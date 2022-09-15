Read full article on original website
Related
advantagenews.com
Raymond Romine III
Raymond Lee Romine III, 77, of Granite City, Illinois, passed away on September 13, 2022 at his home. He was born May 25, 1945 to the late Raymond Lee Romine Jr. and Margaret (Nemeth) Romine in Granite City, Illinois. On July 19, 1985, Ray and Pamela Cook were married and celebrated 37 years of marriage together.
advantagenews.com
Judith Shields
Judith Ann Shields, 85, passed away 8:54 pm, Monday, September 12, 2022 at Alton Memorial Hospital. Born October 1, 1936 in Hartford, she was the daughter of Lester and Helen Marie (Naylor) Oldham. She had been a secretary for 21 years at Granite City Steel before retiring. Judy loved her...
advantagenews.com
PHOTOS: Alton 28, Belleville West 7 at Bob Goalby Field in Belleville
Alton High School's football team got its first win of the 2022 season on Friday night. Alton High head football coach David Parker spoke with Nick Darr after the game:. Your browser does not support the audio element.
advantagenews.com
Estella Collins
Estella “Stella” H. Collins, formerly of Bunker Hill and Rockbridge, passed away at 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at Jerseyville Manor Nursing Home in Jerseyville. She was born May 4, 1933 in Kane, IL, the daughter of Asa Truman and Cecil Mary (Hoofnagle) Cope. She married Edward...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
advantagenews.com
Mary Jean Jantzen
She was born on April 29, 1957 in Jerseyville and was the daughter of Charles Harold and Ruby Mae (Gresham) Swan. Mary grew up in Calhoun County, Illinois, where she graduated with the Class of 1975 from Calhoun High School. She obtained her Licensed Practical Nurse degree from JB Johnson...
advantagenews.com
Jean Shearburn
Jean M Shearburn, 94, passed away at 12:35 pm on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at Alton Memorial Hospital with her loving family by her side. She was born on January 11, 1928, in Alton, IL to William and Anna Louise (Feldwisch) Loellke. Jean graduated from Alton High School in 1945...
advantagenews.com
Eldon Heaton
Eldon C. Heaton, 77, went to be with the Father at 12:01 pm, Sunday, September 11, 2022 at River Crossing of Alton. Born September 29, 1944 in Springfield, MO, he was the son of Louis and May Belle (Goodnight) Heaton. Eldon served in the U.S. Army and Air Force retiring...
advantagenews.com
Nancy McKenney
Nancy H. McKenney, 90, died at 9:20 a.m. on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 in Alton. She was born February 9, 1932 in Phoenix, AZ the daughter of the late Nolan H. and Nellie (Stevenson) Brown. She was self-employed as an in-home healthcare provider and was a member of First Assembly...
IN THIS ARTICLE
advantagenews.com
Scott Emery
Scott A. Emery, 57 of Alton, passed away at 1:49 a.m. on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at OSF St. Anthony’s Health Center in Alton. He was born on January 1, 1965 in Alton to the late Christopher J. Emery and Sharon K. (Stemm) Emery. She survives. Scott was a...
advantagenews.com
Kenneth Ziegler
Kenneth “Kenny” A. Ziegler, 51, of Myrtle, MO, passed away on Sunday, September 11, 2022, in Bunker Hill. He was born on January 29, 1971, in Staunton, IL, the son of Udell A. and Judith A. (Dooley) Ziegler. Kenny married the love of his life, Heather L. Staszek in Bunker Hill on September 19, 2015.
advantagenews.com
Stephen Kennedy
Stephen H. Kennedy, 78, died at 4:28 p.m. Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at OSF St. Anthony’s Healthcare Center. Born March 23, 1944 in Alton, he was the son of Stephen B. and Lillian A. (Howard) Kennedy. Mr. Kennedy graduated from Marquette Catholic High School in 1962 and Southern Illinois University in Edwardsville in 1966 and earned his Executive MBA from Louisiana State University. He retired from Graphic Packaging in 2006 and was a member of St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey. On January 23, 1965 he married the former Mary Ann Gillespey at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Alton. She survives. Also surviving is a son and daughter-in-law, Stephen E. Kennedy and Lisa Ottolini of Creve Coeur, MO, a daughter and son-in-law, Beth and Rob Hasse of Godfrey, four grandchildren, Lily Kennedy, Julia Kennedy, Sarah Hasse, and Stephen Hasse, and three sisters, Jane Kohnen of Phoenix, AZ, Nancy Birkemeier of St. Peters, MO, and Kathryn Krueger of O’Fallon, MO. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Patricia Cooper. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Sunday, September 18, 2022 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. A memorial mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, September 19, 2022 at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey. Father Steven Janoski will officiate. Burial will be at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Godfrey. Memorials may be made to St. Ambrose Catholic Church or Marquette Catholic High School. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
advantagenews.com
William Thurston Sr.
