 2 public Historically Black College and University in the United States according to the U.S. News & World Report. “What the ranking means to me is that I made the right decision but also to say Delaware state is who we say we are,” says senior Jonte Simmons.
DOVER, DE
WMDT.com

Caesar Rodney dominates Dover to improve to 3-1

CAMDEN, Del.– Caesar Rodney defeated Dover in a final score of 3-1 on Thursday night. CR would win the first set to go up 1-0 early. Dover would take it down to the wire in the second game as they would tie it up 1-1. The Riders would pull...
DOVER, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
Ames, IA
College Sports
Local
Iowa Football
Ames, IA
Sports
Newark, DE
Sports
Newark, DE
College Sports
Newark, DE
Football
Local
Delaware Sports
City
Ames, IA
State
Iowa State
City
Wilmington, DE
Delaware State
Delaware Football
City
Delaware, IA
City
Newark, DE
Local
Iowa Sports
Local
Delaware College Sports
Ames, IA
Football
Local
Iowa College Sports
City
Des Moines, IA
delawarepublic.org

DSU and UD rate well in the U.S. News & World Report's annual rankings

Both Delaware State University and the University of Delaware are touting their rankings in the recently released U.S. News & World Report’s best colleges rankings. DSU moved to the number two spot for public HBCUs in the United States and number eight overall among all HBCUs. Five years ago those rankings were seventh and 13 respectively.
DOVER, DE
witn22.org

Mayor Purzycki Announces Details of Wilmington’s 6th Annual HBCU Week and College Fair

Mayor Mike Purzycki and Wilmington’s HBCU Ambassador, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, today announced details of Wilmington’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Week [hbcuweek.org], which will be held Wednesday, September 21 through Sunday, September 25. This year’s events include a concert, middle school college tour, panel discussion, college fair, comedy show, block party, and the battle of the bands over the course of five days.
WILMINGTON, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Former Wilmington City Councilwoman Rysheema Dixon dies

Former Wilmington City Councilwoman Rysheema Dixon has died unexpectedly. Her death was confirmed on Friday, September 16, 2022, by the City of Wilmington and Dixon's business RD Innovative Solutions of which she was CEO and Founder. Dixon was 35 years old. Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki extended his condolences. "Rysheema always...
WILMINGTON, DE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Heacock
PhillyBite

5 Best Donut Spots in Pennsylvania

- Regarding donuts, Pennsylvania has a few great options. In addition to Clark's Donuts, you can try the delicious treats from Beiler's Donuts. Both of these are made by Amish families and are classic favorites. Fragnelli's Bakery in Philadelphia. Donuts, classic sweets, and eats of all kinds are among the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
VISTA.Today

Two Chester County Schools Among U.S. News Best Colleges

Two Chester County schools have found their place on the recently released U.S. News Best Colleges rankings for 2022-2023, writes Sean Adams for the Philadelphia Inquirer. To determine the ranking, U.S. News compared colleges across the nation based on 17 indicators of academic quality, including average six-year graduation rate, average first-year student retention rate, and student-faculty ratio.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
TODAY.com

Drag performer, 25, dies mid-performance at Philadelphia bar

A Philadelphia drag performer beloved by the local LGBTQ community died Monday night during a performance at a popular gay bar. Valencia Prime, 25, was performing at Tabu Lounge and Sports bar, in the heart of Philadelphia’s Gayborhood, when she collapsed on stage, bar owner Jeffrey Sotland said. “Today...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa State Football#American Football#College Football#Salesianum School#Hawkeyes
WHYY

‘Festival Hispano’ kicks off Hispanic Heritage Month in Wilmington

Hundreds of people from Delaware and the surrounding area donned capes made of a variety of flags representing the Latino community as part of Hispanic Heritage Month. The 46th annual Festival Hispano was held in Wilmington last Sunday, with big crowds taking in a parade down Fourth Street before the event. A second celebration is on tap this Sunday in southern Delaware’s Georgetown.
WILMINGTON, DE
PhillyBite

Best and Worst Cell Phone Carriers in Philadelphia

- Are you looking for the best cell phone carrier in Philadelphia?. If so, you have come to the right place. This article focuses on AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile. We'll discuss their strengths and weaknesses and what they can offer you in the way of service. AT&T - Best. Regarding...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Confrontation leads to shooting in Philadelphia's Overbrook Park section: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A confrontation led to a shooting in Philadelphia's Overbrook Park section on Thursday night. Police say it was self-defense.It happened on the 1400 block of North 75th Street around 11:30 p.m.Investigators say that a couple had a friend over their home.  When the friend's husband showed up, he was violent and threatening.Police say the man who lived in the house then shot the husband in the leg.He was rushed to the hospital.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WBOC

Delaware Man Dies in Accident in Harrington

HARRINGTON, De. - A Delaware man has died after an accident this morning in the Harrington area. According to Delaware State Police, around 6:12 on Friday morning, a 64-year-old man from Delaware was driving his Ford pickup truck on Prospect Church Road and passed the Hammondtown Road intersection. That's when police say the truck drifted off the road hitting a house and then hitting both a wooden clothesline post and a tree. Police say they are unsure why the car drifted off the road.
HARRINGTON, DE
WHYY

Krasner supporters pack Philly church after Pa. House contempt vote: ‘We are supporting democracy’

Philadelphia political and religious leaders gathered Wednesday night at Mother Bethel AME Church in a show of support for District Attorney Larry Krasner. The rally came a day after the Pennsylvania state House voted to hold him in contempt for failing to comply with the subpoena of the House Committee on Restoring Law and Order. The committee is operating in tandem with a Republican-led effort to impeach Krasner.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Pizza Shop Collapses In Philadelphia Neighborhood (VIDEO)

Officials were at the scene of a rowhouse collapse Wednesday, Sept. 14 in Philadelphia's Fishtown, authorities said. Video being live-streamed on Citizen shows the collapse of the three-story building, home to Key Pizza and apartments above at Memphis & E York streets around 9:45 a.m. The building was unoccupied and no injuries were reported, the fire department said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Delaware Online | The News Journal

Delaware Online | The News Journal

9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Delaware News - Delawareonline is the home page of The News Journal with in depth and updated local news.

 http://delawareonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy