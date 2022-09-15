Stephen H. Kennedy, 78, died at 4:28 p.m. Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at OSF St. Anthony’s Healthcare Center. Born March 23, 1944 in Alton, he was the son of Stephen B. and Lillian A. (Howard) Kennedy. Mr. Kennedy graduated from Marquette Catholic High School in 1962 and Southern Illinois University in Edwardsville in 1966 and earned his Executive MBA from Louisiana State University. He retired from Graphic Packaging in 2006 and was a member of St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey. On January 23, 1965 he married the former Mary Ann Gillespey at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Alton. She survives. Also surviving is a son and daughter-in-law, Stephen E. Kennedy and Lisa Ottolini of Creve Coeur, MO, a daughter and son-in-law, Beth and Rob Hasse of Godfrey, four grandchildren, Lily Kennedy, Julia Kennedy, Sarah Hasse, and Stephen Hasse, and three sisters, Jane Kohnen of Phoenix, AZ, Nancy Birkemeier of St. Peters, MO, and Kathryn Krueger of O’Fallon, MO. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Patricia Cooper. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Sunday, September 18, 2022 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. A memorial mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, September 19, 2022 at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey. Father Steven Janoski will officiate. Burial will be at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Godfrey. Memorials may be made to St. Ambrose Catholic Church or Marquette Catholic High School. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.