CMSGT William T. (Mary) Thurston II. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 15, 2022 from 9 a.m. until time of funeral services at 11 a.m. at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville with Rev. Joel Lohr officiating. Burial will follow at St. Francis Xavier Cemetery in Jerseyville with the Jerseyville...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
advantagenews.com
Alton principals honored by Illinois Principals Association
A pair of principals in the Alton School District have been recognized by the Illinois Principals Association. Michael Bellm, Alton High School Principal, was named the 2022 "High School Principal of the Year" while John Ducey, Lovejoy Elementary Principal, received the Herman Graves Award which recognizes outstanding service to the association.
advantagenews.com
Mary Jane Theisen
Mary Jane Theisen, 71, died at 11:45 a.m. Thursday, September 8, 2022 at Alton Memorial Hospital. Born April 27, 1951 in Richmond Heights, MO, she was the daughter of William and Edna (Coleman) Boekesch. Surviving is her daughter, Jessica Spring Inniss, of St. Louis, MO, and her sister, Jeanne (Kirchman) Clark, of Freeburg, IL., as well as several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by, her husband, Kevin Neil Theisen, her sister, Kay Suzanne (Kirchman) Walt, of St. Louis, MO, and her brother, Robert William Boekesch, of St. Louis, MO. Information regarding the time and place of the memorial service is still pending. Online guestbook may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
advantagenews.com
Rockin' For Recovery concert is today
A music festival to raise awareness about an issue and shine a light on a local organization helping people takes place later this evening at Bethalto’s Central Park. Rockin' for Recovery is a free event presented by Amare and sponsored by Bickle Electric to honor National Recovery Month. This year it features the music of Anthology: A Tribute to the Allman Brothers Band.
advantagenews.com
Richard Barrell
Richard “Ricky” Keith Barrell, 57, of Granite City, IL, passed away Wed. Sept. 14, 2022 at his home. He was born Feb. 25, 1965 in Granite City to the late Gene Leroy & Velva Virginia (Meatte) Barrell Sr. He is survived by a step-son: Billy Wilson: 2 brothers:...
advantagenews.com
Roger Crites
Roger Dale Crites, 73, of Granite City passed away Saturday, September 10, 2022 at his home. He was born July 24, 1949 in Kinder, MO to Elman and Pearline (Davis) Crites. He was retired from Granite City Steel after 27 years of service, where he worked as a crane operator. He is an Army Veteran. He served in Vietnam in the Mekong Delta in 1969 and in Desert Storm in 1991. Roger was a former member of the Steel City Street Rods in Granite City. He enjoyed antique cars and participated in drag racing for most of his life. He loved his dogs, Mandy and Ginger.
advantagenews.com
‘Honestly? It saved my life’: Madison County Veterans Court honors another set of successful grads
Edwardsville, IL — Madison County’s Veterans Court on Wednesday honored its newest group of graduates – three combat veterans who received praise from the court for using the program’s resources to get their lives back on track. The goal of Madison County’s innovative Veterans Court is...
advantagenews.com
Glen Carbon man sentenced in Capitol riot
An area man has been sentenced to minimal jail time for taking part in the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan 6, 2021. 45-year-old Jeremiah Carollo of Glen Carbon is seen on video breaking through a police line on the Capitol steps. A judge said Carollo didn’t carry a weapon and didn’t break anything, but his presence helped inflame the passions of others.
advantagenews.com
Planning underway for Alton Halloween Parade
An annual Riverbend tradition will be rolling through the streets of downtown Alton on October 31, and preparations are underway for the annual Alton Halloween Parade. The parade usually brings thousands of people to its route along Broadway. This year’s parade marshal will be chosen in a week or so,...
Comments / 0