Read full article on original website
Related
Queen Elizabeth's grandchildren mount vigil around coffin
Queen Elizabeth II's eight grandchildren mounted a vigil around her coffin Saturday as US President Joe Biden flew in ahead of the state funeral being planned for Britain's longest-serving monarch. The public have until 6:30 am (0530 GMT) on Monday to view the coffin before the queen is honoured with Britain's first state funeral in nearly six decades.
Queen Elizabeth II dies: Why is the queen’s oak coffin lined with lead?
On Tuesday, Queen Elizabeth II’s remains were taken to London to lie in state in Westminster Hall. The monarch’s coffin will be placed in the hall for people to pay their respects before it is eventually placed in the King George VI memorial chapel in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.
Royal guard collapses during Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral: How long do they have to stand beside her coffin?
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is lying in state at Westminster Hall. While thousands of mourners pay their respects to the Queen until her last funeral on Monday, September 19, guards are standing watch beside Her Majesty. On Wednesday, September 14, the live broadcast of the funeral had to...
WATCH: Royal guard faints while standing watch at Queen Elizabeth II's coffin
A guard fainted while he stood vigil at Queen Elizabeth II's coffin Wednesday. It was the queen's first day of lying in state at Westminster Hall, Parliament's house of government. Her coffin had just been through a procession from London's Buckingham Palace and will remain at Westminster Hall until her funeral in Westminster Abbey on Monday.
RELATED PEOPLE
Queen Elizabeth II's hearse was customized for her
Queen Elizabeth II's casket was carried across Scotland on Sunday in a black hearse that was specially prepared for the task. The vehicle was provided by the William Purve Funeral Directors service, which saw its website crash after its name was seen on the vehicle's window. The car was not...
The Unexpected Car Taking Queen Elizabeth To Her Funeral
Last week, when the Queen of England Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 96, most thought that the hearse leading the procession through Scotland would be something quintessentially British, like a Bentley, Range Rover, Jaguar, or Rolls-Royce — marques which have featured multiple times in her own private collection. But the vehicle carrying the coffin though Scotland was from the other side of the English Channel. It's a decidedly German vehicle, in fact, a Mercedes E-Class.
CARS・
Here's The Schedule For Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral
The ceremony "will pay tribute to the Queen's extraordinary reign and Her Majesty's remarkable life of service," Buckingham Palace said.
BBC
Queen's funeral plans: What will happen on the day
Preparations are being made for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II when the nation will say a final farewell to Britain's longest-reigning monarch. It will be a day of emotion, pomp and ceremony with a service at Westminster Abbey, cortege and military procession across London before a final family ceremony at a chapel in Windsor Castle. The Queen made personal additions to the plans, Buckingham Palace has said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Buckingham Palace announces arrangements for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral
Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral will be held at Westminster Abbey on Sept. 19, after members of the public are given an opportunity to pay their respects as she lies in state in Edinburgh and London, the royal family announced Saturday. Buckingham Palace said in a statement that the queen’s...
King Charles and Siblings Walk Behind Queen Elizabeth II’s Coffin in Solemn Procession
King Charles III and siblings Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward were part of a solemn procession today as Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin arrived at St. Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh. The royal family will reportedly hold a vigil at the cathedral later in the day, and the...
The Major Way The Queen's Coffin Procession Is Disrupting Commoners' Lives
Queen Elizabeth II's death has kickstarted a long list of processes and procedures that were years in the making (via The Guardian). The beloved ruler passed away at her summer home in Balmoral, Scotland, necessitating Her Majesty's coffin being transported to Edinburgh, where the streets were lined with mourners looking to pay their respects, per the BBC.
King Charles III arrives at Buckingham Palace ahead of procession for Queen Elizabeth
King Charles III has arrived at Buckingham Palace ahead of a procession which will see Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin ceremonially moved through London to the Palace of Westminster on Wednesday, 14 September. Upon arrival at Westminster Hall, Her late Majesty will be lying in state until her funeral service...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Date of Queen’s state funeral announced
The state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will be held at Westminster Abbey at 11am on Monday 19 September, it has been announced.The Queen’s body will be brought down from Scotland to lie in state in Westminster Hall for “four clear days”, from 14 September until 6.30am on the morning of the funeral, to allow the public to pay their respects.Earlier on Saturday King Charles III declared the date of the state funeral to be a bank holiday across the UK.The coffin bearing the Queen’s body – lying at Balmoral Castle – will begin its journey to the abbey...
Once Britain’s largest colony, India meets Queen Elizabeth’s death with indifference
NEW DELHI (AP) — Just hours before news of Queen Elizabeth II’s death spread, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a fiery speech urging India to shed its colonial ties in a ceremony to rename a boulevard that once honored King George V. Rajpath, formerly called Kingsway, was a...
WATCH: King Charles III visits Wales
Britain’s King Charles III addressed the Welsh parliament, called the Senedd, on Friday after receiving its condolences on the death last week of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. The King, who as the Prince of Wales had often used a smattering of Welsh in official speeches after taking lessons,...
WATCH LIVE: Royal family holds vigil for Queen Elizabeth II
On Friday night, King Charles III and his three siblings — Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward — will hold a 15-minute vigil around the queen’s coffin as it lies in state. The vigil is slated to begin at 1 p.m. ET. Watch in the embedded...
Public support for the monarchy is lowest among young Britons, but that’s nothing new
The death of Queen Elizabeth II after 70 years on the throne has, of course, been met with widespread sadness and mourning. For most people in Britain, she is the only monarch they have known. Yet, inevitably, the mourning of her passing will be followed by a discussion about the future of the monarchy as an institution. After all, much has changed since 1951.
Thousands wait overnight in London to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth II
LONDON (AP) — Thousands of people spent London’s coldest night in months huddled in line to view the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, and authorities warned Saturday that arriving mourners face a 16-hour wait. A tide of people wanting to say goodbye streamed to Parliament’s Westminster Hall, where...
Public grief over Queen Elizabeth II in Hong Kong seen as both nostalgia and dissent
HONG KONG (AP) — Hundreds of Hong Kong residents are lining up in front of the British Consulate General for hours each day to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II, leaving piles of flowers and handwritten notes. The collective outpouring of grief after her death last week is...
The queue to see the late queen’s coffin is 10 miles long. Here are 5 photos from a mourning country
Thousands are joining a long queue to view Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin as it rests at Westminster Hall on Thursday. This willingness to wait and pay tribute to the late monarch — who lies in state until her funeral on Monday — transformed into a queue that was at least 5 miles long, NBC News reported.
PBS NewsHour
Arlington, VA
27K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.https://www.pbs.org/newshour/
Comments / 0